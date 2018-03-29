Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor as 4 advertisers pull commercials from her Fox News show — here's how other companies are responding

news

David Hogg, a student who survived last month's shooting in Parkland, Florida, has called for a boycott of companies that advertise on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show.

On Wednesday, Ingraham posted a tweet mocking Hogg. She apologized to him on Thursday.

Nestlé is the latest company to publicly confirm it will pull its ads from Ingraham's show.

David Hogg, a student who survived the shooting last month at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday called for a boycott of companies that advertise on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show in response to a tweet that mocked Hogg by saying he "whines" about college rejections.

"Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend," Hogg responded, adding the hashtag #BoycottIngramAdverts.

He later tweeted a list of companies he said were advertisers on Ingraham's show and urged his followers to contact them.

On Thursday morning, the pet-food company Nutrish confirmed on Twitter that it would pull ads from the show. TripAdvisor, Wayfair, and Nestlé later followed suit; the latter said it had "no plans to buy ads" on the show in the future.

Ingraham apologized to Hogg on Twitter on Thursday.

"I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland," she wrote.

She continued: "For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how 'poised' he was given the tragedy. As always, he's welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion."

Here's how other companies have responded so far.

Wayfair

On Thursday afternoon, the online furniture retailer confirmed to Business Insider that it would pull ads from the TV show.

"As a company, we support open dialogue and debate on issues," a representative said. "However, the decision of an adult to personally criticize a high school student who has lost his classmates in an unspeakable tragedy is not consistent with our values. We do not plan to continue advertising on this particular program."

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday that it would pull ads from the show.

A spokesman said the company does not "condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster."

He continued: "These statements focused on a high school student cross the line of decency."

Here's the full statement from TripAdvisor:

"We believe strongly in the values of our company, especially the one that says, 'We are better together.'

"We also believe Americans can disagree while still being agreeable, and that the free exchange of ideas within a community, in a peaceful manner, is the cornerstone of our democracy.

"We do not, however, condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster. In our view, these statements focused on a high school student cross the line of decency. As such, we have made a decision to stop advertising on that program.

"It is important to note that TripAdvisor has a global and diverse customer base, and is an active advertiser on a number of networks including news. Our media buys target a variety of time slots and audiences. That said, we will continue to monitor where our advertisements appear in the open market to ensure they fit our guidelines."

Nutrish

The pet-food company Nutrish was the first to publicly respond to requests on Twitter for it to remove its ads.

"We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham's program," the company tweeted on Thursday morning.

Nestlé

The food and drink company confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it would stop running ads on the show.

"We have no plans to buy ads on the show in the future," a spokesperson for the company said to Business Insider.

Sleep Number

The mattress chain Sleep Number has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

AT&T

AT&T has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Allstate Insurance

The insurance company has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Esurance

Esurance has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Bayer

The pharmaceutical company has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

The mortgage loan company has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Arby's

The fast-food chain has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.

Hulu

The on-demand video service has not confirmed to Business Insider whether it will pull ads.