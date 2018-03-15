news

The middle school department of the Lincoln Community School in Ghana has already started learning the themes and content of Black Panther.

The school has treated its grade 8 students to the superhero movie not just for fun but academic purposes.

The hype for Marvel’s latest movie Black Panther has been so real that these grade 8 students couldn't wait to see the sequel.

In fact, the buzz for Black Panther is so strong that movie has grossed over $1 billion a month after release.

As you can imagine, the superhero movie is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated releases of 2018, especially given the Black representation and the countless strong women who are among the film’s star-studded cast.

So when the students found out they were going to see the Black Panther at the Silverbird cinema at the Accra mall, the reaction was pretty spectacular.

According to the international school, 8th Grade students were made to see the movie so as to synthesize information from their Humanities and English classes in relation to the themes and content of the film Black Panther.

Lincoln Community School has already integrated capacity development lessons into their curriculum.

They plan to use interesting films such as the Black Panther to encourage students to learn about imperial history and African art.

The Lincoln Community School (LCS) is an American international school in Accra, Ghana which offers educational programs for Pre-Kindergarten (age 4) through grade 12 students.