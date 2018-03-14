Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Main reason why Ghanaians are denied US visas


Robert Jackson US ambassador to Ghana reveals the main reason why Ghanaians are denied visas

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to the US ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson, says different reasons are responsible for the extreme vetting Ghanaians face during entry into the US.

play

There have been different opinions and reasons why Ghanaians are not granted visa to the U.S but here is a clearer answer to that question.

According to the US ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson, says different reasons are responsible for the extreme vetting Ghanaians face during entry into the US.

However, he was quick to point out the main reason for such numerous rejections.

He explains that there's a high bar for US visa applicants from Ghana because "Ghanaians constitute the 5th largest number of people who have overstayed their visas in the US; up there with India, China, The Philippines and Russia which have much larger populations".

Ghana continues to rank among the countries with the highest United States Visa application denial rates, according to the U.S. State Department.

When it comes to B Visas, which deal with tourism or business, Ghana ranked 7th with 65.7% of such visa applications denied in the 2016 fiscal year, according to figures from the US Department of State.

play

 

The US Department of State notes that 4,848 immigrant issues were issued from the American embassy in Accra, whilst 10,158 non-migrant visas were issued.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The worst style mistakes a man can make, according to women —...bullet
2 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at...bullet
3 Strategy 19 billionaires who grew up poorbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

mark crumpacker chipotle executive
Strategy Chipotle's chief marketing officer, who was once arrested on cocaine charges, has suddenly resigned (CMG)
Remove these résumé mistakes and you'll make your chances of getting the job infinitely better.
Strategy 38 things you should never include on your résumé
stephen hawking floats
Strategy The man who helped Stephen Hawking achieve his lifelong dream of experiencing zero gravity remembers what it was like to watch the acclaimed physicist break free of his wheelchair
The electronics department at Kohl's in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Strategy We went to a Kohl's store and saw how it's bucking the trend of dying department stores and malls (KSS)