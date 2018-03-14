news

There have been different opinions and reasons why Ghanaians are not granted visa to the U.S but here is a clearer answer to that question.

According to the US ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson, says different reasons are responsible for the extreme vetting Ghanaians face during entry into the US.

However, he was quick to point out the main reason for such numerous rejections.

He explains that there's a high bar for US visa applicants from Ghana because "Ghanaians constitute the 5th largest number of people who have overstayed their visas in the US; up there with India, China, The Philippines and Russia which have much larger populations".

Ghana continues to rank among the countries with the highest United States Visa application denial rates, according to the U.S. State Department.

When it comes to B Visas, which deal with tourism or business, Ghana ranked 7th with 65.7% of such visa applications denied in the 2016 fiscal year, according to figures from the US Department of State.

The US Department of State notes that 4,848 immigrant issues were issued from the American embassy in Accra, whilst 10,158 non-migrant visas were issued.