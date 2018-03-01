Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Malia Obama got one piece of advice from her mom before heading to college — and she didn't follow it


Strategy Malia Obama got one piece of advice from her mom before heading to college — and she didn't follow it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

When Malia Obama headed to Harvard, her mother, Michelle Obama, told her to stay off the popular gossip column Page Six.

Barack and Malia Obama play

Barack and Malia Obama

(Associated Press)

  • Before she went to college last fall, Malia Obama was told by her mother, Michelle Obama, to avoid being featured on the gossip column Page Six.
  • The former first lady acknowledged that her daughter may not have managed to do that.
  • Malia Obama's life has also been extensively documented outside of Page Six since she started at Harvard.

Before Malia Obama, the former first daughter, headed off to Harvard last fall, she received a sage piece of advice from her mother.

"Don't wind up on Page Six," Michelle Obama said, according to Page Six itself.

The former first lady added: "I don't know if she managed that."

The New York Post's iconic gossip column has featured many a celebrity in its pages, Malia Obama among them.

The Harvard freshman took a gap year after her senior year of high school — and she behaved like a normal teenager, hanging out with her friends and going to parties at nightclubs (though what made her situation different from a typical partygoer's was that she was flanked by Secret Service members).

Michelle Obama made the comments at Klick Health's Muse event this week, according to Page Six.

Malia Obama has attracted lots of media attention since starting at Harvard, including when she moved into her dorm and when she lost her cellphone at the Lollapalooza music festival.

More recently, reports that she's dating a classmate, Rory Farquharson, has piqued readers' interest.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet
3 Strategy 14 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

All of the major fast-food chains have added salads to their menus, but who does it best?
Strategy We compared salads from McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's — and the results were shocking (MCD, QSR)
Alberto M. Carvalho Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Strategy The man chosen to lead the largest school system in America backed out less than 24 hours after accepting the job in a stunning announcement
There are ways to take advantage of Costco's deals without buying a membership yourself.
Strategy How to shop at Costco without a membership
Rihanna is the new creative director for Puma's women's business.
Strategy Millennials reveal their top 100 favorite brands