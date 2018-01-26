Meet the 3 Ghanaians who have picked world best cocoa prizes

news

The International Cocoa Awards (Cocoa Excellence Programmes) has recognized three cocoa farmers from Ghana for having the best of the world’s standard for cocoa.

The CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, presented the awards to the three winners, Mr. Simon Marfo, Mr. John Kofi Asiamah, and Mr. Noah Obeng, and encouraged them to give off their best to produce good cocoa seeds.

“We are projecting the quality of cocoa from Ghana and sustaining the benchmark of cocoa from Ghana to other countries. COCOBOD is giving each of the award winners a cash prize of five thousand Ghana cedis,” Mr. Aidoo said.

“We are very proud of these hardworking farmers and we want to use this token award together with what the international body has given, to serve as motivation to other cocoa farmers”.

The International Cocoa Award is a biannual event to recognize and award the hard work of cocoa farmers across the world.

The objective of the awards is to “increase awareness and promote education along the cocoa supply chain on the opportunity” as well as “produce high-quality cocoa and preserve flavours resulting from genetic diversity.”

The 2017 edition was held in Paris, France.