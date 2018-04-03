Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Meet the billionaire couple behind Panda Express, who run nearly 2,000 restaurants and sell 90 million pounds of orange chicken a year


Strategy Meet the billionaire couple behind Panda Express, who run nearly 2,000 restaurants and sell 90 million pounds of orange chicken a year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Panda Express CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng have turned their restaurant into a global empire, and have a net worth of $3.3 billion.

Andrew and Peggy Cherng, co-founders and CEOs of Panda Express. play

Andrew and Peggy Cherng, co-founders and CEOs of Panda Express.

(YouTube/PandaExpressTV)

  • Panda Express co-founders and CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng have a combined net worth of more than $3 billion.
  • Over 25 years, they oversaw Panda Express' growth from a single restaurant in a California mall to a 2,000-restaurant worldwide empire.
  • They continue to own and operate virtually every Panda Express restaurant themselves.


In 25 years, Panda Express has transformed from a single restaurant in a southern California mall to a 2,000-location empire around the world.

The masterminds behind the American Chinese behemoth are Andrew and Peggy Cherng, the married couple that founded the company in the early 1980s and continues to own and operate every Panda Express themselves.

Today, the Cherngs have amassed a combined net worth of $3.3 billion, making them two of the richest people in America.

But the Cherngs weren't always on track to build a fast-food empire. Andrew earned a master's degree in mathematics before he opened his first restaurant, while Peggy earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, eventually using her expertise to pioneer the American Chinese restaurant industry.

Read on to see how the Cherngs made their fortune in America:

Andrew and Peggy Cherng are the cofounders and CEOs of Panda Express, the American Chinese restaurant with nearly 2,000 locations worldwide. According to Forbes, the Cherngs have a combined net worth of $3.3 billion.

Andrew and Peggy Cherng are the cofounders and CEOs of Panda Express, the American Chinese restaurant with nearly 2,000 locations worldwide. According to Forbes, the Cherngs have a combined net worth of $3.3 billion. play

Andrew and Peggy Cherng are the cofounders and CEOs of Panda Express, the American Chinese restaurant with nearly 2,000 locations worldwide. According to Forbes, the Cherngs have a combined net worth of $3.3 billion.

(Facebook/Panda Express)

Source: Forbes



The Cherngs own and operate virtually every Panda Express location themselves — they don't franchise them out to other owners, making Panda Express a rarity among restaurant chains of its size.

The Cherngs own and operate virtually every Panda Express location themselves — they don't franchise them out to other owners, making Panda Express a rarity among restaurant chains of its size. play

The Cherngs own and operate virtually every Panda Express location themselves — they don't franchise them out to other owners, making Panda Express a rarity among restaurant chains of its size.

(Facebook/Panda Express)

Source: Business Insider



Andrew Cherng was born in Yangzhou, China. His father was a chef, but Andrew didn't enter the restaurant industry at first — he came to the US to study math, eventually earning a master's degree in applied mathematics from the University of Missouri.

Andrew Cherng was born in Yangzhou, China. His father was a chef, but Andrew didn't enter the restaurant industry at first — he came to the US to study math, eventually earning a master's degree in applied mathematics from the University of Missouri. play

Andrew Cherng was born in Yangzhou, China. His father was a chef, but Andrew didn't enter the restaurant industry at first — he came to the US to study math, eventually earning a master's degree in applied mathematics from the University of Missouri.

(YouTube/PandaExpressTV)

Source: The New York Times



During his undergraduate studies at Baker University in Kansas, Andrew Cherng met his future wife, Peggy. Born in Burma and raised in Hong Kong, Peggy eventually earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering.

During his undergraduate studies at Baker University in Kansas, Andrew Cherng met his future wife, Peggy. Born in Burma and raised in Hong Kong, Peggy eventually earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering. play

During his undergraduate studies at Baker University in Kansas, Andrew Cherng met his future wife, Peggy. Born in Burma and raised in Hong Kong, Peggy eventually earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering.

(YouTube/Panda Express)

Source: The New York Times



Andrew Cherng spent his summers waiting tables at Chinese restaurants in New York City. In 1973, he opened his own sit-down restaurant in Pasadena, California, called Panda Inn, with his father as chef.

Andrew Cherng spent his summers waiting tables at Chinese restaurants in New York City. In 1973, he opened his own sit-down restaurant in Pasadena, California, called Panda Inn, with his father as chef. play

Andrew Cherng spent his summers waiting tables at Chinese restaurants in New York City. In 1973, he opened his own sit-down restaurant in Pasadena, California, called Panda Inn, with his father as chef.

(YouTube/PandaExpressTV)

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek



The opening of Panda Inn coincided with President Richard Nixon's famous 1972 visit to China, a watershed moment in US-China relations. As Peggy Cherng explained, pandas were viewed as "a symbol of friendship" between the two countries.

The opening of Panda Inn coincided with President Richard Nixon's famous 1972 visit to China, a watershed moment in US-China relations. As Peggy Cherng explained, pandas were viewed as "a symbol of friendship" between the two countries. play

The opening of Panda Inn coincided with President Richard Nixon's famous 1972 visit to China, a watershed moment in US-China relations. As Peggy Cherng explained, pandas were viewed as "a symbol of friendship" between the two countries.

(YouTube/Bloomberg)

Source: Bloomberg



In 1982, Peggy Cherng joined Andrew in the restaurant business, and the two opened the first Panda Express in a mall in Glendale, California.

In 1982, Peggy Cherng joined Andrew in the restaurant business, and the two opened the first Panda Express in a mall in Glendale, California. play

In 1982, Peggy Cherng joined Andrew in the restaurant business, and the two opened the first Panda Express in a mall in Glendale, California.

(YouTube/PandaExpressTV)

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek



Panda Express began growing rapidly, expanding to 97 restaurants within 10 years. "In the beginning, we said we wanted to be the McDonald's of the East," Peggy Cherng told Bloomberg Businessweek.

Panda Express began growing rapidly, expanding to 97 restaurants within 10 years. "In the beginning, we said we wanted to be the McDonald's of the East," Peggy Cherng told Bloomberg Businessweek. play

Panda Express began growing rapidly, expanding to 97 restaurants within 10 years. "In the beginning, we said we wanted to be the McDonald's of the East," Peggy Cherng told Bloomberg Businessweek.

(YouTube/PandaExpressTV)

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek



Peggy Cherng used her engineering expertise to streamline the company's operations and logistics. She pioneered the use of technology for tasks like tracking inventory and re-ordering ingredients, a practice other American Chinese restaurants had not yet adopted.

Peggy Cherng used her engineering expertise to streamline the company's operations and logistics. She pioneered the use of technology for tasks like tracking inventory and re-ordering ingredients, a practice other American Chinese restaurants had not yet adopted. play

Peggy Cherng used her engineering expertise to streamline the company's operations and logistics. She pioneered the use of technology for tasks like tracking inventory and re-ordering ingredients, a practice other American Chinese restaurants had not yet adopted.

(YouTube/PandaExpressTV)

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek



Today, Panda Express sells 90 million pounds of its signature orange chicken each year, as well as 22 million pounds of broccoli, according to The New York Times.

Today, Panda Express sells 90 million pounds of its signature orange chicken each year, as well as 22 million pounds of broccoli, according to The New York Times. play

Today, Panda Express sells 90 million pounds of its signature orange chicken each year, as well as 22 million pounds of broccoli, according to The New York Times.

(YouTube/Eater)

Source: The New York Times



The Cherngs found gold in their family-owned business. Collectively, they are among the 250 richest people in the US, according to Forbes. Individually, Peggy Cherng is the 11th-richest self-made woman in the country.

The Cherngs found gold in their family-owned business. Collectively, they are among the 250 richest people in the US, according to Forbes. Individually, Peggy Cherng is the 11th-richest self-made woman in the country. play

The Cherngs found gold in their family-owned business. Collectively, they are among the 250 richest people in the US, according to Forbes. Individually, Peggy Cherng is the 11th-richest self-made woman in the country.

(YouTube/Mizzou Gives)

Source: Forbes and Forbes



Two of the Cherngs' three children work for Panda Express' corporate parent, Panda Restaurant Group. Andrea Cherng (pictured below) is chief marketing officer, while Nicole Cherng is manager of catering and special events.

Two of the Cherngs' three children work for Panda Express' corporate parent, Panda Restaurant Group. Andrea Cherng (pictured below) is chief marketing officer, while Nicole Cherng is manager of catering and special events. play

Two of the Cherngs' three children work for Panda Express' corporate parent, Panda Restaurant Group. Andrea Cherng (pictured below) is chief marketing officer, while Nicole Cherng is manager of catering and special events.

(Casey Rodgers/Invision for Panda Restaurant Group/AP Images)

Source: The Daily Meal



The Cherngs frequently cite their philosophy of treating employees well and allowing them to improve and advance their careers. As a symbol of this attitude, they purchased a 12-foot high Robert Indiana 'LOVE' sculpture to display outside their corporate headquarters.

The Cherngs frequently cite their philosophy of treating employees well and allowing them to improve and advance their careers. As a symbol of this attitude, they purchased a 12-foot high Robert Indiana 'LOVE' sculpture to display outside their corporate headquarters. play

The Cherngs frequently cite their philosophy of treating employees well and allowing them to improve and advance their careers. As a symbol of this attitude, they purchased a 12-foot high Robert Indiana 'LOVE' sculpture to display outside their corporate headquarters.

(Facebook/Panda Express)

Source: The New York Times



"Love is the verb we emphasize with our Panda family," Peggy Cherng told The Times. "We must respect and care for each other. We must push and stretch each other."

"Love is the verb we emphasize with our Panda family," Peggy Cherng told The Times. "We must respect and care for each other. We must push and stretch each other." play

"Love is the verb we emphasize with our Panda family," Peggy Cherng told The Times. "We must respect and care for each other. We must push and stretch each other."

(YouTube/Eater)

Source: The New York Times



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet
2 Strategy A single high school in India has produced the CEOs of...bullet
3 Strategy The 32-year-old who sold his first company for $80 million...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

dirty hands
Strategy A psychotherapist says there are 4 types of shame — here's what they are and how they affect us
Panera Bread has been investing more in online ordering.
Strategy Panera reportedly ignored a breach that exposed thousands of customers' information for 8 months
You can buy everything from giant bears to toilet stools.
Strategy Costco employees pick the 11 most surprising items the wholesale retailer sells
Where you live matters. San Francisco pictured.
Strategy 25 US communities where people are healthy, stay physically active, and feel great about life