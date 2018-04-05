Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Meet Tiger Woods' mysterious new girlfriend, a restaurant manager no one has heard of before now


Strategy Meet Tiger Woods' mysterious new girlfriend, a restaurant manager no one has heard of before now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tiger Woods has been dating Erica Herman for the last few months. The golfer's time at The Masters Tournament may lead to a sight of the restaurant manager.

Tiger's new girlfriend is not well known. play

Tiger's new girlfriend is not well known.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

  • Tiger Woods is back and healthy, eager to pull off a strong performance at The Masters.
  • Woods is dating Erica Herman, who is a manager at a Florida restaurant he owns.
  • The divorced golfer started dating Herman last year, and the couple made their first appearance together in April.

Tiger Woods has teed off at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

His girlfriend may be watching him from the crowd at the most prestigious golf tournament in the world. Tiger Woods — one of the game's all-time greats and a four-time Masters champion — will be cheered on by Erica Herman in person or from afar.

While little is known about Tiger's girlfriend and their relationship, her potential appearance at The Masters may be one of the few times she has been seen publicly.

Below, what we know so far about Erica Herman:

Multiple sources have cited Herman as being 33 years old, which would make her a full decade younger than her beau.

Multiple sources have cited Herman as being 33 years old, which would make her a full decade younger than her beau. play

Multiple sources have cited Herman as being 33 years old, which would make her a full decade younger than her beau.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: The Daily Mail



The Metro reports that Herman is a registered Republican who grew up in Orlando.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman. play

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: The Metro



Herman is the general manager at The Woods, Tiger's high-class sports bar in Jupiter, Florida.

Herman is the general manager at The Woods, Tiger's high-class sports bar in Jupiter, Florida. play

Herman is the general manager at The Woods, Tiger's high-class sports bar in Jupiter, Florida.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: The Woods



The couple's first public appearance together was at the October 2017 President's Cup at Liberty National Golf Course.

The couple's first public appearance together was at the October 2017 President's Cup at Liberty National Golf Course. play

The couple's first public appearance together was at the October 2017 President's Cup at Liberty National Golf Course.

(Rob Carr/Getty)


At the Jersey City golf tournament, Herman wore a "player spouse" credential donned by other golfers' wives and partners.

At the Jersey City golf tournament, Herman wore a "player spouse" credential donned by other golfers' wives and partners. play

At the Jersey City golf tournament, Herman wore a "player spouse" credential donned by other golfers' wives and partners.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: Business Insider



When the US team won the President's Cup, Herman was included in the picture of the US wives and girlfriends.

When the US team won the President's Cup, Herman was included in the picture of the US wives and girlfriends. play

When the US team won the President's Cup, Herman was included in the picture of the US wives and girlfriends.

(Julio Cortez/AP)

Source: Golf.com



While their status was unknown at the time of the tournament, The Sun says that the couple went public with their relationship in November.

While their status was unknown at the time of the tournament, The Sun says that the couple went public with their relationship in November. play

While their status was unknown at the time of the tournament, The Sun says that the couple went public with their relationship in November.

(Julio Cortez/AP)

Source: The Sun



The couple was seen at a World Series game last October sporting Dodgers' gear. Los Angeles lost the series to the Houston Astros in seven games.

The couple was seen at a World Series game last October sporting Dodgers' gear. Los Angeles lost the series to the Houston Astros in seven games. play

The couple was seen at a World Series game last October sporting Dodgers' gear. Los Angeles lost the series to the Houston Astros in seven games.

(Splash TV/YouTube)


In February, Woods and Herman were spotted leaving Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu.

In February, Woods and Herman were spotted leaving Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu. play

In February, Woods and Herman were spotted leaving Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu.

(Patrick Smith/Getty)

Source: The Sun



Woods' past relationships gained much notoriety. He divorced from wife Elin Nordegren in 2010 after his alleged extramarital affairs became public.

Woods with ex-wife Nordegren and one of the couple's children. play

Woods with ex-wife Nordegren and one of the couple's children.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)


Woods then dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn for three years and Kristin Smith for two years. Smith recently popped up in the news when she tried to break the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Tiger after their August 2017 breakup.

Woods with ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn. play

Woods with ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Source: The Daily News



Despite being ranked number 104 in the world, Tiger Woods is off to a strong start this season — and it's likely that we'll see Herman by his side.

Despite being ranked number 104 in the world, Tiger Woods is off to a strong start this season — and it's likely that we'll see Herman by his side. play

Despite being ranked number 104 in the world, Tiger Woods is off to a strong start this season — and it's likely that we'll see Herman by his side.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



More Masters coverage:

34 things that make the Masters one of the quirkiest events in sports

The Masters has insanely strict rules — here are the things they can throw you out for doing

How to qualify for the Masters, the world's most prestigious golf tournament

How to get tickets to the Masters, one of the most exclusive sporting events in the world

How to watch the Masters tournament online for free

Food and beer at the Masters is the biggest bargain in sports



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 32-year-old who sold his first company for $80 million and...bullet
2 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet
3 Strategy 13 of Maya Angelou's greatest quotes on life, success, and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"'Run, hide, fight' is essentially the 'stop, drop, and roll' of active shooter training," said Experior Group president Aric Mutchnick.
Strategy In response to office violence, companies have begun holding active shooter drills — but they can do more harm than good
These finance jobs all have median base salaries of at least $100,000.
Strategy The highest-paying jobs in finance, according to LinkedIn
A worker inside an Amazon warehouse.
Strategy Ex-postmaster general defies Trump by 'unequivocally' stating that Amazon's contract is profitable for the US Postal Service (AMZN)
Amazon customers are raising questions after the company apparently closed a wave of accounts.
Strategy Furious customers say they've been mysteriously locked out of their Amazon accounts — and they have no idea why