Millennials reveal their top 100 favorite brands

Millennials make up a crucial group of consumers.

However, the generation's favorite brands may not be what you'd guess.

Ad agency Moosylvania analyzed 15,000 responses from millennials — age 17 to 37 — that the agency has collected over the last five years on their favorite brands.

"It’s all about what you do for them, and making them look good is a key," Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania, said in a statement.

Here are millennials' top 100 favorite brands according to the survey.

100. Ross

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Why it's hot: As budget hunters ditch department stores like Sears and Macy's, the discount retailer is thriving.

99. Guess

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Why it's hot: The iconic jeans brand is trying to keep up with the times with new celebrity faces, such as singer Camilla Cabello.

98. Johnson & Johnson

Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Why it's hot: Johnson & Johnson sells staples that fill many millennials' medicine cabinets, including Clean & Clear, Neutrogena, and Aveeno.

97. Subway

Headquarters: Milford, Connecticut

Why it's hot: Subway is undergoing a brand revamp, with new menu items and updated restaurant designs.

96. Anthropologie

Headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: The cult favorite apparel brand expanded into skincare this year, with an organic line called Puristy.

95. Urban Decay

Headquarters: Newport Beach, California

Why it's hot: The makeup brand makes some of Sephora's best-selling items, with products for your eyes, lips, and face.

94. YouTube (tie)

Headquarters: San Bruno, California

Why it's hot: YouTube has created an entire generation of online celebrities, such as Jake Paul and PewDiePie.

94. Anheuser-Busch (tie)

Headquarters: Leuven, Belgium

Why it's hot: The beer company has been buying up craft brewers such as Goose Island, Blue Point, and Wicked Weed.

93. Toshiba (tie)

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

Why it's hot: Toshiba makes everything from tech equipment to household appliances to medical supplies.

93. Publix (tie)

Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida

Why it's hot: Publix is one of the largest and fastest-growing supermarket chains in the United States.

92. Carter's

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Why it's hot: The brand has mastered social media. Millennial parents who want to share photos of their babies (wearing Carter's apparel, no less) can use its hashtag #lovecarters.

91. Mazda

Headquarters: Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan

Why it's hot: Mazda is known for its sleek aesthetic. Tesla even poached its head designer.

90. REI (tie)

Headquarters: Kent, Washington

Why it's hot: The outdoor clothing store is thriving as millennials seek out more experiences like camping and hiking.

90. Southwest Airlines (tie)

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Why it's hot: Southwest Airlines have made multiple efforts to appeal to millennials, such as its Music + Ideas Festival, which allowed college students to present their ideas for start-ups to venture capitalists and investors.

89. Audi

Headquarters: Ingolstadt, Germany

Why it's hot: ABC reported that the company has been focusing on marketing to young people and using social media to engage.

88. Facebook

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Why it's hot: Facebook has launched a "stories" feature to compete with Snapchat and Instagram.

87. Monster Energy

Headquarters: Corona, California

Why it's hot: As soda sales slump, energy drinks are hot. Analysts say that consumers, especially millennials, are gravitating toward beverages that offer more than just hydration.

86. JCPenney

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: The company is launching a "Project Runway" fashion line in an attempt to adopt a more fast-fashion model.

85. HTC

Headquarters: Taoyuan, Taiwan

Why it's hot: HTC launched the first smartphone with Amazon's Alexa built in.

84. AT&T

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Why it's hot: AT&T is the world's largest telecom company.

83. Burger King

Headquarters: Miami, Florida

Why it's hot: The fast-food chain pairs quirky menu items like Mac and Cheetos with serious discounts, such as the "5 for $4" deal and the two-for-$10 Whopper meal deal.

82. Nestle

Headquarters: Vevey, Switzerland

Why it's hot: While Nestle is best known for its many popular candies, the company is taking steps in a healthier direction.

81. Wendy's

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Why it's hot: While fast-food chains like Burger King and Taco Bell have doubled down on crazy menu items, Wendy's has focused on the classics that made it famous.

80. Barnes & Noble

Headquarters: New York City

Why it's hot: The retailer is engaged with a battle against Amazon for college students.

79. Puma

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Why it's hot: The sportswear and sneaker brand's collaboration with Rihanna was a bestseller.

78. J. Crew

Headquarters: New York, NY

Why it's hot: The brand continues to connect with millennial women and men.

77. Dove

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Why it's hot: Dove's gender-empowering ads have hit a chord with millennial women.

76. Gucci (tie)

Headquarters: Florence, Italy

Why it's hot: Gucci has been zeroing in on its social media strategy.

76. Jeep (tie)

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, MI

Why it's hot: Some people think that one of Jeep's Renegade was designed specifically with millennials in mind.

75. Tesla

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Why it's hot: Thrillist called Tesla's Model 3 "the millennial dream car," with its high technology and functionality.

74. Subaru

Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Why it's hot: Subaru's strange ads, most recently one that showed a car on wet banana peels, have put the brand on the map.

74. Banana Republic

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Why it's hot: Banana Republic is putting out new designs faster, similar to fast fashion.

72. Pizza Hut

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: Pizza Hut has pulled off several social media stunts, from turning a pizza box into a movie projector for your smartphone to hacking a box to safely view the solar eclipse.

71. Valve

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Why it's hot: The video-game development company rose to prominence with its Half-Life franchise in 1998. The brand has a huge following on Facebook and frequently posts giveaways. Steam has also become the premiere gaming platform for many people.

70. Marvel

Headquarters: New York, NY

Why it's hot: Marvel is obviously a huge power force in pop culture — its "Avengers" movies (amongst others) are smash hits, grossing billions of dollars worldwide.

69. Bath & Body Works

Headquarters: Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Why it's hot: Bath & Body Works was an icon in the late '90s and early aughts (and a mainstay for holiday gifts).

68. Dodge

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Why it's hot: Business Insider reported that JD Power said the Dodge Viper as the most "reliable" midsize sporty car. Data from IHS Automotive (via AutoGuide.com) ranked Dodge as millennials' favorite type of car.

67. Rue 21

Headquarters: Warrendale, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: The brand has figured out a way to target budget-savvy young shoppers. This year, it partnered with UNiDAYS to help it find students so they could save on their purchases.

66. Whole Foods

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Why it's hot: Whole Foods has a brand aimed at millennials called 365. The new concept aims to compete with rivals such as Trader Joe's and Kroger, with more inexpensive offerings and a no-frills set up.

65. Asus

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

Why it's hot: This Taiwanese company is a huge PC vendor, and it's actually working to understand the millennial demographic.

64. Nordstrom

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Why it's hot: Nordstrom has been expanding its lower-priced concept, Nordstrom Rack.

63. Trader Joe's

Headquarters: Monrovia, California

Why it's hot: Organic food, unique products, and low prices make Trader Joe's a hot destination for young consumers. It also boasts its own unique personality — be it the Hawaiian shirts or the pun-laden signs around the stores.

62. Mountain Dew

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Why it's hot: Mountain Dew is diverifying with its morning "Kickstart" beverage.

61. Verizon

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Verizon has been working to get younger consumers with its streaming app, G090.

60. Coach

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Coach's social media activity and campaigns have made the luxury brand accessible to younger shoppers.

59. PlayStation

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Why it's hot: PlayStation is taking its gaming to the next level with two new Playstation 4s, as well as a virtual reality headset.

58. eBay

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Why it's hot: eBay remains the most comprehensive and accessible online marketplace.

57. Nissan

Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa Perfecture, Japan

Place on last poll: 76

Why it's hot: Nissan's latest car concept is super futuristic, and proves that the brand is continuing to innovate. An earlier concept car, called "Teatro for Dayz," set out to target millennials.

56. Kraft

Headquarters: Northfield, Illinois

Why it's hot: Kraft announced that it would remove artificial colors and preservatives from its iconic mac and cheese.

55. Kellogg

Headquarters: Battle Creek, Michigan

Why it's hot: Millennials may be too lazy to eat cereal, but the company has mastered digital campaigns, which certainly appeals to millennials.



54. Taco Bell

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Why it's hot: Taco Bell remains wildly popular. The brand has maintained its unique, Internet-friendly approach to menu items.

53. Aeropostale

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Despite falling out of favor with the teen set, Aeropostale apparently still maintains some cache with the 20-somethings who wore it in high school.

52. Ralph Lauren

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Ralph Lauren's brand is available at thousands of stores worldwide.

51. Chipotle

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado

Why it's hot: The "food with integrity" restaurant company frequently offers free food — and free booze.

50. Costco

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Place on last poll: 81

Why it's hot: Costco is a haven for millennials with its prices, wide array of products, its killer food court... and vacation packages.

49. Hewlett-Packard

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Why it's hot: Young consumers love Hewlett-Packard's relatively inexpensive laptops. Still, they remained threatened by Apple's dominance in the industry.

48. Sephora

Headquarters: Paris, France

Why it's hot: Sephora is the premiere destination for all things beauty. It helps that makeup is one of the categories that millennials are willing to spend on.

47. Dell

Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas

Why it's hot: Dell is another company benefiting from millennials' reliance on technology.

46. Kroger

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Why it's hot: Kroger recently rolled out a meal kit service to compete with Blue Apron. It also lets customers order groceries ahead and pick them up from the parking lot.

45. Hershey

Headquarters: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: Iconic candy company Hershey's has dropped artificial coloring from its chocolate.

44. Gamestop

Headquarters: Grapevine, Texas

Why it's hot: GameStop is shifting its strategies so that it can win with this demographic.

43. Netflix

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Why it's hot: The streaming service is perfect for millennials' a la carte attitude for watching movies or television.

42. Frito-Lay

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: Lay's won big with its annual Do Us A Flavor contest.

26. Michael Kors

Headquarters: New York, New York

Place on last poll: 66

Why it's hot: Michael Kors bags and watches are very popular with millennials.

40. Chick-fil-A

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Why it's hot: Chick-fil-A remains a favorite destination for millennials because the food is fresh... and good.

39. Hollister

Headquarters: New Albany, Ohio

Why it's hot: Hollister sells casual clothing, putting it in a good position as millennials dress more casually.

40. Levi's

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Why it's hot: Levi's has been designing jeans that are stretchy and more form-fitting in nature, to put them in line with athleisure-style apparel.



21. Kroger

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: 59

Why it's hot: Kroger's loyalty cards track what shoppers buy — so that Kroger's shoppers don't just receive random rewards, but rather, rewards that cater to their specific shopping needs.

37. Honda

Headquarters: Hamamatsu, Japan

Why it's hot: The Civic and Accord are big winners with the millennial crowd. The Washington Post recently crowned the Honda Civic as one of the seven best first cars for millennial drivers because of its size, redesign, and its high crash-test rating.

36. Gap

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Why it's hot: Gap has made over its brand to include the basics that it was known for in decades past.

35. Dr. Pepper

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: Dr. Pepper launched individualized soda labels for its 20 ounce bottles, as a way to appeal to millennials.

34. Vans

Headquarters: Cypress, California

Why it's hot: Vans started out selling skater shoes, but has since gone mainstream. The company has benefited from athletic footwear becoming more fashionable than dress shoes.

33. H&M

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Why it's hot: H&M knows what its consumers want with its runway-esque styles. H&M has also managed to lure many sartorially minded shoppers with its high-profile collaborations.

32. Best Buy

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Why it's hot: Consumers can even try out Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets out at Best Buy.

31. Converse

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Why it's hot: Converse has seen sales boom as more millennials wear sneakers to work and other occasions. Converse recently took on Nike to help reinvent its iconic All Star shoes.

30. Macy's

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Why it's hot: Millennials are spending less money on clothes and more money on experiences, which is bad news for Macy's. In its Herald Square flagship, there's an entire floor dedicated to the demographic.

29. Hot Topic

Headquarters: Industry, California

Why it's hot: Hot Topic is more than just a destination for clothing for millennials — it's become an entire lifestyle, with its focus on the music industry and pop culture. The store even sponsors shows.

28. McDonald's

Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois

Why it's hot: The new all-day breakfast menu helped grow sales at McDonald's, along with new menu items like a Sriracha Big Mac.

27. Chevrolet

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Why it's hot: Chevy's "Real People, Not Actors" campaign gives consumers something real to which they can relate.

26. LG Corporation

Headquarters: Busan, South Korea

Why it's hot: LG keeps innovating with new products.

25. Kohl's

Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Why it's hot: Kohl's rewards program ensures customer loyalty without needing a store credit card.

24. Express

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Why it's hot: Express rewards shoppers by not just using their store credit cards, but by getting involved with Express in other ways, too — like retweeting its tweets and singing up for its text message alerts.

23. Under Armour

Headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland

Why it's hot: Under Armour has exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to signing famous athletes like Stephen Curry and smart marketing of its performance-wear.

22. Toyota

Headquarters: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Why it's hot: Toyota's mid size SUV is one of the most "reliable" cars. The company is also making moves to partner with Uber.

21. Old Navy

Headquarters: San Francisco

Why it's hot: Old Navy has delivered quirky spots starring Amy Schumer. The retailer understands how to market content to the Internet generation, though sales have been slipping lately.

20. Disney

Headquarters: Burbank, California

Why it's hot: The movie house has produced massive hits in recent years.

16. American Eagle

Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: American Eagle has managed to avoid the fate of many of its competitors by not falling victim to the low sale prices utilized by many fast fashion stalwarts.

18. Jordan

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Why it's hot: Jordans are a huge part of the sneaker phenomenon and are a huge part of sneaker culture.





17. Forever 21

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Why it's hot: Forever 21 offers clothing at unbeatable prices and has expanded tremendously in two decades. It epitomizes fast fashion.

16. Ford

Headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan

Why it's hot: Ford wins big with the millennial mom category.

15. Victoria's Secret

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Why it's hot: Victoria's Secret is the undisputed leader of the lingerie market, controlling 61.8% of the market share, according to IBIS World.



14. Starbucks

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Why it's hot: Starbucks has been expanding its menu to include more food options such as sandwiches and salads.



13. Pepsi

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Why it's hot: PepsiCo definitely tries to connect with millennials. It even featured emojis — the language in which millennials speak — on its bottles.

12. Nintendo

Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan

Why it's hot: Many millennials feel nostalgic toward Nintendo because they played its games as kids. This has led to brand loyalty in adulthood.

11. Adidas

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Why it's hot: Adidas has gained more traction thanks to its increasingly popular Stan Smith sneakers, as well as its partnership with Kanye West called Adidas + Kanye West.

10. Google

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Why it's hot: Google's smartphone apps have become essential for many millennials.

9. Coca-Cola

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Why it's hot: Coca-Cola remains the clear leader in the soda market. The brand also scored high points for its "Share a Coke" campaign, which featured common names on Coke bottles.

8. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Why it's hot: Microsoft is currently working to lure in Apple users with the Microsoft Surface.

7. Wal-Mart

Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

Why it's hot: Wal-Mart gave its workers a raise and has pledged to adopt more humane standards for the meat it sells.

6. Sony

Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo

Why it's hot: Sony is ready for innovation, from robots that can interact with humans to its wildly popular PlayStation.

5. Amazon

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Why it's hot: Amazon offers one-hour delivery for members of its Prime service.

4. Target

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Why it's hot: Target owns the intersection of style and affordability.

3. Samsung

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Why it's hot: Samsung's Galaxy phones and tablets are extremely popular with millennials.

2. Nike

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Why it's hot: When it comes to active wear — and apparel in general — Nike is the go-to brand.

1. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Why it's hot: Apple has a fanatical following, and many of its customers are millennials. The company's iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks, and Apple Watches are wildly popular.