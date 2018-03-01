Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Millennials reveal their top 100 favorite brands


Strategy Millennials reveal their top 100 favorite brands

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Millennials' favorite brands according to spending data from more than 15,000 18 to 35-year-olds demographic.

Rihanna is the new creative director for Puma's women's business. play

Rihanna is the new creative director for Puma's women's business.

(Puma)

Millennials make up a crucial group of consumers.

However, the generation's favorite brands may not be what you'd guess.

Ad agency Moosylvania analyzed 15,000 responses from millennials — age 17 to 37 — that the agency has collected over the last five years on their favorite brands.

"It’s all about what you do for them, and making them look good is a key," Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania, said in a statement.

Here are millennials' top 100 favorite brands according to the survey.

100. Ross

100. Ross play

100. Ross

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Why it's hot: As budget hunters ditch department stores like Sears and Macy's, the discount retailer is thriving.



99. Guess

99. Guess play

99. Guess

(Instagram/Guess)

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Why it's hot: The iconic jeans brand is trying to keep up with the times with new celebrity faces, such as singer Camilla Cabello.



98. Johnson & Johnson

98. Johnson &amp; Johnson play

98. Johnson & Johnson

(AP)

Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Why it's hot: Johnson & Johnson sells staples that fill many millennials' medicine cabinets, including Clean & Clear, Neutrogena, and Aveeno.



97. Subway

97. Subway play

97. Subway

(Courtesy of Subway)

Headquarters: Milford, Connecticut

Why it's hot: Subway is undergoing a brand revamp, with new menu items and updated restaurant designs.



96. Anthropologie

96. Anthropologie play

96. Anthropologie

(Antropologie)

Headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: The cult favorite apparel brand expanded into skincare this year, with an organic line called Puristy.



95. Urban Decay

95. Urban Decay play

95. Urban Decay

(Urban Decay)

Headquarters: Newport Beach, California

Why it's hot: The makeup brand makes some of Sephora's best-selling items, with products for your eyes, lips, and face.



94. YouTube (tie)

94. YouTube (tie) play

94. YouTube (tie)

(YouTube)

Headquarters: San Bruno, California

Why it's hot: YouTube has created an entire generation of online celebrities, such as Jake Paul and PewDiePie.



94. Anheuser-Busch (tie)

94. Anheuser-Busch (tie) play

94. Anheuser-Busch (tie)

(Wicked Weed)

Headquarters: Leuven, Belgium

Why it's hot: The beer company has been buying up craft brewers such as Goose Island, Blue Point, and Wicked Weed.



93. Toshiba (tie)

93. Toshiba (tie) play

93. Toshiba (tie)

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

Why it's hot: Toshiba makes everything from tech equipment to household appliances to medical supplies.



93. Publix (tie)

93. Publix (tie) play

93. Publix (tie)

(Facebook/Publix)

Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida

Why it's hot: Publix is one of the largest and fastest-growing supermarket chains in the United States.



92. Carter's

92. Carter's play

92. Carter's

(Instagram/Carters)

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Why it's hot: The brand has mastered social media. Millennial parents who want to share photos of their babies (wearing Carter's apparel, no less) can use its hashtag #lovecarters.



91. Mazda

91. Mazda play

91. Mazda

(Mazda)

Headquarters: Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan

Why it's hot: Mazda is known for its sleek aesthetic. Tesla even poached its head designer.



90. REI (tie)

90. REI (tie) play

90. REI (tie)

(REI)

Headquarters: Kent, Washington

Why it's hot: The outdoor clothing store is thriving as millennials seek out more experiences like camping and hiking.



90. Southwest Airlines (tie)

90. Southwest Airlines (tie) play

90. Southwest Airlines (tie)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Why it's hot: Southwest Airlines have made multiple efforts to appeal to millennials, such as its Music + Ideas Festival, which allowed college students to present their ideas for start-ups to venture capitalists and investors.



89. Audi

89. Audi play

89. Audi

(Robert Libetti/ Business Insider)

Headquarters: Ingolstadt, Germany

Why it's hot: ABC reported that the company has been focusing on marketing to young people and using social media to engage.



88. Facebook

The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen play

The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Why it's hot: Facebook has launched a "stories" feature to compete with Snapchat and Instagram.



87. Monster Energy

87. Monster Energy play

87. Monster Energy

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Headquarters: Corona, California

Why it's hot: As soda sales slump, energy drinks are hot. Analysts say that consumers, especially millennials, are gravitating toward beverages that offer more than just hydration.



86. JCPenney

86. JCPenney play

86. JCPenney

(AP)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: The company is launching a "Project Runway" fashion line in an attempt to adopt a more fast-fashion model.



85. HTC

85. HTC play

85. HTC

(Jeff Dunn/Screenshot)

Headquarters: Taoyuan, Taiwan

Why it's hot: HTC launched the first smartphone with Amazon's Alexa built in.



84. AT&T

84. AT&amp;T play

84. AT&T

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Why it's hot: AT&T is the world's largest telecom company.



83. Burger King

83. Burger King play

83. Burger King

(YouTube)

Headquarters: Miami, Florida

Why it's hot: The fast-food chain pairs quirky menu items like Mac and Cheetos with serious discounts, such as the "5 for $4" deal and the two-for-$10 Whopper meal deal.



82. Nestle

82. Nestle play

82. Nestle

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Headquarters: Vevey, Switzerland

Why it's hot: While Nestle is best known for its many popular candies, the company is taking steps in a healthier direction.



81. Wendy's

81. Wendy's play

81. Wendy's

(Hollis Johnson)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Why it's hot: While fast-food chains like Burger King and Taco Bell have doubled down on crazy menu items, Wendy's has focused on the classics that made it famous.



80. Barnes & Noble

A customer leaves the Barnes &amp; Noble store in Westminster play

A customer leaves the Barnes & Noble store in Westminster

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: New York City

Why it's hot: The retailer is engaged with a battle against Amazon for college students.



79. Puma

79. Puma play

79. Puma

(Getty Images)

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Why it's hot: The sportswear and sneaker brand's collaboration with Rihanna was a bestseller.



78. J. Crew

78. J. Crew play

78. J. Crew

(J. Crew)

Headquarters: New York, NY

Why it's hot: The brand continues to connect with millennial women and men.



77. Dove

77. Dove play

77. Dove

(Unilever)

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Why it's hot: Dove's gender-empowering ads have hit a chord with millennial women.



76. Gucci (tie)

76. Gucci (tie) play

76. Gucci (tie)

(Reuters)

Headquarters: Florence, Italy

Why it's hot: Gucci has been zeroing in on its social media strategy.



76. Jeep (tie)

76. Jeep (tie) play

76. Jeep (tie)

(Jeep)

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, MI

Why it's hot: Some people think that one of Jeep's Renegade was designed specifically with millennials in mind.



75. Tesla

75. Tesla play

75. Tesla

(Tesla)

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Why it's hot: Thrillist called Tesla's Model 3 "the millennial dream car," with its high technology and functionality.



74. Subaru

74. Subaru play

74. Subaru

(Subaru)

Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Why it's hot: Subaru's strange ads, most recently one that showed a car on wet banana peels, have put the brand on the map.



74. Banana Republic

74. Banana Republic play

74. Banana Republic

(Facebook/Banana Republic)

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Why it's hot: Banana Republic is putting out new designs faster, similar to fast fashion.



72. Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's customers are buying the fresh toppings. play

Pizza Hut's customers are buying the fresh toppings.

(Pizza Hut on Facebook)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: Pizza Hut has pulled off several social media stunts, from turning a pizza box into a movie projector for your smartphone to hacking a box to safely view the solar eclipse.



71. Valve

71. Valve play

71. Valve

(Flickr/tux404)

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Why it's hot: The video-game development company rose to prominence with its Half-Life franchise in 1998. The brand has a huge following on Facebook and frequently posts giveaways. Steam has also become the premiere gaming platform for many people.



70. Marvel

70. Marvel play

70. Marvel

(Marvel)

Headquarters: New York, NY

Why it's hot: Marvel is obviously a huge power force in pop culture — its "Avengers" movies (amongst others) are smash hits, grossing billions of dollars worldwide.



69. Bath & Body Works

69. Bath &amp; Body Works play

69. Bath & Body Works

(AP)

Headquarters: Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Why it's hot: Bath & Body Works was an icon in the late '90s and early aughts (and a mainstay for holiday gifts).



68. Dodge

68. Dodge play

68. Dodge

(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Why it's hot: Business Insider reported that JD Power said the Dodge Viper as the most "reliable" midsize sporty car. Data from IHS Automotive (via AutoGuide.com) ranked Dodge as millennials' favorite type of car.



67. Rue 21

67. Rue 21 play

67. Rue 21

(Instagram/Rue 21)

Headquarters: Warrendale, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: The brand has figured out a way to target budget-savvy young shoppers. This year, it partnered with UNiDAYS to help it find students so they could save on their purchases.



66. Whole Foods

66. Whole Foods play

66. Whole Foods

(Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Why it's hot: Whole Foods has a brand aimed at millennials called 365. The new concept aims to compete with rivals such as Trader Joe's and Kroger, with more inexpensive offerings and a no-frills set up.



65. Asus

Asus Padfone 2 tablet play

Asus Padfone 2 tablet

(REUTERS/Pichi Chuang)

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

Why it's hot: This Taiwanese company is a huge PC vendor, and it's actually working to understand the millennial demographic.



64. Nordstrom

64. Nordstrom play

64. Nordstrom

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Why it's hot: Nordstrom has been expanding its lower-priced concept, Nordstrom Rack.



63. Trader Joe's

63. Trader Joe's play

63. Trader Joe's

(Christian Storm/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Monrovia, California

Why it's hot: Organic food, unique products, and low prices make Trader Joe's a hot destination for young consumers. It also boasts its own unique personality — be it the Hawaiian shirts or the pun-laden signs around the stores.



62. Mountain Dew

62. Mountain Dew play

62. Mountain Dew

(AP)

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Why it's hot: Mountain Dew is diverifying with its morning "Kickstart" beverage.



61. Verizon

61. Verizon play

61. Verizon

(Flickr/scobleizer)

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Verizon has been working to get younger consumers with its streaming app, G090.



60. Coach

Handbags are pictured through a window of a Coach store in Pasadena play

Handbags are pictured through a window of a Coach store in Pasadena

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Coach's social media activity and campaigns have made the luxury brand accessible to younger shoppers.



59. PlayStation

59. PlayStation play

59. PlayStation

(Sony)

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Why it's hot: PlayStation is taking its gaming to the next level with two new Playstation 4s, as well as a virtual reality headset.



58. eBay

An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California play

An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Why it's hot: eBay remains the most comprehensive and accessible online marketplace.



57. Nissan

57. Nissan play

57. Nissan

(Newspress)

Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa Perfecture, Japan

Place on last poll: 76

Why it's hot: Nissan's latest car concept is super futuristic, and proves that the brand is continuing to innovate. An earlier concept car, called "Teatro for Dayz," set out to target millennials.



56. Kraft

Kraft macaroni and cheese products are seen on the shelf at a grocery store in Washington, May 3, 2012. play

Kraft macaroni and cheese products are seen on the shelf at a grocery store in Washington, May 3, 2012.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Headquarters: Northfield, Illinois

Why it's hot: Kraft announced that it would remove artificial colors and preservatives from its iconic mac and cheese.



55. Kellogg

55. Kellogg play

55. Kellogg

(Wikimedia Commons)

Headquarters: Battle Creek, Michigan

Why it's hot: Millennials may be too lazy to eat cereal, but the company has mastered digital campaigns, which certainly appeals to millennials.



54. Taco Bell

54. Taco Bell play

54. Taco Bell

(Taco Bell Online)

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Why it's hot: Taco Bell remains wildly popular. The brand has maintained its unique, Internet-friendly approach to menu items.



53. Aeropostale

53. Aeropostale play

53. Aeropostale

(AP)

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Despite falling out of favor with the teen set, Aeropostale apparently still maintains some cache with the 20-somethings who wore it in high school.



52. Ralph Lauren

52. Ralph Lauren play

52. Ralph Lauren

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Headquarters: New York, New York

Why it's hot: Ralph Lauren's brand is available at thousands of stores worldwide.



51. Chipotle

51. Chipotle play

51. Chipotle

(Flickr/ Collin Messer)

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado

Why it's hot: The "food with integrity" restaurant company frequently offers free food — and free booze.



50. Costco

Shopping carts at Costco in Fairfax, Virginia play

Shopping carts at Costco in Fairfax, Virginia

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Place on last poll: 81

Why it's hot: Costco is a haven for millennials with its prices, wide array of products, its killer food court... and vacation packages.



49. Hewlett-Packard

49. Hewlett-Packard play

49. Hewlett-Packard

(Lisa Eadicicco)

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Why it's hot: Young consumers love Hewlett-Packard's relatively inexpensive laptops. Still, they remained threatened by Apple's dominance in the industry.



48. Sephora

People walk out of the Sephora store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris play

People walk out of the Sephora store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Paris, France

Why it's hot: Sephora is the premiere destination for all things beauty. It helps that makeup is one of the categories that millennials are willing to spend on.



47. Dell

47. Dell play

47. Dell

(Lisa Eadicicco)

Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas

Why it's hot: Dell is another company benefiting from millennials' reliance on technology.



46. Kroger

46. Kroger play

46. Kroger

(Hollis Johnson)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Why it's hot: Kroger recently rolled out a meal kit service to compete with Blue Apron. It also lets customers order groceries ahead and pick them up from the parking lot.



45. Hershey

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas play

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: Iconic candy company Hershey's has dropped artificial coloring from its chocolate.



44. Gamestop

44. Gamestop play

44. Gamestop

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Headquarters: Grapevine, Texas

Why it's hot: GameStop is shifting its strategies so that it can win with this demographic.



43. Netflix

43. Netflix play

43. Netflix

(Netflix)

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Why it's hot: The streaming service is perfect for millennials' a la carte attitude for watching movies or television.



42. Frito-Lay

42. Frito-Lay play

42. Frito-Lay

(Hollis Johnson)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: Lay's won big with its annual Do Us A Flavor contest.



26. Michael Kors

Michael Kors rose to popularity because of its handbags. play

Michael Kors rose to popularity because of its handbags.

(Facebook/Michael Kors)

Headquarters: New York, New York

Place on last poll: 66

Why it's hot: Michael Kors bags and watches are very popular with millennials.



40. Chick-fil-A

40. Chick-fil-A play

40. Chick-fil-A

(Hollis Johnson)

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Why it's hot: Chick-fil-A remains a favorite destination for millennials because the food is fresh... and good.



39. Hollister

39. Hollister play

39. Hollister

(Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider)

Headquarters: New Albany, Ohio

Why it's hot: Hollister sells casual clothing, putting it in a good position as millennials dress more casually.



40. Levi's

40. Levi's play

40. Levi's

(@levis on Instagram)

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Why it's hot: Levi's has been designing jeans that are stretchy and more form-fitting in nature, to put them in line with athleisure-style apparel.



21. Kroger

21. Kroger play

21. Kroger

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: 59

Why it's hot: Kroger's loyalty cards track what shoppers buy — so that Kroger's shoppers don't just receive random rewards, but rather, rewards that cater to their specific shopping needs.



37. Honda

37. Honda play

37. Honda

(Honda)

Headquarters: Hamamatsu, Japan

Why it's hot: The Civic and Accord are big winners with the millennial crowd. The Washington Post recently crowned the Honda Civic as one of the seven best first cars for millennial drivers because of its size, redesign, and its high crash-test rating.



36. Gap

36. Gap play

36. Gap

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Why it's hot: Gap has made over its brand to include the basics that it was known for in decades past.



35. Dr. Pepper

35. Dr. Pepper play

35. Dr. Pepper

(By andreasivarsson on Flickr)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Why it's hot: Dr. Pepper launched individualized soda labels for its 20 ounce bottles, as a way to appeal to millennials.



34. Vans

34. Vans play

34. Vans

(Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Cypress, California

Why it's hot: Vans started out selling skater shoes, but has since gone mainstream. The company has benefited from athletic footwear becoming more fashionable than dress shoes.



33. H&M

33. H&amp;M play

33. H&M

(Facebook/H&M)

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Why it's hot: H&M knows what its consumers want with its runway-esque styles. H&M has also managed to lure many sartorially minded shoppers with its high-profile collaborations.



32. Best Buy

32. Best Buy play

32. Best Buy

(Flickr/Kevin McShane)

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Why it's hot: Consumers can even try out Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets out at Best Buy.



31. Converse

31. Converse play

31. Converse

(Converse on Facebook)

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Why it's hot: Converse has seen sales boom as more millennials wear sneakers to work and other occasions. Converse recently took on Nike to help reinvent its iconic All Star shoes.



30. Macy's

30. Macy's play

30. Macy's

(Kena Betancur/Getty)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Why it's hot: Millennials are spending less money on clothes and more money on experiences, which is bad news for Macy's. In its Herald Square flagship, there's an entire floor dedicated to the demographic.



29. Hot Topic

29. Hot Topic play

29. Hot Topic

(flickr / camknows)

Headquarters: Industry, California

Why it's hot: Hot Topic is more than just a destination for clothing for millennials — it's become an entire lifestyle, with its focus on the music industry and pop culture. The store even sponsors shows.



28. McDonald's

28. McDonald's play

28. McDonald's

(Foodbeast)

Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois

Why it's hot: The new all-day breakfast menu helped grow sales at McDonald's, along with new menu items like a Sriracha Big Mac.



27. Chevrolet

27. Chevrolet play

27. Chevrolet

(Chevrolet)

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Why it's hot: Chevy's "Real People, Not Actors" campaign gives consumers something real to which they can relate.



26. LG Corporation

26. LG Corporation play

26. LG Corporation

(REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino)

Headquarters: Busan, South Korea

Why it's hot: LG keeps innovating with new products.



25. Kohl's

Bella Thorne shops Candie's brand at Kohl's in Los Angeles. play

Bella Thorne shops Candie's brand at Kohl's in Los Angeles.

(AP)

Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Why it's hot: Kohl's rewards program ensures customer loyalty without needing a store credit card.



24. Express

24. Express play

24. Express

(Facebook/Express)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Why it's hot: Express rewards shoppers by not just using their store credit cards, but by getting involved with Express in other ways, too — like retweeting its tweets and singing up for its text message alerts.



23. Under Armour

23. Under Armour play

23. Under Armour

(Facebook/Under Armour)

Headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland

Why it's hot: Under Armour has exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to signing famous athletes like Stephen Curry and smart marketing of its performance-wear.



22. Toyota

22. Toyota play

22. Toyota

(Toyota)

Headquarters: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Why it's hot: Toyota's mid size SUV is one of the most "reliable" cars. The company is also making moves to partner with Uber.



21. Old Navy

21. Old Navy play

21. Old Navy

(Shutterstock/Northfoto)

Headquarters: San Francisco

Why it's hot: Old Navy has delivered quirky spots starring Amy Schumer. The retailer understands how to market content to the Internet generation, though sales have been slipping lately.



20. Disney

20. Disney play

20. Disney

(Disney)

Headquarters: Burbank, California

Why it's hot: The movie house has produced massive hits in recent years.



16. American Eagle

Aerie has been part of the no-airbrushing movement. play

Aerie has been part of the no-airbrushing movement.

(Aerie)

Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Why it's hot: American Eagle has managed to avoid the fate of many of its competitors by not falling victim to the low sale prices utilized by many fast fashion stalwarts.



18. Jordan

18. Jordan play

18. Jordan

(Flickr/neilp17)

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Why it's hot: Jordans are a huge part of the sneaker phenomenon and are a huge part of sneaker culture.



17. Forever 21

17. Forever 21 play

17. Forever 21

(Getty)

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Why it's hot: Forever 21 offers clothing at unbeatable prices and has expanded tremendously in two decades. It epitomizes fast fashion.



16. Ford

16. Ford play

16. Ford

(REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel)

Headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan

Why it's hot: Ford wins big with the millennial mom category.



15. Victoria's Secret

15. Victoria's Secret play

15. Victoria's Secret

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Why it's hot: Victoria's Secret is the undisputed leader of the lingerie market, controlling 61.8% of the market share, according to IBIS World.



14. Starbucks

14. Starbucks play

14. Starbucks

(Flickr/bargainmoose)

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Why it's hot: Starbucks has been expanding its menu to include more food options such as sandwiches and salads.



13. Pepsi

13. Pepsi play

13. Pepsi

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Why it's hot: PepsiCo definitely tries to connect with millennials. It even featured emojis — the language in which millennials speak — on its bottles.



12. Nintendo

12. Nintendo play

12. Nintendo

(YouTube/cobanermani456)

Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan

Why it's hot: Many millennials feel nostalgic toward Nintendo because they played its games as kids. This has led to brand loyalty in adulthood.



11. Adidas

11. Adidas play

11. Adidas

(XMODE/Adidas centaur)

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Why it's hot: Adidas has gained more traction thanks to its increasingly popular Stan Smith sneakers, as well as its partnership with Kanye West called Adidas + Kanye West.



10. Google

10. Google play

10. Google

(AP)

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Why it's hot: Google's smartphone apps have become essential for many millennials.



9. Coca-Cola

9. Coca-Cola play

9. Coca-Cola

(Donald Bowers/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Why it's hot: Coca-Cola remains the clear leader in the soda market. The brand also scored high points for its "Share a Coke" campaign, which featured common names on Coke bottles.



8. Microsoft

8. Microsoft play

8. Microsoft

(Microsoft)

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Why it's hot: Microsoft is currently working to lure in Apple users with the Microsoft Surface.



7. Wal-Mart

7. Wal-Mart play

7. Wal-Mart

(Wal-Mart)

Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

Why it's hot: Wal-Mart gave its workers a raise and has pledged to adopt more humane standards for the meat it sells.



6. Sony

6. Sony play

6. Sony

(REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo

Why it's hot: Sony is ready for innovation, from robots that can interact with humans to its wildly popular PlayStation.



5. Amazon

5. Amazon play

5. Amazon

(REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Why it's hot: Amazon offers one-hour delivery for members of its Prime service.



4. Target

4. Target play

4. Target

(Associated Press)

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Why it's hot: Target owns the intersection of style and affordability.



3. Samsung

3. Samsung play

3. Samsung

(Flickr/Kārlis Dambrāns)

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Why it's hot: Samsung's Galaxy phones and tablets are extremely popular with millennials.



2. Nike

2. Nike play

2. Nike

(Nike on Instagram)

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Why it's hot: When it comes to active wear — and apparel in general — Nike is the go-to brand.



1. Apple

1. Apple play

1. Apple

(Business Insider / Matt Johnston)

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Why it's hot: Apple has a fanatical following, and many of its customers are millennials. The company's iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks, and Apple Watches are wildly popular.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet
3 Strategy 14 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

All of the major fast-food chains have added salads to their menus, but who does it best?
Strategy We compared salads from McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's — and the results were shocking (MCD, QSR)
Alberto M. Carvalho Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Strategy The man chosen to lead the largest school system in America backed out less than 24 hours after accepting the job in a stunning announcement
There are ways to take advantage of Costco's deals without buying a membership yourself.
Strategy How to shop at Costco without a membership
Dairy Milk
Strategy I'm British and can't stand American chocolate — and it's Hershey's fault