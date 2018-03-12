news

Emmerson Mnangagwa's accession to the presidency of Zimbabwe in late November 2017 marks the beginning of a new era for the country.

After 17 years of isolation and economic sanctions, this historic transition has raised the population's expectations, especially around economic recovery and job creation in a country suffering from widespread unemployment.

Gearing up to face these challenges and preparing Zimbabwe to re-engage with the rest of the world, President Mnangagwa will present his country's economic potential to the international investor and business community at the AFRICA CEO FORUM.

As the world's third-largest platinum producer and with abundant diamond reserves, significant agricultural resources, and one of the highest adult literacy rates in Africa, Zimbabwe has a lot to offer.

President Mnangagwa will share his vision for Zimbabwe's economic recovery before an audience of more than 1,200 business leaders, international investors and policy makers.

The AFRICA CEO FORUM's exclusive inter-presidential panel will give President Mnangagwa the opportunity to exchange with Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria.

Having emerged from a long period of economic isolation, Nigeria offers a solid example on which to base discussions on strategic priorities that must be implemented to revive Zimbabwe's economy and put an end to sanctions.

President Mnangagwa is not the only new president to use the AFRICA CEO FORUM as a platform from which to launch his country's recovery.

This year he and Liberia's President George Weah join the growing list of African presidents who have attended previous editions of the Forum - those of Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal - reaffirming the AFRICA CEO FORUM's mission of being the most influential annual forum for public-private dialogue on the continent.