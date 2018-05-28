news

Ghana's rising housing deficit sits above 1.7 million and this has staggering figure has made Netherland partner local construction firms to help address the issue.

The firms Kylla Europe Netherland and Danywise Estate and Construction are committed to building five thousand units throughout the country.

The housing project is the first of its kind in the country has a potential to offer cooperate staff the opportunity to acquire homes through mortgaging, rental or outright purchase.

“The Kylla Europe team is prepared to listen to investment opportunities from Ghana government and other cooperate representatives”, Managing Director of Kylla, Dick Van Druten said.

Frank Aboagye Danyansah,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Danywise Estate also says the company has observed the challenge of hostel accommodation for tertiary educational institutions in the country hence the need to address them.

“Many are denied admission because of limited accommodation to house them. UCOMS Accra campus and Kumasi Campus are facing a big challenge and we must take steps to address it”,” the CEO of Danyanwise Estate and Construction observed

Hitting on employment opportunities likely to be derived from the estate housing project, Frank Aboagye Danyansah that, over three thousand people will be employed as skilled and unskilled personnel to help curb unemployed in the country.

Since the early 2000s, stakeholders in the housing sector have accepted without much question the notion that the nation faces a housing deficit of about 1.7 million housing units. This has been quoted so often both in the media and academic publications that it appears to have been cast in stone and become an incontrovertible truth.

It is, however, curious that a figure that was supposedly estimated at around the year 2000 would remain impervious to demographic changes and ensuing developments in the housing sector.