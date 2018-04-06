Panera is reportedly at the center of an E. coli investigation in New Jersey

news

New Jersey health officials are reportedly investigating Panera Bread for a possible link to several cases of E. coli illnesses spanning four counties.

"The Warren County Health Department and state Health Department are investigating a cluster of E. coli cases" potentially from "local Panera Breads," Sarah Perramant, public health epidemiologist in Warren County, told NJ.com.

One Panera location in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, is the chief focus of the probe, Perramant said.

The matter is still under investigation, so the state health department has not officially named Panera as the source of the outbreak, she added.

Panera and the New Jersey state health department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One case of E. coli was reported to the website iwaspoisoned.com, which allows users to anonymously report suspected food poisoning, from someone who said they ate at a Panera in Raritan, New Jersey on April 4. The person said they had eaten chicken noodle soup, and that a doctor diagnosed them with an E. coli infection.

E. coli causes symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting. In severe cases, it can lead to hospitalization.