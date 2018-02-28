Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Ridge Passports office closed down due to electrical fault


Strategy Passport office in Accra shut down following fire scare

The facility has been closed to the public due to an electrical fault that has affected the offices’ printers.

Ghanaians hoping to secure or replace their passports would have to buy some more time as the passports office located in the country's capital has been shut down.

The passport bureau found at Ridge in Accra was closed temporarily when an electrical fault was detected which has affected some of their devices.

Officials are treating the situation with all agency and it is expected to be fixed by Friday.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Habib Tijani, told local news agency Citi News that the wiring and fire systems at the office are currently being fixed.

“When we got an impression of what happened, an inspection was done and quickly we are working on it. Hopefully, by Friday, everything will be restored because currently, we are working on the wiring at the same time we are working on the fire system. We have the Ghana National Fire Service who are working on the fire system.”

‘Corruption at the passports office’

A survey conducted by the Ghana Integrity initiative anti-corruption Consortium in 2017,  identified the passports office as one of the few government agencies where bribery and corruption is pervasive.

The survey, which was to assess citizen’s understanding of corruption, their perceptions and actual experiences of corruption, show that Ghanaians still perceived the passports office as well as the police service, political parties and the judiciary as being corrupt.

It however revealed that Ghanaians do not regard the payment of what is commonly called facilitation fee as a form of corruption.

