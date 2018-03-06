Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

People are stockpiling assault-style rifles after the Florida school shooting


Sales of assault-style rifles are surging in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

  • Criminal background checks for gun sales rose 3.5% in Florida in the month of February, Bloomberg reports.
  • Background checks for long guns, which includes assault-style rifles like the one used in the Parkland school shooting, surged 12.6% in the state.


Criminal background checks for gun sales — a key metric for estimating the demand for guns — rose 3.5% in Florida in the month of February, compared to the previous year, Bloomberg reports.

Background checks for long guns, which includes assault-style rifles like the one used in the Parkland school shooting, surged 12.6% in the state. Nationwide, that metric rose 3%.

Gun sales typically surge after mass shootings, due to rising fears over tightening gun controls.

But under President Donald Trump, gun sales have slowed — a trend that has been called the "Trump slump" — because he's seen as supportive of the gun industry.

The recent rush of demand for guns indicates that "fear-based buying" is back, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brett Andress.

It "starts to beg the question: Is fear-based buying back? Given all the recent headlines and rhetoric, we would argue yes, for the moment," Andress wrote in a research note.

