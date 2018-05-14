Prince Harry and Meghan might visit 2 African countries soon

news

Two African countries, Namibia and Botswana might be the first countries to host Prince Harry and Meghan after the royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

After the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal couple might enjoy their honeymoon in two African countries.

Several reports are hinting that the royal couple has concluded plans to enjoy their first days together in Namibia which is situated in the southwestern part of Africa.

Hello! reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to have selected the African nation for a romantic once-in-a-lifetime trip, where they can enjoy their first few days as newlyweds away from the public eye.

Could it be Botswana?

UK Independent reports that the royal couple might also be visiting Botswana owing to their earlier trip to the African country in 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan had visited Botswana to celebrate the royal bride’s birthday while visiting UNESCO World Heritage Sites during their trip.

Another report says aside from the celebration of Meghan's birthday in Botswana, the center stone of the royal bride’s engagement ring is also from Botswana.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Seychelles for their honeymoon

UK Independent also reports that if Prince Harry and Meghan choose to enjoy their honeymoon in Africa, they won’t be the first but rather will be taking inspiration from the honeymoons of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before them.

In 2011 after their wedding in England, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed for Seychelles, one of the popular African country known for its coastal beauty and tourism.

The Duke and Duchess, who spent ten days together in the Indian Ocean archipelago reportedly thanked Seychelles’ coastguard for helping to ensure their privacy on their last day of honeymoon.