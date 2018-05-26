Sachet water companies in Ghana with dangerous substances

news

The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will soon recommend to the Food and Drugs Authority to revoke the licenses of some sachet water producers.

The research institute says it has identified some dangerous substances in 60 per cent of sachet water sampled in the greater Accra region.

The council is worried that most sachet water producers do not come to CSIR to undertake testing of their product with the council.

New director of the water research institute of CSIR, Dr. Ansah Asare has therefore threatened to ask the FDA to shut down those sachet water companies immediately.

“If you don’t get the certificate from FDA, it means you didn’t come here. Then ultimately your company would have to be shutdown because you don’t have a license. It is very important that you pass your product through FDA.’’

In an unrelated development, the CSIR wants market for its research works.

According centre, in the last few years, it has conducted 165 technology research awaiting industries to buy and implement them.

Director General of the CSIR, Dr. Victor Kwame Agyeman called on the new government to consider bridging the gap between industry and research.

“With the new government proposal of setting up an intermediate group to be able to take over this technology to the market we are sure that that gap will be filled,” he added.