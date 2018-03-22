Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Starbucks has a new take on the Unicorn Frappuccino — and baristas are already freaking out (SBUX)


Baristas are already panicking about the crushing number of Crystal Ball Frappuccinos they'll be forced to make this week.

Starbucks is debuting a new, over-the-top Frappuccino this week — and baristas are already freaking out.

The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is Starbucks' latest Instagram-worthy, limited-time beverage, Business Insider reported on Monday. The new drink hit menus on Thursday and will only be available for four days — or until stores run out of supplies.

The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is an alluring marbled turquoise shade, ideal for Instagram. The cream-based Frappuccino uses peach flavors and is topped with whipped cream and rock-candy crystals.

Starbucks baristas started practicing crafting the Crystal Ball Frappuccino earlier this week.

However, it takes a lot of effort to make a Frappuccino with the potential to go viral.

Baristas already have a rough time when Starbucks rolls out new, Instagrammable Frappuccinos.

Making specialty Frappuccinos is an arduous, multi-step process, especially when stores are flooded with orders and customers are paying close attention to the aesthetics of the drink.

Baristas had similar issues with the Unicorn Frappuccino, which Starbucks debuted in April 2017. As an extremely popular and complicated drink, the Unicorn Frappuccino's short stint on the menu left baristas exhausted and covered in pink and blue dye from the sprinkles used to make the beverage.

So, Starbucks lovers, do your part on Thursday. If you're ordering the Crystal Ball Frappuccino — and want to see Starbucks roll out more over-the-top drinks in the future — tip your baristas for their efforts.

