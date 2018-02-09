Strategy :  13 popular fast-food menu items that are surprisingly perfect for vegans

Vegan and fast food don't go hand-in-hand, but many popular fast-food chains have been serving "accidentally vegan" meals — here are some of the best ones.
Vegans in Finland and Sweden rejoiced when McDonald's launched its first-ever vegan burger, called the McVegan. But as it turns out, many popular fast-food chains have been serving vegan meals all along, whether or not they realized it. To clarify, this refers to meals you can get from popular chains like Burger King and Taco Bell that have absolutely no meat, dairy, egg, or other animal products.
While they may be few and far between, there are a surprising number of fast-food meals that are vegan (although you may have to ask for no cheese).
From french toast sticks to apple pie, here are some unexpectedly vegan meals from popular fast-food chains:
Burger King's five-piece french toast sticks with maple syrup are the perfect breakfast for when you're on the go, and are vegan ordered right off the menu.
Replace cream with water and you've got a simple vegan breakfast from McDonald's. If you're craving something sweet, its mini cinnamon apple pie is vegan, too.
Most fast-food veggie burgers contain eggs, but White Castle's sliders are safe for vegans, without having to make any changes when you order.
Denny's has a surprising amount of vegan-friendly food, including the build your own burger. Get the veggie patty and any toppings (besides cheese), and the build your own burger is easy to make vegan.
Panera Bread lists all of its vegan food on its website. That includes this black bean soup that's made with onions, red bell pepper, garlic, and cumin.
You can order the veggie delight sandwich on roasted garlic bread, sourdough, light wheat English muffin, or hearty Italian bread — just skip the mayo, and it's vegan.
KFC doesn't have a vegan meal, but all of its sides are vegan when ordered with no butter. Vegetables, baked beans, potato wedges, and a salad are always safe bets if you're trying to eat vegan at KFC.
Lots to choose from at the Olive Garden for vegans!
It's easy to have a filling vegan meal at Olive Garden, especially with the unlimited breadsticks. Olive Garden uses a soy-butter substitute on its breadsticks, and the pastas are free of egg and butter, too.
Without the sauce and cheese, Red Robin's gourmet veggie burger is totally vegan-friendly. It's made with fresh tomato bruschetta salsa, avocado slices, and shredded romaine wrapped in a lettuce bun and served with bottomless broccoli.
Pizza without cheese sounds pointless to some, but the vegan pie from Dominos is surprisingly great loaded up with just sauce and vegetables.
Like Dominos, just skip the cheese, and Pizza Hut veggie pizzas are totally vegan. All of the crusts are, too, as well as the cinnamon sticks (including the icing).
Au Bon Pain is great for vegans, with a few different soup options, bagels, and three different salads. No changes need to be made — just order them straight from the menu.
I had a quick lunch at the new Taco Bell in York today and was pretty impressed! I ordered a 7-layer burrito and the staff were really helpful about making it with no cheese or sour cream
Taco Bell is probably the most vegan-friendly fast-food restaurant there is. Anything with cheese and sour cream can be ordered "fresco style," and the dairy ingredients will be replaced with pico de gallo salsa. Meat can always be replaced with beans and potatoes, the cinnamon sticks are vegan-friendly, and even the new nacho fries are safe to eat.