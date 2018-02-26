Strategy :  15 best college campuses in America

Niche ranked the 15 best college campuses in America based on factors like student surveys, meal-plan costs, and access to amenities.
Proud college graduates typically peg their alma maters as the best campus out there. But some are just a notch above the above the rest.
For those wondering how their college residence stacks up against the competition, Niche, a company that researches and compiles information on schools, publishes a ranking of the best college campuses in America.
Niche compiled its list using a mix of quantitative and qualitative factors including student campus surveys, meal-plan costs, on-campus housing and availability, and access to amenities.
Houston
Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $4,310
Student retention rate: 96%
Columbus, Ohio
Survey on campus housing: 3.8 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: N/A
Student retention rate: 94%
Madison, Wisconsin
Survey on campus housing: 3.7 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $3,032
Student retention rate: 95%
Provo, Utah
Survey on campus housing: 4.0 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: N/A
Student retention rate: 87%
Harrisonburg, Virginia
Survey on campus housing: 3.9 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $4,748
Student retention rate: 92%
New Haven, Connecticut
Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $6,400
Student retention rate: 98%
Stanford, California
Survey on campus housing: 4.3 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $5,761
Student retention rate: 98%
Phoenix
Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $4,000
Student retention rate: 62%
Athens, Georgia
Survey on campus housing: 3.7 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $3,956
Student retention rate: 94%
Riverside, California
Survey on campus housing: 4.2 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $4,760
Student retention rate: 83%
Los Angeles
Survey on campus housing: 3.9 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: N/A
Student retention rate: 97%
Brunswick, Maine
Survey on campus housing: 4.6 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $7,000
Student retention rate: 98%
Lynchburg, Virginia
Survey on campus housing: 4.2 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $3,300
Student retention rate: 69%
Blacksburg, Virginia
Survey on campus housing: 3.8 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $3,730
Student retention rate: 93%
St. Louis
Survey on campus housing: 4.5 out of 5
Average meal-plan cost: $4,794
Student retention rate: 97%