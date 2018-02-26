Strategy :  15 best college campuses in America

news

Proud college graduates typically peg their alma maters as the best campus out there. But some are just a notch above the above the rest.

For those wondering how their college residence stacks up against the competition, Niche, a company that researches and compiles information on schools, publishes a ranking of the best college campuses in America.

Niche compiled its list using a mix of quantitative and qualitative factors including student campus surveys, meal-plan costs, on-campus housing and availability, and access to amenities.

Scroll through to find out its picks for the 15 best college campuses in America.

15. Rice University

Houston

Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,310

Student retention rate: 96%

14. Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio

Survey on campus housing: 3.8 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: N/A

Student retention rate: 94%

13. University of Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

Survey on campus housing: 3.7 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,032

Student retention rate: 95%

12. Brigham Young University

Provo, Utah

Survey on campus housing: 4.0 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: N/A

Student retention rate: 87%

11. James Madison University

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Survey on campus housing: 3.9 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,748

Student retention rate: 92%

10. Yale University

New Haven, Connecticut

Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $6,400

Student retention rate: 98%

9. Stanford University

Stanford, California

Survey on campus housing: 4.3 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $5,761

Student retention rate: 98%

8. Grand Canyon University

Phoenix

Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,000

Student retention rate: 62%

7. University of Georgia

Athens, Georgia

Survey on campus housing: 3.7 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,956

Student retention rate: 94%

6. California Baptist University

Riverside, California

Survey on campus housing: 4.2 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,760

Student retention rate: 83%

5. University of California at Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Survey on campus housing: 3.9 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: N/A

Student retention rate: 97%

4. Bowdoin College

Brunswick, Maine

Survey on campus housing: 4.6 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $7,000

Student retention rate: 98%

3. Liberty University

Lynchburg, Virginia

Survey on campus housing: 4.2 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,300

Student retention rate: 69%

2. Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, Virginia

Survey on campus housing: 3.8 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,730

Student retention rate: 93%

1. Washington University in St. Louis

St. Louis

Survey on campus housing: 4.5 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,794

Student retention rate: 97%