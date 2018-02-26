Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  15 best college campuses in America


15 best college campuses in America

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Niche ranked the 15 best college campuses in America based on factors like student surveys, meal-plan costs, and access to amenities.

Washington University in St. Louis won top billing — see whether your school made the cut. play

Washington University in St. Louis won top billing — see whether your school made the cut.

(juggernautco/Flickr)

Proud college graduates typically peg their alma maters as the best campus out there. But some are just a notch above the above the rest.

For those wondering how their college residence stacks up against the competition, Niche, a company that researches and compiles information on schools, publishes a ranking of the best college campuses in America.

Niche compiled its list using a mix of quantitative and qualitative factors including student campus surveys, meal-plan costs, on-campus housing and availability, and access to amenities.

Scroll through to find out its picks for the 15 best college campuses in America.

15. Rice University

15. Rice University play

15. Rice University

(Tendenci Software/flickr)

Houston

Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,310

Student retention rate: 96%



14. Ohio State University

14. Ohio State University play

14. Ohio State University

(Facebook/osu)

Columbus, Ohio

Survey on campus housing: 3.8 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: N/A

Student retention rate: 94%



13. University of Wisconsin

13. University of Wisconsin play

13. University of Wisconsin

(Flickr/Richard Hurd)

Madison, Wisconsin

Survey on campus housing: 3.7 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,032

Student retention rate: 95%



12. Brigham Young University

12. Brigham Young University play

12. Brigham Young University

(Facebook/BYU)

Provo, Utah

Survey on campus housing: 4.0 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: N/A

Student retention rate: 87%



11. James Madison University

11. James Madison University play

11. James Madison University

(taberandrew via http://www.flickr.com/photos/andrewbain/535171926/in/photolist-PhTYb-2bmrwh-2DGV2m-2Jswc3-36nJCn-3Wsbzw-3Y6PJW-48YFKZ-4g1n84-4HZFfy-4KH5Si-4MpGor-4U4K6U-4VQ9L9-52a86E-5infaN-5zm1Pu-5Ak9C8-5MjggP-5RNNVT-624iae-67aTsX-6ndQYp-6ndUpM-6ne4Mv-6pgWz8-6JT7uX-6UmjrP-6UqmKu-72ETR3-75tsaF-bBbpTB-auAmYf-8dcyPZ-aahSNy-aaf4uB-aahS3w-aaf4wR-9qTy99-7Tipq6-8SUpiM-cjuCiw-ckTokC-cjuLqG-cjuKEs-cjuLL3-cjuE75-cjuL1N-cjuEUu-cjuEvu-cjuDAb/ creative commons)

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Survey on campus housing: 3.9 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,748

Student retention rate: 92%



10. Yale University

10. Yale University play

10. Yale University

(Michael Marsland / Yale University)

New Haven, Connecticut

Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $6,400

Student retention rate: 98%



9. Stanford University

9. Stanford University play

9. Stanford University

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Stanford, California

Survey on campus housing: 4.3 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $5,761

Student retention rate: 98%



8. Grand Canyon University

8. Grand Canyon University play

8. Grand Canyon University

(Wikimedia Commons)

Phoenix

Survey on campus housing: 4.4 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,000

Student retention rate: 62%



7. University of Georgia

7. University of Georgia play

7. University of Georgia

(University of Georgia/Facebook)

Athens, Georgia

Survey on campus housing: 3.7 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,956

Student retention rate: 94%



6. California Baptist University

6. California Baptist University play

6. California Baptist University

(Aaron Lemen California Baptist University / Wikimedia Commons)

Riverside, California

Survey on campus housing: 4.2 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,760

Student retention rate: 83%



5. University of California at Los Angeles

5. University of California at Los Angeles play

5. University of California at Los Angeles

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles

Survey on campus housing: 3.9 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: N/A

Student retention rate: 97%



4. Bowdoin College

4. Bowdoin College play

4. Bowdoin College

(Bowdoin College/Facebook)

Brunswick, Maine

Survey on campus housing: 4.6 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $7,000

Student retention rate: 98%



3. Liberty University

3. Liberty University play

3. Liberty University

(Liberty University Facebook)

Lynchburg, Virginia

Survey on campus housing: 4.2 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,300

Student retention rate: 69%



2. Virginia Tech

2. Virginia Tech play

2. Virginia Tech

(Virginia Tech Facebook)

Blacksburg, Virginia

Survey on campus housing: 3.8 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $3,730

Student retention rate: 93%



1. Washington University in St. Louis

1. Washington University in St. Louis play

1. Washington University in St. Louis

(Facebook/Washington University in St. Louis)

St. Louis

Survey on campus housing: 4.5 out of 5

Average meal-plan cost: $4,794

Student retention rate: 97%



