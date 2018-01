Strategy :  19 lucrative jobs with tons of opportunities in 2018

news

• Career site LinkedIn has ranked some of the most promising jobs of 2018.

• The jobs all have great salaries, tons of demand, and offer room for professional growth.

• Many of the jobs that appear on the list are tech and engineering gigs.



Salary isn't the only factor to consider when determining how good a job is.

A truly standout role won't just pay a lot, it'll feature plenty of openings and opportunities to grow and get promoted.

LinkedIn recently compiled data from millions of site profiles and job postings to form a list of the most promising jobs of 2018.

Each occupation was ranked based on salary, number of US job openings, year over year growth in job openings, and regional availability. The occupations also all received a career advancement score out of 10 — with 10 being a job that was most likely to lead to a promotion or internal transfer.

Here's a look at some of the most promising jobs of 2018:

​Hospitalist

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$232,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 1,900

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 19%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 4

​Pharmacist

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$124,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ More than ​4,000

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 28%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 4

Strategic​ ​account​ ​manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$125,000

Job​ ​openings​ :​ ​More than 500

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 31%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Finance director

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$135,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 800

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 51%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 6

​Site​ ​reliability​ ​engineer

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$155,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​600

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 112%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Front-end engineer

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$104,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 1,000

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 82%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Data engineer

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$107,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​1,400

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 35%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Financial analyst

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$65,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 4,000

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 25%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 10

Technical​ ​program​ ​manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$140,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​500

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 37%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 10

Enterprise​ ​account​ ​manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$180,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​800

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 74%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

​Data​ ​scientist

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$113,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​2,100

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 45%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Product manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$105,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​3,600

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 30%

Career​ advancement score of 10:​ 8

Program manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$100,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 4,500

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 25%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Engineering manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$130,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 1,400

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 42%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 6

Sales director

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$145,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 2,000

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 31%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 6

Solutions architect

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$134,000

Job​ ​openings​:​ ​More than 2,000

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 28%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 6

Customer​ ​success​ ​manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$82,300

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​1,000

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 91%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 10

Software engineering manager

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$148,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​1,100

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 38%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 8

Engagement lead

Median​ ​base​ ​salary:​ ​$93,000

Job​ ​openings​: More than​ ​1,200

Year over year​ ​growth of job openings: 425%

Career​ advancement score out of 10:​ 10