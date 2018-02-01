Strategy :  21 tough interview questions you may have to answer if you want to work at Amazon

news

Amazon goes to great lengths to ensure that they are hiring the right people.

We sifted through hundreds of Glassdoor reviews to find some of the company's toughest interview questions.

Questions about employee behavior and past performance were asked most frequently inside the interview rooms.



"I'd rather interview 50 people and not hire anyone than hire the wrong person," CEO Jeff Bezos once said.

In fact, Bezos used to interview every single applicant to ensure that the right people were tasked with moving his company forward.

So it should come as no surprise that aspiring Amazon employees have to answer several difficult interview questions to find out if they have what it takes to be hired with the top tech company.

Business Insider sifted through hundreds of Glassdoor interview reviews and found 21 of the toughest questions that Amazon has asked its candidates in the past year.

'Amazon is a peculiar company. What is peculiar about you?' — Area manager candidate

'Jeff Bezos walks into your office and says you can have a million dollars to launch your best entrepreneurial idea. What is it?' — Product development specialist candidate

'If you had 5,623 participants in a tournament, how many games would need to be played to determine the winner?' — Area manager candidate

'What metrics do you use to drive change?' — Senior product manager candidate

'If you saw someone steal a quarter, would you report it?' — Shipping manifest clerk candidate

'Do you oppose a supervisor who made a decision that goes against corporate policy and is a potential safety issue for one of your employees?' — Area manager candidate

'Tell me about a project that went beyond your scope of work.' — Marketing specialist candidate

'Tell me about a time you had to deal with ambiguity.' — Investigation specialist candidate

'Tell me about a time you had to overstep management to get your point of view across.' — Project manager candidate

'Describe a situation where you had to make a decision without data.' — Senior investigation specialist candidate

'Name a time you messed up.' — Area manager candidate

'Why should we hire you?' — Transaction risk investigator candidate

'How do you motivate people?' — Graduate area manager candidate

'How do you form positive relationships with developers and/or stakeholders?' — Senior user experience designer candidate

'How would you manage a difficult business group?' — Area manager candidate

'How do you plan to ensure that your focus is always on improving the customer experience?' — Senior technical writer candidate

'Tell me about a time you used analysis to make a business-critical decision. Walk me through the analysis and outcome.' — Business development manager candidate

'What actions would you take if you found that you are actually carrying too much inventory?' — Senior stock/inventory manager candidate

'Tell me about a time you solved a complex situation with a simple solution.' — Senior investigation specialist candidate

'How do you handle missing a deadline?' — Project manager candidate

'Tell us about a time you were given feedback that made you change your strategy.' — Data associate candidate