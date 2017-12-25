Strategy :  27 stunning photos of the neighborhood that puts on the best Christmas-light displays in America

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

  • Published:

Thousands of people pour into Dyker Heights, in Brooklyn, to see their famous Christmas lights.

(Hollis Johnson)

  • The neighborhood of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, New York, puts on a Christmas light display every year.
  • It has become a tourist attraction, with guided tours and buses.

The suburban Brooklyn neighborhood of Dyker Heights is a quiet and friendly area year-round – that is, until the holidays start.

That's when the neighborhood is flooded with thousands of Christmas-light peepers anxious to see the area's famed displays. Countless homes in the neighborhood take part, putting up dazzling and awe-inspiring feats of festivity, and likely producing similarly awe-inspiring electric bills.

In 2015, I took a trip to Dyker Heights to see the hyped "Dyker Lights" for myself. Keep scrolling to see some lights that would make Clark Griswold die from envy.

Dyker Heights is a good half-hour drive from downtown Manhattan, and about an hour away on the subway. Luckily, there are Dyker Lights tour buses that will take you there hassle-free — for a price.

(Google Maps)


You can see most of the best displays between 11th and 13th avenues around 81st through 86th streets.

(Hollis Johnson)


Some of the homes put up stately, elegant arrangements.

(Hollis Johnson)


Others go all-out, with lights, Santas, and nutcrackers galore.

(Hollis Johnson)


The tradition started in 1984, and more homes followed suit every year.

(Hollis Johnson)

Source: New York Post



It soon became something of a friendly competition among neighbors to see who could outdo each other with their brilliant displays.

(Hollis Johnson)


This home's glowing sign reads "Buon Natale" — "Merry Christmas" in Italian.

(Hollis Johnson)


And there are more than just the traditional white lights — this home puts on a bright blue bonanza.

(Hollis Johnson)


Many have enormous holiday characters worked into their displays. This house is host to an eclectic group of Mr. Potato Head, Rudolph, and Snoopy, along with Elsa and Olaf from the popular movie "Frozen."

(Hollis Johnson)


This house went with more traditional holiday fare.

(Hollis Johnson)


The extravaganza of lights on these stately homes draws quite the crowd, and local police block off some of the streets at night to allow gawkers to stroll freely.

(Hollis Johnson)


In fact, the Dyker Lights draw more than 100,000 visitors every year. That's a lot of people descending onto one neighborhood.

(Hollis Johnson)

Source: Voice of America



This beautiful brick home is bedazzled and bejeweled in giant snowflakes, with a platoon of nutcrackers standing guard.

(Hollis Johnson)


The home of Lucy and Angelo Spata on 84th Street, lit as bright as Times Square — with an Elmo to match — is supposedly the one that started it all more than 30 years ago.

(Hollis Johnson)

Source: New York Post



They add something new to the display each year. They've amassed quite the collection — check out that giant Santa head on the left.

(Hollis Johnson)


Right across the street from the Spatas is the Polizzotto family's home. The gargantuan Santa is 25 feet tall.

(Hollis Johnson)

Source: New York Post



Two whirling carousels adorn the lawn, sticking out among the lights and greenery.

(Hollis Johnson)


The trees in front of this magnificent house are lit from root to top.

(Hollis Johnson)


A less orthodox laser-light show adorns the front of this home.

(Hollis Johnson)


Many of the homes hire independent-decorating companies to construct their yearly displays. The whole process could cost thousands of dollars.

(Hollis Johnson)


Festooned in wreaths and lights lining the eaves, this house's front lawn is watched over by a festive holiday jester.

(Hollis Johnson)


Nothing says Christmas like a giant reindeer or two overlooking the driveway — and a Santa can't hurt, either.

(Hollis Johnson)


Along with a myriad of manger scenes, there are also several animatronic pieces. Here, a trio of carolers sing from a home's garden.

(Hollis Johnson)


This gorgeous setup almost seems tame in comparison to the rest of the neighborhood.

(Hollis Johnson)


The decor on this lawn runs the full gamut: gifts, reindeer, and nutcrackers.

(Hollis Johnson)


They even have twirling dancers, complete with holiday tunes coming from hidden speakers.

(Hollis Johnson)


For fans of over-the-top lawn art, or others who just want some holiday cheer, Dyker Heights is certainly worth a visit.

(Hollis Johnson)


The shows are usually up until January 6 — Three Kings' Day — so there's still time to enjoy the festivities.

(Hollis Johnson)


