Strategy :  29 American presidents who served in the military

Out of the 44 presidents — also commanders-in-chief of the US military — more than half had some military experience. Not all saw active combat.
Serving in the military isn't a prerequisite for becoming president. Nonetheless, out of the 44 presidents of the United States, 29 had some military experience in their background, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This seems fitting, given that the president is the commander-in-chief of America's military.
Military service also came up as a political issue over time. The military service of both George W. Bush and John Kerry received heavily scrutiny during the 2004 presidential campaign.
And, while observers have pointed out that US President Donald Trump has a fondness for military trappings and parades — even sparking anger by referring to his staff as "my generals," Business Insider's Mark Abadi reported — the medical deferment that kept him out of the Vietnam War is a source of controversy.
These are the presidents who served in the armed forces in some capacity, from the modern day to the American Revolution:
Service: Texas Air National Guard
Rank: First Lieutenant
Conflict: Stateside during the Vietnam War
Service: United States Naval Reserve
Rank: Lieutenant (junior grade)
Conflict: World War II
Awards: Distinguished Flying Cross
Service: United States Army Reserve, United States Army Air Corps
Rank: Captain
Conflict: Stateside during World War II
Service: United States Navy
Rank: Lieutenant
Conflict: World War II and Korea
Service: United States Naval Reserve
Rank: Lieutenant Commander
Conflict: World War II
Service: United States Naval Reserve
Rank: Commander
Conflict: World War II
Awards: Two Service Stars
Service: United States Naval Reserve
Rank: Commander
Conflict: World War II
Awards: Silver Star
Service: United States Navy
Rank: Lieutenant
Conflict: World War II
Awards: Navy and Marine Corps Medal and a Purple Heart
Service: United States Army
Rank: Army General during World War I, Supreme Allied Commander in Europe during World War II
Conflict: World War I and World War II
Service: Army Officer Reserve Corps
Rank: Colonel
Conflict: World War I
Service: United States Army
Rank: Colonel
Conflict: Spanish-American War
Awards: Medal of Honor (Roosevelt is the only US president to have received this award)
Service: United States Army
Rank: Brevet Major
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: United States Army
Rank: Brigadier General
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: New York State Militia
Rank: Brigadier General
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: United States Army
Rank: Major General
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: United States Army
Rank: Major General
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: United States Army
Rank: General of the Army
Conflict: Mexican-American War and American Civil War
Service: United States Army
Rank: Brigadier General
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: Illinois State Militia
Rank: Captain
Conflict: Black Hawk War
Service: Pennsylvania State Militia
Rank: Private
Conflict: War of 1812
Service: United States Army
Rank: Brigadier General
Conflict: Mexican-American War
Service: New York State Militia
Rank: Major
Conflict: American Civil War
Service: United States Army
Rank: Major General
Conflict: War of 1812, Black Hawk War, Second Seminole War, Mexican–American War
Service: Tennessee State Militia
Rank: Colonel
Conflict: Did not see war service
Service: Virginia Militia
Rank: Captain
Conflict: War of 1812
Service: United States Army
Rank: Major General
Conflict: Northwest Indian War and the War of 1812
Service: United States Army
Rank: Major General
Conflict: American Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Creek War, and the First Seminole War
Service: Continental Army
Rank: Major
Conflict: American Revolutionary War
Service: Virginia militia, Continental Army, United States Army
Rank: General
Conflict: French and Indian War and American Revolutionary War