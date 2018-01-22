Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  50 haunting photos of abandoned shopping malls across America


Strategy 50 haunting photos of abandoned shopping malls across America

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The retail apocalypse has descended on America. Here's what it looks like.

Debris inside Cloverleaf Mall in Chesterfield, Virginia. play

Debris inside Cloverleaf Mall in Chesterfield, Virginia.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)

  • American malls are closing all over the US.
  • A report done by Credit Suisse estimates that 20% to 25% of malls would shutter over the next five years, largely because of store closures.
  • In 2017, 6,400 stores closed – a further 3,600 are expected to close in 2018.
  • These photos show how malls were forced to shutter as key anchors such as Sears and Macy's left.


American malls are dying out.

Retail complexes all over the US are being clobbered by store closures sweeping the country.

In 2017, more than 6,400 stores closed and another 3,600 are expected to shutter in 2018. According to a report done by Credit Suisse, this will result in 20% to 25% of malls closing in the next five years.

A national retail apocalypse has crippled US malls as anchor stores such as Macy's and Sears, which take up large retail spaces and drive foot traffic, have shuttered stores and left malls with enormous gaps to fill.

For many malls, this is an impossible task.

Take a look at some of these haunting photos below that show home badly America's malls have been hit:

This is the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, California, which closed in 2017. The mall had been hanging by a thread after it lost its two main anchors, Montgomery Ward and JC Penney, several years before.

This is the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, California, which closed in 2017. The mall had been hanging by a thread after it lost its two main anchors, Montgomery Ward and JC Penney, several years before. play

This is the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, California, which closed in 2017. The mall had been hanging by a thread after it lost its two main anchors, Montgomery Ward and JC Penney, several years before.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



Euclid Square Mall in Ohio had a similar fate and shuttered in 2016.

Euclid Square Mall in Ohio had a similar fate and shuttered in 2016. play

Euclid Square Mall in Ohio had a similar fate and shuttered in 2016.

(Flickr/Mike Kalasnik)


It was temporarily used by religious congregations who held services in old stores. In September 2017, Amazon announced plans to build a 1.7 million square foot fulfillment center in its place.

It was temporarily used by religious congregations who held services in old stores. In September 2017, Amazon announced plans to build a 1.7 million square foot fulfillment center in its place. play

It was temporarily used by religious congregations who held services in old stores. In September 2017, Amazon announced plans to build a 1.7 million square foot fulfillment center in its place.

(Flickr/Mike Kalasnik)

Source: Crain's



This upscale mall in White Flint Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, which was once home to a Bloomingdale's department store.

This upscale mall in White Flint Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, which was once home to a Bloomingdale's department store. play

This upscale mall in White Flint Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, which was once home to a Bloomingdale's department store.

(AP)


Elizabeth Taylor reportedly shopped here.

Elizabeth Taylor reportedly shopped here. play

Elizabeth Taylor reportedly shopped here.

(AP)

Source: The Washington Post



But this wasn't enough to keep it going – it shuttered its doors in 2015.

But this wasn't enough to keep it going – it shuttered its doors in 2015. play

But this wasn't enough to keep it going – it shuttered its doors in 2015.

(AP)


Photographer Seph Lawless has become famous for his photos of abandoned malls. Here, he captures Chicago's Lincoln mall, which closed in January of 2015.

Photographer Seph Lawless has become famous for his photos of abandoned malls. Here, he captures Chicago's Lincoln mall, which closed in January of 2015. play

Photographer Seph Lawless has become famous for his photos of abandoned malls. Here, he captures Chicago's Lincoln mall, which closed in January of 2015.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Seph Lawless



In its heyday, the 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops.

In its heyday, the 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops. play

In its heyday, the 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Business Insider



But in the month's before it closed, it was home to just 40 businesses.

But in the month's before it closed, it was home to just 40 businesses. play

But in the month's before it closed, it was home to just 40 businesses.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: The Chicago Tribune



In 2013, the mall's owner told The Chicago Tribune that the mall was losing $2 million a year.

In 2013, the mall's owner told The Chicago Tribune that the mall was losing $2 million a year. play

In 2013, the mall's owner told The Chicago Tribune that the mall was losing $2 million a year.

(Seph Lawless)


The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines, as well as make necessary repairs.

The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines, as well as make necessary repairs. play

The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines, as well as make necessary repairs.

(Seph Lawless)


The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner.

The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner. play

The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: The Chicago Tribune



The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems.

The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems. play

The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems.

(Seph Lawless)


In November 2014, Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season.

In November 2014, Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season. play

In November 2014, Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season.

(Seph Lawless)


Photographer Seph Lawless also captured the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Photographer Seph Lawless also captured the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri. play

Photographer Seph Lawless also captured the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Seph Lawless)


The mall opened in 1976 and covered over 1.2 million square feet, which housed more than 150 retailers.

The mall opened in 1976 and covered over 1.2 million square feet, which housed more than 150 retailers. play

The mall opened in 1976 and covered over 1.2 million square feet, which housed more than 150 retailers.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Kansas City Star



It was shut down in 2014.

It was shut down in 2014. play

It was shut down in 2014.

(Seph Lawless)


Already, the interior looks like it's been deserted for decades.

Already, the interior looks like it's been deserted for decades. play

Already, the interior looks like it's been deserted for decades.

(Seph Lawless)


It's completely run down and leaking.

It's completely run down and leaking. play

It's completely run down and leaking.

(Seph Lawless)


Lawless has said it was "by far the creepiest mall I've been in."

Lawless has said it was "by far the creepiest mall I've been in." play

Lawless has said it was "by far the creepiest mall I've been in."

(Seph Lawless)

Source: The Daily Mail



Developers had planned to renovate the mall but the makeover was slated to cost $200 million – the plan was ditched in 2015.

Developers had planned to renovate the mall but the makeover was slated to cost $200 million – the plan was ditched in 2015. play

Developers had planned to renovate the mall but the makeover was slated to cost $200 million – the plan was ditched in 2015.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Kansas City Star



The mall is now being demolished to make way for a new part-commercial, part-residential development.

The mall is now being demolished to make way for a new part-commercial, part-residential development. play

The mall is now being demolished to make way for a new part-commercial, part-residential development.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Kansas City Star



This mall in Randall Park Mall in Cleveland has been empty since 2009.

This mall in Randall Park Mall in Cleveland has been empty since 2009. play

This mall in Randall Park Mall in Cleveland has been empty since 2009.

(Flickr/Mike Kalasnik)

Source: Fox 8



The site was bought by Amazon to be converted into a 800,000 square foot fulfillment center.

The site was bought by Amazon to be converted into a 800,000 square foot fulfillment center. play

The site was bought by Amazon to be converted into a 800,000 square foot fulfillment center.

(Wikicommons/Eddie~S)

Source: Crain's



Rolling Acre Mall in Ohio was once packed with visitors.

Rolling Acre Mall in Ohio was once packed with visitors. play

Rolling Acre Mall in Ohio was once packed with visitors.

(Flickr/Mike Kalasnik)


In 2008 it faced a similar fate to other struggling malls and shuttered its doors.

In 2008 it faced a similar fate to other struggling malls and shuttered its doors. play

In 2008 it faced a similar fate to other struggling malls and shuttered its doors.

(Flickr/Mike Kalasnik)


JC Penney was once the anchor store of the mall, it even had its own auto center, which is pictured below.

JC Penney was once the anchor store of the mall, it even had its own auto center, which is pictured below. play

JC Penney was once the anchor store of the mall, it even had its own auto center, which is pictured below.

(Flickr/Mike Kalasnik)


After the mall closed, photographer Seph Lawless captured these photographs showed how this abandoned complex had been left to rot.

After the mall closed, photographer Seph Lawless captured these photographs showed how this abandoned complex had been left to rot. play

After the mall closed, photographer Seph Lawless captured these photographs showed how this abandoned complex had been left to rot.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Seph Lawless



The inside of the mall was covered with snow...

The inside of the mall was covered with snow... play

The inside of the mall was covered with snow...

(Seph Lawless)


... and had been left to crumble.

... and had been left to crumble. play

... and had been left to crumble.

(Seph Lawless)


In June 2016, the city deemed it unsafe for locals, issued warnings for people to stay away, and increased police presence.

In June 2016, the city deemed it unsafe for locals, issued warnings for people to stay away, and increased police presence. play

In June 2016, the city deemed it unsafe for locals, issued warnings for people to stay away, and increased police presence.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Cleveland



After several rounds through the bankruptcy courts, it was acquired by the city of Akron.

After several rounds through the bankruptcy courts, it was acquired by the city of Akron. play

After several rounds through the bankruptcy courts, it was acquired by the city of Akron.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Cleveland



Demolition began in May 2016.

Demolition began in May 2016. play

Demolition began in May 2016.

(Seph Lawless)


These photos were taken of Cloverleaf Mall in Chesterfield, Virginia in 2011.

These photos were taken of Cloverleaf Mall in Chesterfield, Virginia in 2011. play

These photos were taken of Cloverleaf Mall in Chesterfield, Virginia in 2011.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)


This was the area's first large-scale, regional shopping center.

This was the area's first large-scale, regional shopping center. play

This was the area's first large-scale, regional shopping center.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)

Source: Chesterfield Observer



But it closed in 2008.

But it closed in 2008. play

But it closed in 2008.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)


Once a buzzing hub, the inside looked completely barren.

Once a buzzing hub, the inside looked completely barren. play

Once a buzzing hub, the inside looked completely barren.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)


In 2011 the building was demolished.

In 2011 the building was demolished. play

In 2011 the building was demolished.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)


In its place, a Kroger supermarket was built on its former 28-acre site.

In its place, a Kroger supermarket was built on its former 28-acre site. play

In its place, a Kroger supermarket was built on its former 28-acre site.

(Flickr/Will Fisher)

Source: KLTV



Hawthorne Plaza in California closed its doors in 1999.

Hawthorne Plaza in California closed its doors in 1999. play

Hawthorne Plaza in California closed its doors in 1999.

(Chris Cognac)


Since then its made for an appropriately spooky spot for filming.

Since then its made for an appropriately spooky spot for filming. play

Since then its made for an appropriately spooky spot for filming.

(Chris Cognac)


Gone Girl, The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Minority Report were filmed there.

Gone Girl, The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Minority Report were filmed there. play

Gone Girl, The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Minority Report were filmed there.

(Chris Cognac)

Source: Business Insider



The mall was originally home to national department store chains such as JC Penney.

The mall was originally home to national department store chains such as JC Penney. play

The mall was originally home to national department store chains such as JC Penney.

(Chris Cognac)


In total, the space was 900,000 square foot with a five-acre parking lot.

In total, the space was 900,000 square foot with a five-acre parking lot. play

In total, the space was 900,000 square foot with a five-acre parking lot.

(Chris Cognac)


Today, it is just a derelict shell...

Today, it is just a derelict shell... play

Today, it is just a derelict shell...

(Chris Cognac)


...covered in graffiti.

...covered in graffiti. play

...covered in graffiti.

(Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider)


In 2016, drone enthusiasts transformed the space into a drone racing track, where users could race their remote control drones around the building while it was lit up in fluorescent lights.

In 2016, drone enthusiasts transformed the space into a drone racing track, where users could race their remote control drones around the building while it was lit up in fluorescent lights. play

In 2016, drone enthusiasts transformed the space into a drone racing track, where users could race their remote control drones around the building while it was lit up in fluorescent lights.

(Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider)

Source: Business Insider



But these pop-ups were short-lived. Later that year, the city agreed to demolish the building and is replacing it with a $500 million open-air development which includes a mix of stores, housing, and offices.

But these pop-ups were short-lived. Later that year, the city agreed to demolish the building and is replacing it with a $500 million open-air development which includes a mix of stores, housing, and offices. play

But these pop-ups were short-lived. Later that year, the city agreed to demolish the building and is replacing it with a $500 million open-air development which includes a mix of stores, housing, and offices.

(Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider)

Sources: Curbed



Maple Hill Mall in Kalamazoo, Michigan was closed and demolished in 2004. It was rebuilt and transformed into the Maple Hill Pavilion, which is now home to Target and discount stores Marshalls and Dollar Tree.

Maple Hill Mall in Kalamazoo, Michigan was closed and demolished in 2004. It was rebuilt and transformed into the Maple Hill Pavilion, which is now home to Target and discount stores Marshalls and Dollar Tree. play

Maple Hill Mall in Kalamazoo, Michigan was closed and demolished in 2004. It was rebuilt and transformed into the Maple Hill Pavilion, which is now home to Target and discount stores Marshalls and Dollar Tree.

(Flickr/Simon Thalmann)

Source: Business Insider



Some of these mall closures are less recent. Dixie Square Mall in Chicago, which was once home to 60 different stores including JC Penney and Walgreens was left vacant for 33 years before being demolished in 2012.

Some of these mall closures are less recent. Dixie Square Mall in Chicago, which was once home to 60 different stores including JC Penney and Walgreens was left vacant for 33 years before being demolished in 2012. play

Some of these mall closures are less recent. Dixie Square Mall in Chicago, which was once home to 60 different stores including JC Penney and Walgreens was left vacant for 33 years before being demolished in 2012.

(Flickr/A Syn)

Source: Chicago Tribune



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 6 steps to obtaining a building permit in Ghanabullet
2 Home Remedy 5 simple ways to get rid of bed bugsbullet
3 Strategy Posing this simple question to a first date will help you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Amazon's Go store has no cashiers, and every purchase is automatically charged to your Amazon account.
Strategy How Amazon solved people's biggest fear about shopping in its cashierless stores (AMZN)
For the lucky few who compete in it, show jumping is well worth the risks.
Strategy Inside the niche world of equestrian show jumping, the elite sport beloved by rich and famous kids like Jennifer Gates and Eve Jobs
Les Wexner
Strategy The CEO behind Victoria's Secret posts online message slamming Trump
The Amazon Go store in Seattle.
Strategy Amazon's new cashierless store is its latest huge bet in defiance of the retail apocalypse