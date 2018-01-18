Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  7 words and phrases only lawyers understand


Strategy 7 words and phrases only lawyers understand

  • Published:

From "upstanding" to "wobbler," here are some terms that make sense to lawyers, but make outsiders scratch their heads.

null play

null

(20th Century Fox)

Every job has its own unique vocabulary

Legal professions are no exception — in fact, lawyers might use more confusing words and phrases than people in any other field.

From "upstanding" to "wobbler," we compiled examples of terms that make sense to lawyers, but make outsiders scratch their heads.

Read on to get a glimpse into a lawyer's lexicon:

Wobbler

Wobbler play

Wobbler

(YouTube/SpB2Studios)

The word "wobbler" might make you think of someone doing the popular line dance at a wedding. In legal contexts, a wobbler is a case that teeters on the edge of being a crime and a misdemeanor.



Recess

Recess play

Recess

(ABC)

For most people, recess conjures memories of playing outside in between classes in elementary school. In the legal world, recess refers to a break in a trial or court proceeding.



Tort

Tort play

Tort

(Wikimedia Commons)

Tort doesn't refer to a cake made with ground nuts or breadcrumbs and topped with rich frosting — that's a torte.

Tort is any kind of wrongful act that harms someone else and for which you can be sued for damages.



Upstanding

Upstanding play

Upstanding

(Universal Pictures)

If someone's an upstanding citizen, they're honorable and respectable. However, in British law, the phrase "be upstanding" is an audience's cue to rise when the judge enters the room.



'Religion loves SEX'

'Religion loves SEX' play

'Religion loves SEX'

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This racy phrase is simply a mnemonic some aspiring lawyers use when studying for the bar.

Laws respecting religion are valid if:

• they serve a secular purpose

• their effect neither advances nor inhibits religion

• and they don't result in "excessive government entanglement" with religion



Therefor

Therefor play

Therefor

(Shutterstock)

No, this isn't a misspelled version of "therefore." Without the final e, "therefor" is a fancy way to say "for this" or "for that." Legal Shield gives us the example sentence, "She accepted the delivery and provided payment therefor."

If it seems like a clunky and unnecessary word, that's because it probably is. Legal Shield says you'll rarely see it outside of legal contracts.



Administratrix, executrix, prosecutrix, and testatrix

Administratrix, executrix, prosecutrix, and testatrix play

Administratrix, executrix, prosecutrix, and testatrix

(Shutterstock)

Fluent speakers of legalese often throw around these unusual feminine forms for common words like administrator or prosecutor.

But you're better off avoiding using these words altogether. As legalwriting.net wrote, "Kill them off now. They're sexist, archaic, and hard to pronounce."



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy A day in the life of 'the happiest man in the world' — a...bullet
2 Strategy Posing this simple question to a first date will help you...bullet
3 Home Remedy 5 simple ways to get rid of bed bugsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

2018 flu season sick work illness
Strategy The $9 billion reason you should never show up to work sick
women china phone face masks pollution
Strategy Marriott's global accounts mysteriously stopped tweeting — and there might be a chilling reason why
Patty McCord
Strategy Netflix encourages employees to interview at other companies — here's why
Amazon's map of the top 20 contenders for its second headquarters, HQ2.
Strategy These are all of the cities Amazon could choose for its $5 billion headquarters, ranked by the experts