Strategy :  9 companies 20-somethings are dying to work for, according to LinkedIn

news

• It's time for college seniors to start figuring out their plans for next year.

• LinkedIn compiled a list of the companies that grads tend to flock to in 2017.

• Some big name companies like Amazon, Oracle, and EY made the list.



It's that time of year again.

Most college seniors have embarked on their second semester, which means post-grad plans are getting finalized. But if you're still looking for a grad-friendly place to apply, LinkedIn compiled a helpful list of the organizations that hired the most recent graduates in 2017.

The list was compiled by taking into account all LinkedIn users who graduated from a US college with a bachelor's degree in 2017. These members were incorporated in the survey if they added a new company to the experience section of their profile after graduation.

Here's a list of the nine companies who hired the most members of the class of 2017, according to LinkedIn:

Deloitte

Founded in 1845, Deloitte is a London-based professional services network and one of the "Big Four" accounting organizations.

Enterprise Holdings

Based in Clayton, Missouri, Enterprise Holdings is a holding company and the parent company of car rental organizations like Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

Vanguard

The Vanguard Group is an investment management company that was founded in 1975.

IBM

Initially founded in 1911, IBM is an Armonk, New York-based technology company.

Insight Global

Insight Global is an Atlanta-based staffing company that was founded in 2001.

Lockheed Martin

Founded by a merger in 1995, Lockheed Martin is an aerospace, defense, and security company based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Oracle

Oracle is a computer technology that was founded in 1977 and is based in Redwood Shores, California.

EY

London-based EY is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms and was initially founded in 1849.

Amazon

Founded in 1994, Amazon is an online retail company based in Seattle.