Strategy :  9 companies 20-somethings are dying to work for, according to LinkedIn


  Published: , Refreshed:

College students are flocking to Amazon, EY, Oracle, and several other big name companies, according to LinkedIn.

• It's time for college seniors to start figuring out their plans for next year.

• LinkedIn compiled a list of the companies that grads tend to flock to in 2017.

• Some big name companies like Amazon, Oracle, and EY made the list.


It's that time of year again.

Most college seniors have embarked on their second semester, which means post-grad plans are getting finalized. But if you're still looking for a grad-friendly place to apply, LinkedIn compiled a helpful list of the organizations that hired the most recent graduates in 2017.

The list was compiled by taking into account all LinkedIn users who graduated from a US college with a bachelor's degree in 2017. These members were incorporated in the survey if they added a new company to the experience section of their profile after graduation.

Here's a list of the nine companies who hired the most members of the class of 2017, according to LinkedIn:

Deloitte

Deloitte play

Deloitte

(Robert Hertel/flickr)

Founded in 1845, Deloitte is a London-based professional services network and one of the "Big Four" accounting organizations.



Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings play

Enterprise Holdings

(Glassdoor)

Based in Clayton, Missouri, Enterprise Holdings is a holding company and the parent company of car rental organizations like Enterprise Rent-a-Car.



Vanguard

Vanguard play

Vanguard

(Glassdoor)

The Vanguard Group is an investment management company that was founded in 1975.



IBM

IBM play

IBM

(Hollis Johnson)

Initially founded in 1911, IBM is an Armonk, New York-based technology company.



Insight Global

Insight Global play

Insight Global

(Glassdoor)

Insight Global is an Atlanta-based staffing company that was founded in 2001.



Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin play

Lockheed Martin

(Glassdoor)

Founded by a merger in 1995, Lockheed Martin is an aerospace, defense, and security company based in Bethesda, Maryland.



Oracle

Oracle play

Oracle

(Paul Sakuma/AP Images)

Oracle is a computer technology that was founded in 1977 and is based in Redwood Shores, California.



EY

EY play

EY

(Glassdoor)

London-based EY is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms and was initially founded in 1849.



Amazon

Amazon play

Amazon

(Business Insider)

Founded in 1994, Amazon is an online retail company based in Seattle.



