9 jobs to take if you want a big cash bonus, according to LinkedIn


Strategy 9 jobs to take if you want a big cash bonus, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn compiled a list of the occupations that earn the biggest median annual bonuses.

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

• Getting a big bonus at work can really brighten your day and boost your paycheck.

LinkedIn has analyzed what occupations take home the largest bonuses.

• Most of the professions on the list are in finance and medicine.


Who doesn't love bonuses? Receiving kudos for a job well-done is great and all, but it's always nice to get that praise in cash form, too.

Of course, how much extra dough you take home isn't just about your individual performance. The sum also depends on your occupation, level of experience, and the welfare of your organization.

LinkedIn's Salary Report recently highlighted some jobs that rake in big bonuses. The career site collects salary data from verified users through it's LinkedIn Salary tool. For this analysis, it excluded all director-level jobs and above. LinkedIn broke any ties by determining which bonuses "constituted a higher percentage of total compensation."

Unsurprisingly, the top jobs are mostly in the medical and financial sectors.

Here's a look at some jobs that come with massive bonuses:

9. Senior reservoir engineer

(dgdimension/Shutterstock)

Median annual bonus: $37,500

Median annual salary: $204,000



8. Investment banking analyst

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Median annual bonus: $45,000

Median annual salary: $125,000



7. Orthopedic surgeon

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $450,000



6. Radiologist

(Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $366,000



5. Cardiologist

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $360,000



4. Surgeon

(vadim kozlovsky / Shutterstock)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $350,000



3. Equity research analyst

(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $141,000



2. Private equity associate

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Median annual bonus: $85,000

Median annual salary: $178,000



1. Investment banking associate

(Flickr / Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design)

Median annual bonus: $100,000

Median annual salary: $233,000



