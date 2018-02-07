Strategy :  A Cornell frat is on probation after a competition called a 'pig roast' where members earned points for having sex with women

news

The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell has been placed on probation for a competition called a "pig roast."

The frat awarded a winner based on the member who had sex with the woman who weighed the most.

The fraternity will be on probation for two years.



The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University has been placed on probation after the school learned of a competition where "new members could accumulate 'points' by engaging in sexual intercourse with women," the student-run Cornell Daily Sun reported.

Fraternity brothers deemed the competition, which took place in 2017, a "pig roast," and awarded points based on members having sex with women. The member who had sex with the woman who weighed the most was declared a winner. The women members had sex with were not told about the competition, according to The Sun.

Cornell's vice president for student and campus life Ryan Lombardi told The Sun that the behavior by the ZBT fraternity is "abhorrent to me and antithetical to our values as a community." The fraternity released a statement saying that the competition wasn't "chapter sanctioned activities nor ones that brothers were aware of."

Fraternity culture in America has been heavily scrutinized over the past year, following deaths of students at four separate universities in which hazing or drinking is suspected to have played a role.

Misogynistic behavior and sexual misconduct are also issues fraternities struggle to improve.

At Yale, for example, Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity released a first draft of recommendations to create a "safer and more welcoming environment," following allegations of sexual misconduct.

If you have information you would like to share, contact Abby Jackson.