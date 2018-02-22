Strategy :  A Facebook exec breaks down the 2 biggest misconceptions about landing a job at the tech giant

news

• Facebook jobs might seem unattainable, but you should still apply.

• That's VP of HR Janelle Gale's advice for prospective candidates.

• Facebook isn't looking for people with inside connections or educations from top schools, she said.

• Gale said they're mostly looking for people who are going to be able to bring a lot of passion into their roles.

Jobs at Facebook require a killer application. But that doesn't mean you should immediately disqualify yourself.

The tech giant recently topped Glassdoor's 2018 Employees' Choice Awards, and a whopping 94% of Facebook employees who've left reviews on Glassdoor would recommend the company to a friend. That's why Facebook VP of HR Janelle Gale is set to address how the company keeps its employees happy and engaged at Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Tour.

Gale said job candidates with an interest in Facebook shouldn't second guess themselves. Instead, you should just find a role that you know you'd truly enjoy, and apply. It's as simple as that.

"Make sure that's the central part of your story, because we're looking for the thing you enjoy," she told Business Insider. "We may ask you, 'Tell us about a time when time flew for you when you were working on a project?' because that is a signal for us. That is work you are going to be good at because you enjoy it."

She also cleared up two major misconceptions about landing a job at Facebook:

You don't need an Ivy League degree

Gale said she's occasionally encountered people who assume Facebook narrowly recruits candidates from Ivy Leagues or other top schools.

But she said that's not the case.

"We really broaden the net of schools that we go after," she said.

And people without bachelor's degrees are welcome, too. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a college dropout himself, Gale observed.

"We're looking for talent, no matter what their background," Gale said. "If they have a passion for what they are doing, and an interest for building a community for billions of people, and they have the technical skills and the interest to do that, we want them, no matter what their background."

You don't need a referral

Gale said that some people feel "reticent" about applying because they "think the only way to get in the door is through a referral."

"The fact is, we use multiple channels to hire people here," she said.

Your options include campus job fairs, Facebook-hosted events, and the tech giant's career site. Referrals are just one channel available to job seekers.

"We really focus on hiring for skills as opposed to experience," Gale said. "We're trying to find the people who are doing interesting things no matter where they are."