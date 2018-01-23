Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A look at the career of Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who competed just hours after an 'excruciating' crash in 2006 and recently said she doesn't represent Trump


Strategy A look at the career of Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who competed just hours after an 'excruciating' crash in 2006 and recently said she doesn't represent Trump

  • Published:

Top US skier and gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will be competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Take a look at the storied career that got her there.

Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has suffered gut-wrenching injuries, competed through them, and won. play

Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has suffered gut-wrenching injuries, competed through them, and won.

(Gabriele Facciotti/AP Images)

• In the Winter Olympics and beyond, Lindsey Vonn is the face of alpine skiing for Americans.

• She began skiing at the age of three and competing at the age of six.

• Vonn won a gold medal in downhill skiing at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, but missed the subsequent Olympic Games in Sochi due to a major injury. She also placed eighth during the 2006 Turin Olympics, just 48 hours after a horrific crash.

• She'll be tackling the downhill, Super G, and combined events in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.


For years, Lindsey Vonn has reigned as the queen of alpine skiing for many Americans. As one of the most visible skiers out there, she's become the face of the sport in the US.

And now, with Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang approaching, she may be preparing to close one chapter of her athletic career.

Reuters reported the upcoming games "are likely to be her last Winter Olympics."

And the 33-year-old competitor is looking to make this last one count.

"I want to win more than everyone else expects me to win," she told CBC. "The biggest competitor will be just myself, trying to stay relaxed and stay focused, because I have been waiting for these Olympics for so long and I want to win so badly that I need to be able to keep it together."

Here's a look at the career that's gotten her to this point:

Vonn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 18, 1984. Her father, Alan Kildow, is a lawyer and a former competitive skier. Her mother, Linda Krohn, is a lawyer who suffered a stroke while giving birth to Vonn. She grew up with two brothers and two sisters.

Vonn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 18, 1984. Her father, Alan Kildow, is a lawyer and a former competitive skier. Her mother, Linda Krohn, is a lawyer who suffered a stroke while giving birth to Vonn. She grew up with two brothers and two sisters. play

Vonn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 18, 1984. Her father, Alan Kildow, is a lawyer and a former competitive skier. Her mother, Linda Krohn, is a lawyer who suffered a stroke while giving birth to Vonn. She grew up with two brothers and two sisters.

(Gabriele Facciotti/AP Images)

Source: The Washington Post, Team USA, Red Bull, The New York Times



Vonn first put on skis when she was only three years old, and was competing by the age of six. Instructor Erich Sailer, who also trained her father, said she skied like a slow "turtle" in her first event, according to The Washington Post.

Vonn first put on skis when she was only three years old, and was competing by the age of six. Instructor Erich Sailer, who also trained her father, said she skied like a slow "turtle" in her first event, according to The Washington Post. play

Vonn first put on skis when she was only three years old, and was competing by the age of six. Instructor Erich Sailer, who also trained her father, said she skied like a slow "turtle" in her first event, according to The Washington Post.

(Marco Trovati/AP Images)

Source: Team USA, The Washington Post



But her "turtle" phase didn't last long. Vonn told The Washington Post that over the years, Sailer was able to motivate her to go faster. "He just knew what button to push in order to make me ski faster. I think that's rare in coaches."

But her "turtle" phase didn't last long. Vonn told The Washington Post that over the years, Sailer was able to motivate her to go faster. "He just knew what button to push in order to make me ski faster. I think that's rare in coaches." play

But her "turtle" phase didn't last long. Vonn told The Washington Post that over the years, Sailer was able to motivate her to go faster. "He just knew what button to push in order to make me ski faster. I think that's rare in coaches."

(Gabriele Facciotti/AP Images)

Source: The Washington Post



Her family was also a crucial part of her athletic development. The New York Times reported her mother would often drive Vonn from Minnesota to Vail to train — a 16 hour journey. "I would be in the back under a sleeping bag, and she'd be driving and singing along to some Eric Clapton tape," Vonn said. She added that her mother's resilience in the wake of her stroke has been a major inspiration for her.

Her family was also a crucial part of her athletic development. The New York Times reported her mother would often drive Vonn from Minnesota to Vail to train — a 16 hour journey. "I would be in the back under a sleeping bag, and she'd be driving and singing along to some Eric Clapton tape," Vonn said. She added that her mother's resilience in the wake of her stroke has been a major inspiration for her. play

Her family was also a crucial part of her athletic development. The New York Times reported her mother would often drive Vonn from Minnesota to Vail to train — a 16 hour journey. "I would be in the back under a sleeping bag, and she'd be driving and singing along to some Eric Clapton tape," Vonn said. She added that her mother's resilience in the wake of her stroke has been a major inspiration for her.

(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images)

Source: Vancouver 2010, via the Wayback Machine, The New York Times



Vonn's father also took a direct hand in coaching his daughter. His intense style led to tension with other coaches. When she was 11, the entire family moved to Vail to better facilitate her training. "That was stressful on them," Vonn told The New York Times. "I felt so guilty."

Vonn's father also took a direct hand in coaching his daughter. His intense style led to tension with other coaches. When she was 11, the entire family moved to Vail to better facilitate her training. "That was stressful on them," Vonn told The New York Times. "I felt so guilty." play

Vonn's father also took a direct hand in coaching his daughter. His intense style led to tension with other coaches. When she was 11, the entire family moved to Vail to better facilitate her training. "That was stressful on them," Vonn told The New York Times. "I felt so guilty."

(Nathan Bilow/AP Images)

Source: The New York Times



Another pivotal moment for Vonn came about during her teen-aged years, when she stayed with competitor and fellow future Olympic gold medalist Julia Mancuso. Vonn accepted an invitation to go for a bike ride with Mancuso and her father. Unable to keep up, Vonn found herself miles behind the Mancusos. She vowed to change her attitude toward training after that.

Another pivotal moment for Vonn came about during her teen-aged years, when she stayed with competitor and fellow future Olympic gold medalist Julia Mancuso. Vonn accepted an invitation to go for a bike ride with Mancuso and her father. Unable to keep up, Vonn found herself miles behind the Mancusos. She vowed to change her attitude toward training after that. play

Another pivotal moment for Vonn came about during her teen-aged years, when she stayed with competitor and fellow future Olympic gold medalist Julia Mancuso. Vonn accepted an invitation to go for a bike ride with Mancuso and her father. Unable to keep up, Vonn found herself miles behind the Mancusos. She vowed to change her attitude toward training after that.

(Kerstin Joensson/AP Images)

Source: Yahoo, via the Wayback Machine



Vonn made her Olympic debut at the 2002 games in Salt Lake City, at the age of 17. Her parents divorced that same year. Vonn and her father ultimately became estranged after he disapproved of her relationship with fellow ski racer Thomas Vonn, who she married in 2007.

Vonn made her Olympic debut at the 2002 games in Salt Lake City, at the age of 17. Her parents divorced that same year. Vonn and her father ultimately became estranged after he disapproved of her relationship with fellow ski racer Thomas Vonn, who she married in 2007. play

Vonn made her Olympic debut at the 2002 games in Salt Lake City, at the age of 17. Her parents divorced that same year. Vonn and her father ultimately became estranged after he disapproved of her relationship with fellow ski racer Thomas Vonn, who she married in 2007.

(Giovanni Auletta/AP Images)

Source: The New York Times, Yahoo



Vonn's hopes for a medal were dashed at the 2006 Winter Olympics, but she still impressed the skiing world. Just 48 hours after suffering a horrific crash in a training run and getting airlifted to a hospital in Turin, Vonn left the hospital and competed through the pain, coming in eighth place.

Vonn's hopes for a medal were dashed at the 2006 Winter Olympics, but she still impressed the skiing world. Just 48 hours after suffering a horrific crash in a training run and getting airlifted to a hospital in Turin, Vonn left the hospital and competed through the pain, coming in eighth place. play

Vonn's hopes for a medal were dashed at the 2006 Winter Olympics, but she still impressed the skiing world. Just 48 hours after suffering a horrific crash in a training run and getting airlifted to a hospital in Turin, Vonn left the hospital and competed through the pain, coming in eighth place.

(Giovanni Auletta/AP Images)

Source: The New York Times



"I could barely bend without excruciating pain, but it was important that I got out there. I was starting a new chapter in my ski career right there," Vonn said.

"I could barely bend without excruciating pain, but it was important that I got out there. I was starting a new chapter in my ski career right there," Vonn said. play

"I could barely bend without excruciating pain, but it was important that I got out there. I was starting a new chapter in my ski career right there," Vonn said.

(Luca Bruno/AP Images)

Source: The New York Times



Vonn had a chance to try for an Olympic medal once more at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. She ended up snagging two: a bronze in the Super G, and a gold in downhill skiing.

Vonn had a chance to try for an Olympic medal once more at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. She ended up snagging two: a bronze in the Super G, and a gold in downhill skiing. play

Vonn had a chance to try for an Olympic medal once more at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. She ended up snagging two: a bronze in the Super G, and a gold in downhill skiing.

(Gero Breloer/AP Images)

Source: CBS, TIME



Vonn was the first American woman to win gold in the downhill event. "I was just trying to ski well and accomplish a childhood dream," Vonn told TIME.

Vonn was the first American woman to win gold in the downhill event. "I was just trying to ski well and accomplish a childhood dream," Vonn told TIME. play

Vonn was the first American woman to win gold in the downhill event. "I was just trying to ski well and accomplish a childhood dream," Vonn told TIME.

(Luca Bruno/AP Images)

Source: CBS, TIME



The following year, Vonn and her husband announced their intent to divorce. Throughout their relationship, Thomas had taken on support roles including helping coordinate interviews, providing tips on the course, and tending to logistics. The divorce was finalized in 2013, and Vonn kept her married name.

The following year, Vonn and her husband announced their intent to divorce. Throughout their relationship, Thomas had taken on support roles including helping coordinate interviews, providing tips on the course, and tending to logistics. The divorce was finalized in 2013, and Vonn kept her married name. play

The following year, Vonn and her husband announced their intent to divorce. Throughout their relationship, Thomas had taken on support roles including helping coordinate interviews, providing tips on the course, and tending to logistics. The divorce was finalized in 2013, and Vonn kept her married name.

(Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Source: The New York Times, ESPN



Then, a serious knee injury kept Vonn out of the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Over the course of her intense career, the athlete has sustained everything from frostbite to a broken ankle to a concussion to a severed tendon in her thumb. Sports Illustrated reported she's had five surgeries from 2006 to 2016.

Then, a serious knee injury kept Vonn out of the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Over the course of her intense career, the athlete has sustained everything from frostbite to a broken ankle to a concussion to a severed tendon in her thumb. Sports Illustrated reported she's had five surgeries from 2006 to 2016. play

Then, a serious knee injury kept Vonn out of the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Over the course of her intense career, the athlete has sustained everything from frostbite to a broken ankle to a concussion to a severed tendon in her thumb. Sports Illustrated reported she's had five surgeries from 2006 to 2016.

(Ahn Young-joon/AP Images)

Source: USA Today, Sports Illustrated



Vonn wasn't completely absent from Sochi, however. NBC brought her on to cover the games as a correspondent.

Vonn wasn't completely absent from Sochi, however. NBC brought her on to cover the games as a correspondent. play

Vonn wasn't completely absent from Sochi, however. NBC brought her on to cover the games as a correspondent.

(Dan Steinberg/AP Images)

Source: Deadline



When she's not skiing, the skier enjoys watching "Law and Order," reading, cycling, and playing tennis and golf, according to Team USA's official site. She also made a guest appearance on "Law and Order" in 2010.

When she's not skiing, the skier enjoys watching "Law and Order," reading, cycling, and playing tennis and golf, according to Team USA's official site. She also made a guest appearance on "Law and Order" in 2010. play

When she's not skiing, the skier enjoys watching "Law and Order," reading, cycling, and playing tennis and golf, according to Team USA's official site. She also made a guest appearance on "Law and Order" in 2010.

(Chris Carlson/AP Images)

Source: IMBD, Team USA, Access



Vonn typically resides in her spacious Vail abode, complete with mountain views and her own private gym. She also has three dogs — Lucy, Leo, and Bear — who frequently interrupt her Instagram workout sessions.

Vonn typically resides in her spacious Vail abode, complete with mountain views and her own private gym. She also has three dogs — Lucy, Leo, and Bear — who frequently interrupt her Instagram workout sessions. play

Vonn typically resides in her spacious Vail abode, complete with mountain views and her own private gym. She also has three dogs — Lucy, Leo, and Bear — who frequently interrupt her Instagram workout sessions.

(Giovanni Auletta/AP Images)

Source: For the Win, People



She dated Tiger Woods after her divorce, but the pair split in 2015. The relationship became strained, in part because of constant media attention. "Everybody's looking at you and judging you and commenting on what they think is right or wrong and it was hard," Vonn told E!

She dated Tiger Woods after her divorce, but the pair split in 2015. The relationship became strained, in part because of constant media attention. "Everybody's looking at you and judging you and commenting on what they think is right or wrong and it was hard," Vonn told E! play

She dated Tiger Woods after her divorce, but the pair split in 2015. The relationship became strained, in part because of constant media attention. "Everybody's looking at you and judging you and commenting on what they think is right or wrong and it was hard," Vonn told E!

(Jordan Strauss/AP Images)

Source: E!



In the years since her divorce, Vonn has also reconnected with her father. "It's fun to be with her now," Kildow told Sports Illustrated. "My job is to stand at the bottom of the hill and be a rock for her. I'm very good at that."

In the years since her divorce, Vonn has also reconnected with her father. "It's fun to be with her now," Kildow told Sports Illustrated. "My job is to stand at the bottom of the hill and be a rock for her. I'm very good at that." play

In the years since her divorce, Vonn has also reconnected with her father. "It's fun to be with her now," Kildow told Sports Illustrated. "My job is to stand at the bottom of the hill and be a rock for her. I'm very good at that."

(Marco Tacca/AP Images)

Source: Sports Illustrated



He'll have the opportunity to do just that this year. Despite a number of recent injuries, Vonn is all set to compete in Pyeongchang.

He'll have the opportunity to do just that this year. Despite a number of recent injuries, Vonn is all set to compete in Pyeongchang. play

He'll have the opportunity to do just that this year. Despite a number of recent injuries, Vonn is all set to compete in Pyeongchang.

(Alessandro Trovati/AP Images)

Source: USA Today



Vonn has said she's looking forward to the event, but she won't be competing for US President Donald Trump. "I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," she told CNN.

Vonn has said she's looking forward to the event, but she won't be competing for US President Donald Trump. "I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," she told CNN. play

Vonn has said she's looking forward to the event, but she won't be competing for US President Donald Trump. "I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," she told CNN.

(Marcio Sanchez/AP Images)

Source: CNN



Despite her success, Vonn has said she's kept the attitude toward racing she had when she was 18. "I love pushing myself to the limit," she told Sports Illustrated. "I love going fast."

Despite her success, Vonn has said she's kept the attitude toward racing she had when she was 18. "I love pushing myself to the limit," she told Sports Illustrated. "I love going fast." play

Despite her success, Vonn has said she's kept the attitude toward racing she had when she was 18. "I love pushing myself to the limit," she told Sports Illustrated. "I love going fast."

(Giovanni Auletta/AP Images)

Source: Sports Illustrated



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Amazon's new cashierless store is its latest huge bet in...bullet
2 Strategy Trump's being slammed for this photo of his desk — here are...bullet
3 Strategy 6 steps to obtaining a building permit in Ghanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Eyes Wide Shut
Strategy Hollywood's elite $75,000-a-year sex club that claims to have celebrity members is embroiled in scandal after evicting one of its own
Don't believe the hype. Amy Chua, left, with daughters Louisa and Sophia, and her husband Jed Rubenfeld.
Strategy The 'Tiger Mother' didn't let her daughter watch TV or Netflix until college — but you probably don't need to do the same
There are over 3,500 Mattress Firms in the US.
Strategy A wildly popular conspiracy theory about why there are so many Mattress Firm stores is starting to sound less crazy
null
Strategy Daymond John of 'Shark Tank' says his best investment — which brought in $50 million at profit last year — contains a lesson for all startups