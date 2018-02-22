Strategy :  A look inside the daily life of US Vice President Mike Pence, who loves popcorn, bikes miles at a time, and winds down on Friday with pizza and non-alcoholic beer

news

• As vice president of the United States, Mike Pence's daily schedule is subject to change, depending on whether he's traveling or not.

• Still, some of his long-term habits give a good sense of what an average day might look like for the politician.

• For example, Pence enjoys popcorn at work and winds down with a pizza on Friday nights.

US Vice President Mike Pence is one of President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders.

But it's not completely outside the realm of possibility that Pence could ultimately take the top job in the White House.

So what does the vice president's usual routine look like, when he's not traveling?

Because of the changing nature of the role, it's hard to lock down a concrete schedule. However, Pence's time as a member of Congress and governor of Indiana gives us some idea of what he's up to all day.

Here's some insight into some of Pence's daily habits.

Pence has taken up residence at Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence for the vice president since 1974.

Source: The White House

The home is located on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory, where scientists observe the sun, moon, and stars for navigational purposes, according to the White House.

Source: The White House

When it comes time to go to work, Pence has an office in the West Wing, along with offices in the nearby Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Source: The White House, The Washington Post

The Washington Post reports that Pence's White House office is next to the office of national security advisor H.R. McMaster. It's also quite far away from the Oval Office on the first floor.

Source: The White House, The Washington Post

As a member of Congress, Pence featured a signed Garfield cartoon in his office. Garfield artist Jim Davis hails from Indiana.

Source: Roll Call

In his old office, Pence also kept a "table of heroes," featuring photos of conservative politicians like Jack Kemp, Dan Quayle, and Ronald Reagan. "It reminds me who I am," he told Roll Call.

Source: Roll Call

Roll Call's office tour also revealed that the then-representative kept a Bible on his desk...

Source: Roll Call

... and a shelf stocked with books that Pence described as "of great consequence to me personally." These included Dinesh D'Souza's biography of Reagan, "Spiritual Leadership" by J. Oswald Sanders, Tom Clancy's "The Hunt for the Red October," "Mere Christianity" by C.S. Lewis, and "Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey, among others.

Source: Roll Call

In terms of breakfast, Pence's favorite food is said to be bacon.

Source: CBS

He also enjoys moose tracks ice cream for dessert later in the day.

Source: CBS

In 2009, Pence told The Hill that snacking on Indiana popcorn at 5 p.m. — sometimes with now-Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel — was his guilty pleasure. "If I have not had dinner or do not have plans for dinner, I usually get a bag and almost always regret it eventually," he said.

Source: The Hill

During his tenure in Congress, Pence told The Hill that he enjoyed grabbing a late dinner with his family. He added that "plopping down on the couch and catching up with mom and the kids" helped him unwind.

Source: The Hill

Now that he is the vice president, Pence's dining schedule is far more up in the air. Sometimes, he and his wife Karen dine with the Trumps.

Source: Patch, Patch

When it comes to dining, Pence does have certain rules. The vice president tends to avoid alcohol, according to a summary of his health history released during the campaign.

Source: The New Yorker, Politico, Business Insider

He does, however, wind down on Friday nights with a "supreme thin crust" pizza and a bottle of O'Doul's alcohol-free beer, his wife Karen told the crowds at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Source: Washington Examiner

Pence has never smoked cigarettes, although he did spark a controversy in 2000 by suggesting that "smoking doesn't kill."

Source: The New Yorker, Politico, Business Insider

The vice president also does not attend events that serve alcohol without his wife.

Source: The Washington Post

In 2002, he also claimed that he never eats alone with a woman, other than Karen. Those comments have been scrutinized, with commentators calling the choice sexist.

Source: The New Yorker, Politico, Washington Post

While the Washington Post reported that she has no desire to "influence policy," Karen is one of Pence's closest advisers, according to Rolling Stone. He's referred to her as the family's "prayer warrior" in the past and calls her "mother" as a nickname.

Source: Rolling Stone, Washington Post

On Sundays, the Pences have been spotted attending service at Sanibel Community Church in Florida and the Anglican Falls Church in Virginia.

Source: Religion News, Free Republic

As his schedule allows, Pence also participates in a weekly West Wing Bible study, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Health Secretary Tom Price, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, according to the Washington Examiner.

Source: Washington Examiner

When he's not working, Pence is an avid cyclist. After losing a Congressional race, he once biked 250 miles around his district, according to the Washington Post.

Source: CBS, Politico, Washington Post

Pence has said that he also enjoys horseback riding. "The outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man," he told The Hill.

Source: The Hill

The Pence family has a cat called Pickle and a rabbit named Marlon Bundo — also known as BOTUS, or "Bunny of the United States."

Sources: The New York Daily News, CNN

While there has been speculation that Pence is establishing a sort of "shadow presidency" of his own, the vice president has slammed any indication that he's planning to take over from Trump. Pence has called the president "a man with broad shoulders and a big heart."

Sources: Business Insider, The New York Times, Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider, New York Magazine