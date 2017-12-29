Strategy :  A look inside the daily routine of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who wakes up incredibly early and made $102 million in 2017

news

Apple CEO Tim Cook's yearly earnings are directly tied to how well the tech giant performs in the stock market.

So judging from the size of his bonus, it's been a good year for Apple. Business Insider reported Cook raked in a grand total of $12,825,066 in 2017. About $3 million of that sum comes from the CEO's base salary — the rest amounted to "non-equity incentive plan compensation, which is essentially a cash bonus for top executives," Business Insider's Becky Peterson writes. Bloomberg reported Cook also brought home $89 million in share awards, meaning his total compensation comes out to $102 million.

Since taking the helm of the tech giant in 2011, the CEO has established himself as a private individual, more focused on discussing Apple than his own life. Still, we can piece together some clues about his daily schedule.

Here's a look inside the typical routine of Apple's CEO:

Cook typically wakes up brutally early. According to USA Today, he usually rises at 3:45 a.m.

Source: USA Today

Once he's up, he gets to work reading through some of the 700 to 800 emails he gets every day. He once told ABC that he's "a bit of a workaholic" who reads "the majority of those" messages.

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

Next, Cook hits the gym around 5 a.m. The CEO doesn't work out on Apple's campus, however. He prefers the privacy of an outside gym.

Source: Business Insider, Mashable

The Apple CEO is mum about most of his hobbies, but it's reported that he takes fitness seriously. He's credited his Apple Watch with helping him keep in shape and even lose weight.

Source: Pakwired

It's not clear whether or not Cook enjoys a regular breakfast, but he dug into scrambled egg whites, sugar-free cereal, and unsweetened almond milk during a sit down with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin. He also ate bacon, but prefers turkey bacon, apparently.

Source: The New York Times

When it comes to his work, Cook is reportedly collaborative and a good listener, according to TIME.

Source: TIME

Cook also has a reputation as a demanding boss. Business Insider reported that the CEO is known for his "no-mercy" style, which includes hosting marathon meetings, questioning everything, and emailing employees "at all hours."

Source: Business Insider

That doesn't stop Cook from occasionally grabbing lunch with random Apple workers in the company's cafeteria, though.

Source: Mashable

In addition to being at work early, Cook has previously said he's one of the last ones to leave the office, too.

Source: Inc

When it comes to what he does outside of the office, the "intensely private" Cook prefers to keep things quiet, according to Fortune.

Source: Fortune

It is known that he enjoys spending time outdoors, often hiking and riding his bicycle in his free time.

Source: TIME

It's reported that Cook likes to catch seven hours of shut eye a night, meaning that he has to turn in by 8:45 p.m. to get enough rest before his early wake-up.

Source: The Huffington Post