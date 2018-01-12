Strategy :  A look inside the daily routine of billionaire investor Mark Cuban, who starts working the minute he wakes up and falls asleep to 'Law & Order'

news

• Billionaire investor Mark Cuban leads a busy life, between starring in "Shark Tank," owning the Dallas Mavericks, and spending time with his family.

• He works hard throughout the day, often clocking in first thing in the morning.

• But he still leaves enough time to exercise, get enough sleep, and spend quality time with his kids.



When it comes to thinking up powerful, productivity-boosting mantras, you can't beat Mark Cuban.

"Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you," he once said.

But how exactly does the billionaire investor, "Shark Tank" star, and Dallas Mavericks owner work throughout the day?

Unsurprisingly, Cuban, who Forbes estimates is currently worth $3.3 billion, has a few rituals and routines that help him stay focused.

Here's a look inside the billionaire investor's typical daily routine:

Cuban hits the ground running every morning. "Business is my morning meditation," he told Entrepreneur in 2014. "Business is what I like. I get up and I work immediately. I love doing this."

Source: Entrepreneur

Back in 2014, Cuban said he'd specifically check Cyber Dust — his messaging app — upon waking up. Afterwards, he said he would go through his emails and "read, update and deal with whatever issues I have to address. First thing's first and the first thing for me is always work," he told Entrepreneur.

Source: Entrepreneur

Cuban told Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington that he continues to check his email throughout the day. "If I'm laying in bed watching a game, if it's halftime of a Mav's game, that's when I'll do my emails," he said. "It allows me to disconnect from whatever other things that have my attention, and it actually works out really well."

Source: The Thrive Global Podcast, CNBC

When it comes to breakfast, he told D Magazine that his preferred meal is a cup of coffee with two high-protein, low-carb cookies from Alyssa's Bakery, a company he invests in. In 2014, Cuban said that he practically lived off "those cookies."

Source: D Magazine, Business Insider

In a "Shark Tank" blog entry, Cuban revealed that he would read for over three hours a day — a habit which annoyed his wife, Tiffany. "It gives me a level of comfort and confidence in my businesses," he wrote.

Source: Mark Cuban's "Shark Tank" blog

But he tends to avoid one other common part of the work day. "Meetings are a waste of time unless you are closing a deal," he told Inc. "There are so many ways to communicate in real time or asynchronously that any meeting you actually sit for should have a duration and set outcome before you agree to go."

Source: Inc

And when it comes to resting during the day, Cuban said he tries to listen to his body. "If I'm dragging, then I'll take a nap," he told Business Insider. "Look, I get to define my own schedule. Other than having to travel sometimes, I'm usually working on my own schedule. If I'm tired, I'll sleep."

Source: Business Insider

Because he "put business first" before he started a family, Cuban said he's now able to "put family first." "So now I schedule around my kids as much as possible," he told the blog Life of Dad. "I can’t make all their games, but I make most."

Source: Life of Dad

Part of that quality time involves ensuring his three kids aren't overdoing it when it comes to technology. He told Huffington that he monitors their screen time, and even installed "Cisco routers with management software" to ensure they're not subverting the rules.

Source: Business Insider, The Thrive Global Podcast

Exercise is also a central part of Cuban's routine. He told The Dallas Morning News that he sticks to an hour of cardio six days a week.

Source: Business Insider, The Dallas Morning News

Business Insider previously reported his go-to workouts include "elliptical and stair gauntlet machines, playing basketball, and taking kickboxing and Latin fusion aerobic classes at Lifetime Fitness." According to D Magazine, one of his favorite workout songs is "Bangarang."

Source: Business Insider, The Dallas Morning News, D Magazine

It's unclear whether or not Cuban has a usual dinner routine, but he did tell Men's Journal he'd go to McDonald's, buy two salads, put them in the same big bowl and sprinkle in "corn, cottage cheese, relish, and for croutons, some crunchy cereal." "My big ol' salad, a comfy couch, the game on TV — to me, that is the ultimate meal," he said.

Source: Men's Journal

He told Huffington that he turns off his phone before bed, and often watches episodes of "Law & Order" to wind down. He uses headphones to avoid waking up Tiffany, and sets his TV to switch off automatically. "Maybe it's a bad habit," he said. "I think it's an old habit that I just haven't gotten rid of."

Source: CNBC, The Thrive Global Podcast,

Most nights, Cuban tends to catch six to seven hours of shut-eye.

Source: Freelancer.com

But, Cuban told Entrepreneur in 2014 that he'll occasionally even wake up and start working in the middle of the night. "If something's on my mind, I'll get up several times at night and start hitting some Cyber Dust. I'll work."

Source: Entrepreneur

For Cuban, it all comes down to working hard. "I tell people all the time, the one thing in life you can control is your effort," he told The National Review's Jamie Weinstein.

Source: CNBC, The National Review