Strategy :  A look inside the incredible life of Georgina Bloomberg, heiress to her father's $52 billion empire and an elite equestrian who bounced back after breaking her back twice

• Georgina Bloomberg is the second daughter of former New York City Mayor and media mogul Michael Bloomberg.

• She is an elite equestrian, who's raked in thousands of dollars in prize money and has bounced back from breaking her back twice.

• Bloomberg is also a published novelist, with a degree from New York University.



Georgina Bloomberg was ranked one of Forbes' "most intriguing billionaire heiresses" back in 2007.

That's not surprising. The 34-year-old equestrian, novelist, and animal rights activist has pursued a number of careers over the years.

She's the daughter of one of the richest men in the world. Her father Michael Bloomberg is worth $52 billion, according to Forbes.

But she hasn't always expressed delight about her privileged upbringing. She even admitted that "having the last name Bloomberg sucks" in the 2003 documentary "Born Rich."

Years later, Bloomberg told Town and Country she'd never say that today.

"I've come to have a lot more respect for my parents and my last name and everything that my father has done and how hard he worked to provide a great life for us," she said. "It's a last name that now I'm proud of."

Here's a look at her incredible life:

Bloomberg was born on January 20, 1983 to billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg and his then-wife Susan. She has an older sister named Emma. Their parents divorced in 1993, but Emma told The New York Times in 2001 that they shared a friendly relationship.

Bloomberg began riding horses when she was four and entered her first competition at the age of six. As she began to win competition after completion, she bristled when people attributed her success to her famous father.

"It is a little frustrating when you work as hard as you possibly can and people only think you're successful because of your father, which just isn't true," Bloomberg told The Washington Post in 2010. "A lot of people who are that way are jealous."

For high school, Bloomberg attended The Spence School, which had a $37,500 a year tuition in 2011. She then attended New York University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Individualized Studies with a concentration on Sports Business and Marketing and Studio Arts in 2010. She also took a course at Parsons The New School for Design.

Growing up, Bloomberg befriended another denizen of Manhattan with a famous father: Ivanka Trump. In March 2016, before the presidential election, she told Politico that their friendship wouldn’t change "... no matter what happens in the presidential race, that won’t change."

Bloomberg is a decorated equestrian. Team USA's official website lists some of her career achievements, including wins at the 2014 Central Park Rolex Grand Prix and the 2015 Wellington Adequan Grand Prix, and a team win at the 2014 FEI Nations Cup Gijon.

Bloomberg's website currently lists her stable of horses: Quibelle, Manodie II H, Lilli, Crown 5, Caleno 3, South Street, Cliff Z, Washington Square, Calista, and Balou 660.

But her equestrian career hasn't always been easy. Bloomberg has spondylolisthesis, a spinal disorder that made her especially vulnerable to back injury. As a result, she broke her back in 2002 and 2010. She underwent surgery on her back in 2011, and spent eight months in recovery.

The condition didn't hamper her career, though. The United States Equestrian Federation's rankings her as 113 out of 354 for show jumping. She's also won $954,966 in prize money at USEF competitions since February, 17, 2010.

But the sport was still demanding, at times. "As you get older the sacrifices get bigger," Bloomberg told The New York Times in 2012. "For example, I'm not willing to give up having children for the sport."

On December 24, 2013, Bloomberg gave birth to Jasper Michael Brown Bloomberg. The New York Post reported her father came to visit her and the baby shortly after the birth. "He didn't drop him," she told The Post. "I've said in the past that my dad isn’t good around kids, but I guess when it’s your own flesh and blood, it comes more naturally."

She went on to tell The New York Post that her son will likely have a "privileged upbringing" like her own, but said she wouldn't spoil him. "My parents have taught me about caring for people who are less fortunate, being humble, and not thinking too much of yourself," she said.

Art imitates life for Bloomberg, and she has also cultivated a side-gig writing young adult novels that focus on the world of elite equestrians. She has written four so far: "The A Circuit, "My Favorite Mistake," "Off Course," and "Rein It In." In 2011, The New York Times speculated that "The A Circuit" contained some semi-autobiographical elements.

In addition to her equestrian and literary careers, Bloomberg also devotes a lot of time to philanthropy. In 2006, she founded the Rider's Closet, which donates riding clothes to therapeutic riding programs. She's on the board of trustees of the US Equestrian Team Foundation.

The Humane Society recognized her in 2016 for her advocacy for animals and fight against puppy mills. "That's what I'm on this earth to do, is stand up for animals," Bloomberg told The New York Times. In 2017, she used her father's private jet to fly into Puerto Rico and rescue 25 stray dogs.

Bloomberg spends time in Manhattan and equestrian capital Wellington, Florida, but primarily resides in North Salem, New York, according to Hamptons Magazine. There, Bloomberg lives with nine rescued animals: four dogs, a goat, two mini-horses, and two mules. On her personal website, she also promotes a number of charities focusing on adoption and animal rights.

"I got into this sport because of my love for animals," she told Heels Down Magazine. "That means so much to me."

