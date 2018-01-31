Strategy :  A look inside the marriage of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who are worth $540 million, planned their wedding in 10 days, and have spoken every day for 11 years

news

• Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen met through a friend back in 2006 — and it was pretty much love at first sight.

• The couple married in a tiny wedding ceremony in 2009.

• Today, Brady and Bundchen largely live outside of Boston with their two children.



Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen give new meaning to the phrase "power couple."

The Patriots quarterback is the only NFL player to win five Super Bowls playing for the same team. On Sunday, he'll see whether or not the sixth time's the charm, as the New England Patriots square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Going into the game, Brady's definitely not the underdog. As Business Insider's Cork Gaines put it, he's already established himself as "the greatest quarterback of all time."

Meanwhile, Bundchen has frequently ranked on lists of the wealthiest and most powerful women in entertainment. In 2016, she made Forbes' list of highest paid celebrities.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple is worth a total of $540 million. NESN.com and The Week reported Bundchen often out-earns her husband by a margin of millions.

Here's a look inside their eight years of marriage:

The two met through a friend back in 2006. For Bundchen, it was pretty much love at first sight.

"The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen,'" Bundchen told Vanity Fair.

The pair spoke for three hours that night, and they haven't stopped since. "From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other," Bundchen said.

Two and a half months after they got together, it was revealed that Brady's ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his son. Bundchen told Vanity Fair the situation was "challenging" and at first wondered if she should leave so her boyfriend and Moynahan could get back together.

However, in the end, she said the circumstances allowed her to see Brady's "integrity" and bond with his son, John Edward Thomas. The couple has since been photographed meeting up with Moynahan for playdates.

According to the New York Daily News, Brady proposed to his girlfriend in early 2009. He popped the question in front of her parents, on a private flight "decked out with white roses and champagne."

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2009, in a twilight Catholic ceremony in Santa Monica. Brady told GQ the wedding took about 10 days to plan, and only included close family members. They also celebrated a second ceremony in Costa Rica, that following April.

Bundchen and Brady now have two children together, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake.

The family stays fit together. Bundchen has said she and her kids mostly eat a "plant-rich diet," for health and environmental reasons. Business Insider's Graham Flanagan tried out Brady's diet, and found it focused on vegetables, lean white meats, lots of water, and even avocado ice cream.

The family lives in a Brookline, Massachusetts mansion during football season. They bought the house for $10 million in 2009.

Tabloids alluded to marital strife between the couple in the aftermath of "Deflategate" in 2015. And Bundchen did once tell CBS that the couple had been through "a few tough times together."

However, in response to the rumors, Brady told E the couple was in a "great place" later that year. He also told US Weekly: "We all have our challenges that we face in our life. And it's great to have that rock that you can always lean on that can support you in different ways that you need to."

Bundchen has said she loves her husband for his "pure heart."

"She is the most positive and energetic person I have ever met," Brady told Vanity Fair of his wife. "She always looks at challenges as her greatest opportunities."

In his memoir, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman expressed his admiration for the couple: "Every time I'm around them, I learn. The way they are with their kids, the way they make time to spend with each other, they are just good people."

