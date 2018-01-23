Strategy :  A new fitness craze called the '80 Day Obsession' is taking over Facebook — here's how it works

news

80 Day Obsession is a new intense workout and nutrition plan created by fitness instructor Autumn Calabrese.

It starts at $39 for three months.

Fanatics are posting their 80 Day Obsession results to Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook fitness fanatics have a new favorite workout.

This month, Beachbody, the California-based fitness company that's known for DVD workouts like Insanity and P90X and generates annual gross sales of more than $1 billion, has launched a new workout and nutrition plan called 80 Day Obsession.

This intense regimen was created by the company's fitness instructor Autumn Calabrese and is exclusive to the "On Demand" arm of the business. This means that customers can stream workouts straight from their homes and don't need to wait for DVDs to be mailed to them.

Customers register online, and membership starts at $39 for three months. For that fee, customers will be enrolled in the 80-day plan, which includes a meal plan for each day, plus six different workouts every week focusing on different parts of the body, such as abs or glutes. Members can also stream other classes offered on its on-demand website.

The company is mimicking other popular fitness trends like Kayla Itsines' 12-week workout, which has attracted 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

Find out how it works below:

During the 80 Day Obsession plan, you'll work out six times a week...

... and every workout is different. The workout is designed for people with an intermediate level of fitness, but there are easier options if you're new to the game.

Mixing up the workouts is a way to keep customers engaged without an instructor present. This is a big challenge for the company.

All classes are streamed online. This should make it easy to access from anywhere, but some users have complained that if the internet reception is patchy, you'll end up ruining the workout as there isn't an option to download.

Source: Chris Colotti

The membership also includes a structured meal plan ...

... which not only tells you what to eat, but how much to eat and when.

The brand has cultivated a fitness community online. There are already over 100,000 posts on Instagram from customers tracking their progress.

Beachbody uses a similar marketing tactic to Kayla Itsines by posting before-and-after pictures to show the impressive results.

Calabrese claims that social media has been crucial for the business.

"For me, coming from being the trainer, I think that it's huge in the fact that it is all about sharing your success or sharing people's success," she told Business Insider in 2016.

The most effective and authentic marketing is from the consumers who post their own progress photos to Facebook and Instagram. This is exactly how Kayla Itsines cultivated such a massive community, sometimes known as Kayla's Army, online.