Strategy :  A Parkland survivor's father is turning up the heat on Amazon to cut ties with the NRA

A mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has ignited a wave of protests against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The father of a student survivor has launched a petition for Amazon to drop the NRA TV station from its streaming options.

The petition has garnered nearly 200,000 signatures in 48 hours. Some signees are threatening to cancel their Amazon Prime memberships.



Following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many Americans are calling on companies and politicians to cut their economic ties to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

One of the latest companies to come under fire is Amazon, which offers NRAtv, the gun-rights group's free TV channel, as part of its streaming service.

Daniel Reed, the father of a Parkland student survivor, has launched a petition asking Amazon to drop NRAtv. In the past 48 hours, the petition has nearly reached its goal of 200,000 signatures. At that point, it would be sent to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The petition argues that the NRA's programs help foster gun culture in the US.

"The NRA has long ignored its role in promoting gun violence and betrayed the names of good and responsible gun owners," the petition reads. "There is no place in your home for brands that earn money through the NRA."

Some Amazon Prime members who signed the petition are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. (You don't need a Prime membership to watch NRAtv.)

"As an Amazon Prime Member, I believe it is time to ostracize this organization and reduce its power over American society. Renewal of my membership will be heavily influenced by Amazon's actions," one signee, Michael Anthony of New Jersey, wrote.

Launched in 2016, NRAtv includes 22 programs, all aimed at disseminating a pro-gun-rights message. One segment, for example, argues that it should be easier for Americans to buy AR-15s, a type of semi-automatic rifle that gunman Nikolas Cruz used in Parkland.

The NRAtv's producers call themselves "America’s Most Patriotic Team on a Mission to Take Back The Truth." In addition to Amazon, NRAtv is also available through AppleTV, Roku, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Chromecast.

The Amazon petition boycotts against other companies that give discounts to NRA members. Delta Airlines, Hertz, and Enterprise are among the growing number of corporations that have cancelled their perk programs. Others, including FedEx, have stayed quiet about their decisions to continue their NRA programs. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding NRAtv.

On Monday, David Hogg, a 17-year-old Parkland survivor who has become a face of the gun-control movement, tweeted that he will keep pressuring Amazon until it drops NRAtv. Several Hollywood figures, including Warren Leight, executive producer of "Law & Order: SVU;" screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer; and actor Jon Cryer have encouraged Amazon to do the same.