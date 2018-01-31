Strategy :  A Yale student who was suspended after he allegedly groped two women is suing the school, claiming he lost an investment banking job as a result

news

A male junior at Yale is suing the university after he was suspended for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The unnamed male student says in his lawsuit that he lost a summer internship at a "highly respected" Wall Street investment bank after Yale suspended him.

The internship would have been his "second consecutive summer position with this firm, which is a precursor to a full-time position following graduation in May 2019," the lawsuit said.



A male junior at Yale who was suspended from the university after he allegedly groped two female students is suing the university, according to a complaint filed in January in Connecticut district court.

The lawsuit calls the groping allegations "false," and claims Yale discriminated against the student based on his gender and denied him due process rights during campus-adjudication proceedings. The case was earlier reported in the student-run Yale Daily News.

Yale issued the male student, referred in the lawsuit as "John Doe," a two-semester suspension after two female Yale students filed separate formal complaints of groping against him. One of the women alleged that he created a hostile academic environment.

In the suit, Doe claims he lost a summer internship at a "highly respected Wall Street Investment Banking Firm for the summer of 2018" as a result of the suspension.

The lawsuit said that the summer internship would have been Doe's "second consecutive summer position with this firm, which is a precursor to a full-time position following graduation in May 2019." The firm is not named.

Wall Street investment banks frequently recruit from top-tier Ivy League schools like Yale. Finance as an industry, meanwhile, remains disproportionately male, with top roles usually held by men.

According to the complaint, one of the female students said that Doe groped her left breast and butt during a bus ride from Yale in New Haven, Conn. to Harvard in Cambridge, Mass. on November 18, 2016.

The second female student said that he also grabbed her butt during that bus ride, according to the suit. She also said he put his hand on her butt while the students were independently studying abroad in Paris, France, in June 2016, according to the suit.

The lawsuit seems to continue a trend of men bringing complaints against Yale for punishments issued through its committee on sexual misconduct. Yale plans to defend itself against Doe's suit. A Yale spokesman said: "The complaint is legally baseless and factually inaccurate."

It's the fourth such complaint since 2011 filed by male students (or former students) at Yale who say the school's sexual-misconduct committee discriminated against them based on their gender or denied them their due-process rights. One suit recently ended in an undisclosed settlement.

Yale rarely expels students when it finds "sufficient evidence" for violations of school policy.

While more than 60 formal sexual-assault complaints have gone through Yale's UWC process since 2011, when the school finds sufficient evidence of nonconsensual sex, consequences run the gamut. Business Insider found 15 cases where Yale issued a finding of "penetration without consent," "nonconsensual sex," or "intercourse without consent." Yale has issued five expulsions. The 10 other instances received suspension, probation, or a written reprimand.

