Strategy :  Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, and Gap are resuscitating a trend that millennials have rejected for years

Flashy logos are back in vogue.

Designer brands have made logos cool again, and mass-market retailers are wising up.

The trend has suddenly become a favorite with millennials.

Logos are back with a vengeance.

At one time, visible logos were about the biggest faux pas a brand could commit, and now they're back in vogue.

Designer brands such as Gucci and Calvin Klein have made flashy logos cool again, and suddenly millennials love them. Now, mass-market retailers want in.

In 2015, brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, and Michael Kors started to reduce the number of logos on products to appeal to millennials. But the tide has turned.

In their most recent earnings calls, Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Abercrombie & Fitch all highlighted the move towards logos, CNBC reported.

"The focus on our icons was evident in our fall and Holiday assortment. Our Polo Bear sweaters and novelty items embellished with our iconic symbols like our Crest Logo and Downhill Ski Racer graphic were among our best sellers for the season," Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet said in the company's most recent earnings call.

The revival of logos is partly due to a move by brands to hearken back to previous collections. Calvin Klein, for example, relaunched its "American Classics" collection in 2017. In January, its ad campaign featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed the logo and label name prominently.

Gap has been doing the same. In January, the company said it would be launching "Archive Reissue – Logo Remix," a collection of clothing and accessories to celebrate its logo.

Take a look at the brands that are cashing in on the logo trend:

Cavin Klein has made its logo and brand name a prominent part of its new collection and ad campaign.

Source: Business Insider