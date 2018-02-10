Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, and Gap are resuscitating a trend that millennials have rejected for years


Flashy logos are making a comeback.

NBA player Willie Cauley-Stein wears a Gucci logo T-shirt. This shirt has become a fashion staple.

(Jerritt Clark/Stringer)

Logos are back with a vengeance.

At one time, visible logos were about the biggest faux pas a brand could commit, and now they're back in vogue.

Designer brands such as Gucci and Calvin Klein have made flashy logos cool again, and suddenly millennials love them. Now, mass-market retailers want in.

In 2015, brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, and Michael Kors started to reduce the number of logos on products to appeal to millennials. But the tide has turned.

In their most recent earnings calls, Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Abercrombie & Fitch all highlighted the move towards logos, CNBC reported.

"The focus on our icons was evident in our fall and Holiday assortment. Our Polo Bear sweaters and novelty items embellished with our iconic symbols like our Crest Logo and Downhill Ski Racer graphic were among our best sellers for the season," Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet said in the company's most recent earnings call.

The revival of logos is partly due to a move by brands to hearken back to previous collections. Calvin Klein, for example, relaunched its "American Classics" collection in 2017. In January, its ad campaign featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed the logo and label name prominently.

Gap has been doing the same. In January, the company said it would be launching "Archive Reissue – Logo Remix," a collection of clothing and accessories to celebrate its logo.

Take a look at the brands that are cashing in on the logo trend:

Gucci T-shirt, $590.

Gucci T-shirt, $590.

Gucci T-shirt, $590.

(Gucci)

Adidas T-shirt at ASOS, $30.

Adidas T-shirt at ASOS, $30.

Adidas T-shirt at ASOS, $30.

(ASOS)

Gap logo jacket, $49.97 (in the sale).

Gap logo jacket, $49.97 (in the sale).

Gap logo jacket, $49.97 (in the sale).

(Gap)

Stussy old stock tee at Urban Outfitters, $35.

Stussy old stock tee at Urban Outfitters, $35.

Stussy old stock tee at Urban Outfitters, $35.

(Urban Outfitters)

Fila at Urban Outfitters, $38.

Fila at Urban Outfitters, $38.

Fila at Urban Outfitters, $38.

(Urban Outfitters)

Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, $49.

Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, $49.

Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, $49.

(Urban Outfitters)

Guess handbag, $118.

Guess handbag, $118.

Guess handbag, $118.

(Guess)

Guess logo tee, $39.

Guess logo tee, $39.

Guess logo tee, $39.

(Guess)

Coach clutch, $295.

Coach clutch, $295.

Coach clutch, $295.

(Coach)

Cavin Klein has made its logo and brand name a prominent part of its new collection and ad campaign.

Cavin Klein has made its logo and brand name a prominent part of its new collection and ad campaign.

Cavin Klein has made its logo and brand name a prominent part of its new collection and ad campaign.

(Facebook/Calvin Klein)

