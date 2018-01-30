Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Airlines have had it with fake emotional support animals — here are some of the strangest animals people have tried to bring on planes


  • Published:

Fake emotional support animals have become such a problem for airlines that Delta had to spell out what animals are not allowed onto a flight. It's a long list.

(Saturday Night Live/YouTube)

A woman tried (unsuccessfully) to bring a peacock onto a United flight recently, reportedly claiming that it was an emotional support animal, which would allow the animal to fly for free.

But if you thought this was the strangest animal someone has tried to bring on board an airplane, you might be wrong.

United would not let the peacock onto its flight, saying that the animal did not meet the airline's guidelines.

And, it turns out, fake emotional support animals have been such a problem for airlines that Delta has had to be quite specific about what animals are not allowed on a flight.

Still, that's not to say people haven't tried.

Here are some of the strangest animals people have attempted (successfully or not) to bring on planes:

A peacock

(Photo obtained by Business Insider)


Snakes



A very large spider



Penguins



A turkey



Live lobster



A duck



A chicken



A rooster



Kangaroos

"A customer tried to bring a baby kangaroo on the plane as a service animal," a retired airline customer service agent with 18 years of experience told Business Insider.



A large pig



