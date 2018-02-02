Strategy :  Alibaba sets new revenue record (BABA)

news

Alibaba reported its earnings for its fiscal Q3 2018 (ended December 31, 2017), which showed that its revenue grew 56% year-over-year (YoY) to $12.8 billion, its highest ever. Its core commerce continues to be the bulk of its business, bringing in $11.3 billion in the quarter, which is up 57% YoY.

The huge revenue numbers are partially due to Alibaba’s performance during Singles’ Day, which set records itself.

Alibaba saw the gross merchandise value (GMV) that was handled through Alipay on its marketplaces reach $25.9 billion on Singles' Day, up 39% YoY. It credits much of the sales holiday's success to its logistics and payments capabilities, which helped process as many as 325,000 orders per second. This suggests that Alibaba’s move to work with and upgrade approximately 600,000 smaller physical retailers for Singles’ Day paid off. These locations served as delivery and storage locations for Alibaba, and were outfitted with technologies like facial-recognition payments, helping Alibaba handle the incredible level of consumer demand, and displaying the value that brick-and-mortar locations can have for Alibaba.

Alibaba’s “New Retail” initiatives are showing promising results, and it's preparing to expand them across China. Alibaba’s category that includes New Retail initiatives — its efforts to imbue brick-and-mortar retail with technology and intertwine it with e-commerce — is still small, bringing in $129 million this quarter, but it's growing at a clip of 525% YoY. The company is working to further this promising growth by continuing to invest in physical retail, adding five new locations for its high-tech Hema grocery stores, bringing the number of locations to 25. Additionally, it recently made a $2.9 billion investment in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group for a 36% stake in the company. Alibaba says its investment in Sun Art is part of its preparations to expand its New Retail initiatives on a national scale, which could be a boon for the company.

The e-commerce competition between Alibaba and JD.com is set to spill into brick-and-mortar. While Alibaba is working with convenience stores and looking to bring its retail innovations across China, JD.com is preparing to open hundreds of unmanned stores, and Tencent, its largest stakeholder, is making investments akin to Alibaba’s in Sun Art. Both competitors are looking to bolster their performances online and in-store with these expansions, and they're likely to butt heads for the foreseeable future across channels.

