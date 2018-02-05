Strategy :  All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order

news

After weeks of suspense and anticipation, the Super Bowl ads have finally arrived.

This year, NBC reportedly charged $5 million per 30 seconds of commercial showing time. Some of the world's biggest companies have spent millions on a premium spot for Sunday night's show.

Check out the list of all the ads that ran at Super Bowl 52 below.

A note: We've only included the ads that aired nationally. You may recall seeing some other ads during the big game this year, but they were likely regional buys, which won't have aired in all markets.

Toyota – Good Odds

Sprint – Evelyn

Turkish Airlines – Five Senses

Bud Light – Ye Olde Pep Talk

M&M's – Human

Ram Trucks – Icelandic Vikings

Wendy's – Iceberg

Sketchers

Doritos/Mountain Dew – DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE

Tide – It's a Tide ad

Bud Light – The Bud Knight

E*TRADE – This Is Getting Old

Quicken Loans – Rocket Mortgage

Avocados From Mexico – #GuacWorld

Diet Coke – Twisted Mango – Groove

Jeep – The Road

Tide – It's Another Tide Ad

Weather Tech – American Factory

Pringles – WOW

Febreze – The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink

Michelob Ultra – The Perfect Fit

Squarespace – Make It

Ram Trucks – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tourism Australia – Dundee

TurboTax – "The Thing Under The Bed"

Persil ProClean – Game-Time Stain-Time

Toyota – One Team

Pepsi – "This Is Pepsi"

Verizon – Remember

Verizon – Answering the Call

Jack in the Box: #JACKvsMARTHA

Lexus – Black Panther

Tide – It's Yet Another Tide Ad

Budweiser – Stand By You

Intuit – Giant Skip Ad

Jeep – Jeep Jurassic

TurboTax – The Noise in the Attic

Kia – Feel Something Again

Blacture – Be Celebrated

T-Mobile – #LittleOnes

Toyota – Mobility Anthem

Wix – Big Game Ad with Rhett & Link

Kraft – Your Family Could Be In

Scientology – Curious?

Monster – Getting Started

Michelob Ultra – I Like Beer

Groupon – Who Wouldn't

Amazon – Alexa Lost Her Voice

Coke – The Wonder of Us

Universal Parks & Resorts – Vacation Quarterback

Hyundai – Hope Detector

Stella Artois – The Wait for Water

Jeep – Anti-Manifesto

Tide – It's Yet Another Tide Ad, Again