Strategy :  All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order

After weeks of suspense and anticipation, the Super Bowl ads have finally arrived.
This year, NBC reportedly charged $5 million per 30 seconds of commercial showing time. Some of the world's biggest companies have spent millions on a premium spot for Sunday night's show.
Check out the list of all the ads that ran at Super Bowl 52 below.
A note: We've only included the ads that aired nationally. You may recall seeing some other ads during the big game this year, but they were likely regional buys, which won't have aired in all markets.
Toyota – Good Odds
Sprint – Evelyn
Turkish Airlines – Five Senses
Bud Light – Ye Olde Pep Talk
M&M's – Human
Ram Trucks – Icelandic Vikings
Wendy's – Iceberg
Sketchers
Doritos/Mountain Dew – DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE
Tide – It's a Tide ad
Bud Light – The Bud Knight
E*TRADE – This Is Getting Old
Quicken Loans – Rocket Mortgage
Avocados From Mexico – #GuacWorld
Diet Coke – Twisted Mango – Groove
Jeep – The Road
Tide – It's Another Tide Ad
Weather Tech – American Factory
Pringles – WOW
Febreze – The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink
Michelob Ultra – The Perfect Fit
Squarespace – Make It
Ram Trucks – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Tourism Australia – Dundee
TurboTax – "The Thing Under The Bed"
Persil ProClean – Game-Time Stain-Time
Toyota – One Team
Pepsi – "This Is Pepsi"
Verizon – Remember
Verizon – Answering the Call
Jack in the Box: #JACKvsMARTHA
Lexus – Black Panther
Tide – It's Yet Another Tide Ad
Budweiser – Stand By You
Intuit – Giant Skip Ad
Jeep – Jeep Jurassic
TurboTax – The Noise in the Attic
Kia – Feel Something Again
Blacture – Be Celebrated
T-Mobile – #LittleOnes
Toyota – Mobility Anthem
Wix – Big Game Ad with Rhett & Link
Kraft – Your Family Could Be In
Scientology – Curious?
Monster – Getting Started
Michelob Ultra – I Like Beer
Groupon – Who Wouldn't
Amazon – Alexa Lost Her Voice
Coke – The Wonder of Us
Universal Parks & Resorts – Vacation Quarterback
Hyundai – Hope Detector
Stella Artois – The Wait for Water
Jeep – Anti-Manifesto
Tide – It's Yet Another Tide Ad, Again