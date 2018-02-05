Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order


Super Bowl commercials included ads from Doritos, Bud Light, and Wendy's.

Doritos superbowl play

Doritos superbowl

(YouTube/Doritos)

After weeks of suspense and anticipation, the Super Bowl ads have finally arrived.

This year, NBC reportedly charged $5 million per 30 seconds of commercial showing time. Some of the world's biggest companies have spent millions on a premium spot for Sunday night's show.

Check out the list of all the ads that ran at Super Bowl 52 below.

A note: We've only included the ads that aired nationally. You may recall seeing some other ads during the big game this year, but they were likely regional buys, which won't have aired in all markets.

Toyota – Good Odds



Sprint – Evelyn



Turkish Airlines – Five Senses



Bud Light – Ye Olde Pep Talk



M&M's – Human



Ram Trucks – Icelandic Vikings



Wendy's – Iceberg



Sketchers



Doritos/Mountain Dew – DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE



Tide – It's a Tide ad



Bud Light – The Bud Knight



E*TRADE – This Is Getting Old



Quicken Loans – Rocket Mortgage



Avocados From Mexico – #GuacWorld



Diet Coke – Twisted Mango – Groove



Jeep – The Road



Tide – It's Another Tide Ad



Weather Tech – American Factory



Pringles – WOW



Febreze – The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink



Michelob Ultra – The Perfect Fit



Squarespace – Make It



Ram Trucks – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Tourism Australia – Dundee



TurboTax – "The Thing Under The Bed"



Persil ProClean – Game-Time Stain-Time



Toyota – One Team



Pepsi – "This Is Pepsi"



Verizon – Remember



Verizon – Answering the Call



Jack in the Box: #JACKvsMARTHA



Lexus – Black Panther



Tide – It's Yet Another Tide Ad



Budweiser – Stand By You



Intuit – Giant Skip Ad



Jeep – Jeep Jurassic



TurboTax – The Noise in the Attic



Kia – Feel Something Again



Blacture – Be Celebrated



T-Mobile – #LittleOnes



Toyota – Mobility Anthem



Wix – Big Game Ad with Rhett & Link



Kraft – Your Family Could Be In



Scientology – Curious?



Monster – Getting Started



Michelob Ultra – I Like Beer



Groupon – Who Wouldn't



Amazon – Alexa Lost Her Voice



Coke – The Wonder of Us



Universal Parks & Resorts – Vacation Quarterback



Hyundai – Hope Detector



Stella Artois – The Wait for Water



Jeep – Anti-Manifesto



Tide – It's Yet Another Tide Ad, Again



