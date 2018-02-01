Strategy :  Amazon could make a bracelet that tracks workers' movements and buzzes them if they move in the wrong direction

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Amazon has filed a patent for a device that would use ultrasonic waves to help workers be more efficient.

An Amazon warehouse worker.

  • Amazon was just awarded a new patent for a cuff-like device that would track users' wrist movements.
  • If made, it would use ultrasonic frequencies to help guide warehouse workers, potentially improving their efficiency.
  • The idea behind the device is to save workers time.


Amazon may be looking to improve its workers' efficiency in new ways.

As was spotted by Geekwire, the company was just awarded a patent for a device that would attach to its warehouse workers' wrists and track their movements using ultrasonic waves. In conjunction with a receiver unit, those ultrasonic waves could track where the worker's hand is in real time and guide it to pick out items, then pack them in boxes.

If the worker's hand moves in the wrong direction, for example, a slight vibration in the wrist would let them know.

(USPTO)

According to the patent, the device would be used to help save warehouse workers time. Instead of spending time searching for something, they could be guided right to it by the bracelet. But, the technology could also potentially be used to monitor performance of workers in their assigned tasks.

Amazon filed the patent in 2016. The company did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment on when the company could implement the technology, if ever.

(USPTO)
