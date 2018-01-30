Strategy :  Amazon courts vendors to expand logistics program (AMZN)

news

Amazon is recruiting new third-party vendors to its logistics program, which involves Amazon picking up packages from third-party sellers and playing a role in their delivery, even though the products don't go to Amazon’s warehouses, according to Bloomberg.

The program is called FBA Onsite, though it was previously referred to as Seller Flex, and Amazon is looking to add more sellers to its roster.

FBA Onsite gives Amazon more control over the fulfillment of third-party orders. Third-party vendors that participate in the program have Amazon pick up packages from their warehouses. From there, the e-commerce titan takes care of fulfillment, either completing deliveries itself, or handing them off to delivery partners like UPS and FedEx. This differs from standard operations because third-party sellers don't have to send their products to Amazon’s warehouses, or fulfill orders themselves in order to be eligible for Prime. Additionally, Amazon gets to choose how fulfillment is completed, something otherwise decided by the sellers.

The program is trying to create a less expensive and easier way for third-party sellers to participate in Prime’s two-day shipping and other Amazon fulfillment programs.

Amazon previously introduced Seller Fulfilled Prime to give third-party sellers a way to offer Prime-eligible goods while keeping the inventory in their own warehouses, but the demand for fast fulfillment reportedly made the cost too expensive for some. FBA Onsite’s shipping costs are 70% less than what vendors would pay on their own, Chad Rubin, co-founder of e-commerce management software seller Skubana, told Bloomberg, which may lead to more merchants entering the program.

With FBA Onsite, third-party sellers will reportedly be able to participate in fulfillment programs that would have previously required them to send their inventory to Amazon’s warehouses. Amazon services like “Subscribe and Save,” which gives customers discounts on frequently purchased household goods, and “Small and Light,” which offers free delivery on items that cost little to ship, will be easier for retailers to participate in.

Amazon wants more merchants to use FBA Onsite so it can control more of its fulfillment, without overloading its warehouses, and build out Prime’s selection. FBA Onsite lets Amazon handle more of its third-party network’s orders, giving it the ability to make decisions that benefit it most without having to crowd its own warehouses with the inventory of others. Additionally, the more merchants that sign on, the more products that will be available through Prime, increasing the value of Amazon’s flagship service.

