Strategy :  Amazon courts vendors to expand logistics program (AMZN)

The program is called FBA Onsite, though it was previously referred to as Seller Flex, and Amazon is looking to add more sellers to its roster
This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "E-Commerce Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.
Amazon is recruiting new third-party vendors to its logistics program, which involves Amazon picking up packages from third-party sellers and playing a role in their delivery, even though the products don't go to Amazon’s warehouses, according to Bloomberg.
The program is called FBA Onsite, though it was previously referred to as Seller Flex, and Amazon is looking to add more sellers to its roster.
FBA Onsite gives Amazon more control over the fulfillment of third-party orders. Third-party vendors that participate in the program have Amazon pick up packages from their warehouses. From there, the e-commerce titan takes care of fulfillment, either completing deliveries itself, or handing them off to delivery partners like UPS and FedEx. This differs from standard operations because third-party sellers don't have to send their products to Amazon’s warehouses, or fulfill orders themselves in order to be eligible for Prime. Additionally, Amazon gets to choose how fulfillment is completed, something otherwise decided by the sellers.
The program is trying to create a less expensive and easier way for third-party sellers to participate in Prime’s two-day shipping and other Amazon fulfillment programs.
Amazon wants more merchants to use FBA Onsite so it can control more of its fulfillment, without overloading its warehouses, and build out Prime’s selection. FBA Onsite lets Amazon handle more of its third-party network’s orders, giving it the ability to make decisions that benefit it most without having to crowd its own warehouses with the inventory of others. Additionally, the more merchants that sign on, the more products that will be available through Prime, increasing the value of Amazon’s flagship service.
Jonathan Camhi, research analyst for BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, has laid out the case for why retailers must transition to an omnichannel fulfillment model, and the challenges complicating that transition for most companies. This omnichannel fulfillment report also detail the benefits and difficulties involved with specific omnichannel fulfillment services like click-and-collect, ship-to-store, and ship-from-store, providing examples of retailers that have experienced success and struggles with these methods. Lastly, it walks through the steps retailers need to take to optimize omnichannel fulfillment for lower costs and faster delivery times.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:
In full, the report:
Interested in getting the full report? Here are two ways to access it: