Strategy :  Amazon is shockingly more expensive than Walmart — here's how their prices compare for 50 popular products (AMZN, WMT)

Walmart is beating Amazon on prices, according to a recent study.

Amazon's prices were about 10.4% more expensive than Walmart's on a shopping cart of 50 popular products, the survey by LendEDU found.

The highest pricing disparities existed within home goods, which included items like Bounty paper towels, Glad trash bags, and Dixie paper plates. Walmart was 34% cheaper than Amazon in this category.

The retailers' prices were most competitive for technology and entertainment products, such as Nest thermostats and Beats headphones. Amazon was about 4% more expensive than Walmart in this category.

Home Goods: Amazon is 34% more expensive than Walmart for home goods like paper towels and toothpaste.

Kitchen items and appliances: Walmart is 20% cheaper than Amazon for products like toasters and vacuum cleaners.

Miscellaneous items: Amazon is 16% more expensive than Walmart for this category of common items under $100 like batteries and tape.

Technology and entertainment: Amazon is 4% more expensive than Walmart for tech products like headphones and televisions.

Food and beverage: This is the single category where Amazon wins on price. Amazon is 22% cheaper than Walmart for items like peanut butter and cereal.