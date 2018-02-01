Strategy :  Amazon is shockingly more expensive than Walmart — here's how their prices compare for 50 popular products (AMZN, WMT)

The highest pricing disparities exist within home goods, where Walmart is 34% more expensive than Amazon on average for items like paper towels and trash bags.
Walmart is beating Amazon on prices, according to a recent study.
Amazon's prices were about 10.4% more expensive than Walmart's on a shopping cart of 50 popular products, the survey by LendEDU found.
The highest pricing disparities existed within home goods, which included items like Bounty paper towels, Glad trash bags, and Dixie paper plates. Walmart was 34% cheaper than Amazon in this category.
The retailers' prices were most competitive for technology and entertainment products, such as Nest thermostats and Beats headphones. Amazon was about 4% more expensive than Walmart in this category.