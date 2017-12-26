Strategy :  Amazon just revealed its top-selling item for the holiday season (AMZN)

news

Amazon had a strong holiday for its devices business.

The Amazon Echo Dot was the website's top-selling item, according to the company.



Just like the snow, Amazon's Echo devices show no signs of stopping.

Amazon says its Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker was the top-selling item on the website worldwide during the holiday season. Amazon previously said it was the top-selling item on Black Friday.

This was most likely helped by a rise in prominence of smart helpers like Alexa and a record-low price. Amazon lowered the device's price to $30 from $50 on Black Friday and never raised it through the holiday.

Amazon wouldn't say exactly how many Dots it sold but said it sold "millions" more devices this year than it did in the same period last year. The second-best-selling item on the website was the Fire TV Stick, the company said.

The Echo Dot is now sold out on Amazon's website until the new year.