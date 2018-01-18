Strategy :  Amazon offers these perks to workers — and they reveal why cities are fighting over who gets to host HQ2 (AMZN)

news

Amazon has narrowed its search for a second US headquarters location, dubbed HQ2, down to 20 cities.

The company has said that new offices will provide up to 50,000 jobs.

Current Amazon employees receive perks like health and disability insurance, company stock, and paid leave, and it's likely the workers at HQ2 will, as well.



Nearly 240 US cities submitted bids to be the site of Amazon's new headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

Now, the company has announced that it has narrowed the applicant pool down to just 20 cities, and Amazon will announce its decision by the end of 2018. Cities still under consideration include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Washington, DC, and Columbus, Ohio.

Business Insider's Hayley Peterson has the full list. As she reports, "Amazon has promised a $5 billion investment and up to 50,000 high-paying jobs" to the future home of HQ2.

While there's no indication Amazon has started filling those "up to 50,000" positions in HQ2, we do have some idea of what the retail giant would offer employees based on current benefits.

As VP of HR John Olsen told Business Insider during a tour of Amazon's Robbinsville, New Jersey, warehouse in August, the company provides uniform benefits across all levels of employees. "My benefits package is the same as a benefits package here at the fulfillment center," he said. "I think we've got an egalitarian process."

Along with being part of a development that's likely to change its home city — after all, that's what happened to Seattle, site of the first Amazon headquarters — here's what HQ2 can most likely expect:

Highly-competitive pay, retirement savings plans, and company stock are standard for every-level employees.

Source: Business Insider

On Glassdoor, employees report salaries ranging from $12.63 an hour for a warehouse worker, to over $240,000 a year for employees at a director level.

Source: Glassdoor

Full-time workers also receive health insurance and disability insurance.

Source: Business Insider

As well as up to 20 weeks of paid leave, plus parental leave, military leave, and bereavement leave.

Source: Business Insider, Glassdoor

They're eligible for Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

Source: Business Insider

They may also receive flexible working hours, depending on their position and workflow.

Source: Amazon

Employees get access to Amazon's Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which the company says is "for work-related or private issues (e.g. legal or financial questions, family issues or other work-life topics)."

Source: Amazon

At Audible, an Amazon acquisition based in Newark, New Jersey, the company provides a breakfast and a juice bar on Mondays, free snacks, and a daily catered lunch.

Source: Business Insider

Audible employees also receive paid parking and a shuttle service to work, a common perk among tech companies.

Source: Business Insider

Amazon employees receive an annual Amazon discount. On Glassdoor, employees report a 10% discount on products, up to $1,000 a year.

Source: Business Insider, Glassdoor

Amazon is also a pet-friendly workplace. As one employee writes on Glassdoor: "Dogs everywhere. It's amazing."

Source: Glassdoor