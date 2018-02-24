Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  An anti-NRA movement is calling for the boycott of these 18 companies


Strategy An anti-NRA movement is calling for the boycott of these 18 companies

  • Published: , Refreshed:

After the Florida shooting, calls to boycott the National Rifle Association are growing. Here are the companies that still give perks to NRA members.

Marylene Dinliana, 18, holds a sign that reads, "Stop Spilling Our Blood" during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. play

Marylene Dinliana, 18, holds a sign that reads, "Stop Spilling Our Blood" during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

(Associated Press/Brynn Anderson)

  • A mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school has spurred a growing number of calls for companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA).
  • A number of retailers still offer perks to NRA members.
  • These discounts help retain NRA members, according to Boycott NRA Partners.

On February 14, gunman Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooting swiftly reinvigorated a national debate on gun control, with the teenage survivors leading the charge on demands for reform.

Some of the backlash has centered on the National Rifle Association (NRA), an organization that promotes gun rights in the United States. As multiple news outlets have noted, the NRA has become a strong political force, due largely to its political donations and millions of members.

One big way that the NRA retains its members is through discounts on everything from car insurance to hotel rooms. Dozens of American companies have partnered with the NRA to offer special perks to members. On the NRA membership benefits page, it stresses the "access to hundreds of dollars in savings" as a reason to join the organization.

As of this writing, the hashtag #BoycottNRA has garnered more than 2.1 million impressions.

Several companies have decided to stop offering discounts to NRA members after the Florida shooting. They include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National, Alamo, Hertz, and Avis Budget Group.

An activist group, which simply calls itself " target="_blank"Boycott NRA Partners," has created a Google Doc that lists retailers that haven't cut ties with the NRA. Below are the ones that Business Insider could verify:

American Cellars Wine Club (Vinesse Wines)

American Cellars Wine Club (Vinesse Wines) play

American Cellars Wine Club (Vinesse Wines)

(Kelsey Knight / Unsplash)

Vinesse did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



eHealth

eHealth play

eHealth

(eHealth/Facebook)

eHealth did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Emergency Assistance Plus (Worldwide Rescue & Security)

Emergency Assistance Plus (Worldwide Rescue &amp; Security) play

Emergency Assistance Plus (Worldwide Rescue & Security)

(Emergency Assistance Plus/Facebook)

Emergency Assistance Plus did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Global Rescue

Global Rescue play

Global Rescue

(Global Rescue/Facebook)

Global Rescue did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Hotel Planner

Hotel Planner play

Hotel Planner

(HotelPlanner/Facebook)

Hotel Planner did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Life Line Screening

Life Line Screening play

Life Line Screening

(Life Line Screening/Facebook)

Life Line Screening did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Lockton Affinity

Lockton Affinity play

Lockton Affinity

(Lockton Affinity/Facebook)

Lockton Affinity did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



LTCR (Long-Term Care Resources)

LTCR (Long-Term Care Resources) play

LTCR (Long-Term Care Resources)

(Long-Term Care Resources/Facebook)

Long-Term Care Resources did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Medical Concierge Network

Medical Concierge Network play

Medical Concierge Network

(Medical Concierge Network/Facebook)

Medical Concierge Network did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



North American Van Lines

North American Van Lines play

North American Van Lines

(North American Van Lines/Facebook)

North American Van Lines did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Paramount Rx

Paramount Rx play

Paramount Rx

(Paramount Rx/Facebook)

Paramount Rx did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Securian Life Insurance Company

Securian Life Insurance Company play

Securian Life Insurance Company

(Securian Financial Group/Facebook)

Securian did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies play

Starkey Hearing Technologies

(Starkey Hearing Technologies/Facebook)

Starkey Hearing Technologies did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Teladoc

Teladoc play

Teladoc

(Teladoc/Facebook)

Teladoc did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Toco Warranty Corp.

Toco Warranty Corp. play

Toco Warranty Corp.

(Toco Warranty Corp/Facebook)

Toco Warranty Corp. did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Travel Shield — On Call International

Travel Shield — On Call International play

Travel Shield — On Call International

(On Call International/Facebook)

On Call International did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



VISA U.S.A. Inc.

FILE PHOTO: View shows credit cards play

FILE PHOTO: View shows credit cards

(Thomson Reuters)

Visa did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



Voya Financial

Voya Financial play

Voya Financial

(Voya Financial/Facebook)

Voya Financial did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet
2 Strategy 8 questions to ask your CEO that make you look smartbullet
3 Strategy A former Googler who left after 2 years to build her own...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

gun control rally
Strategy A movement to boycott the NRA is growing — here are the companies that haven't cut ties with the gun-rights group
Gwendolyn Frantz, 17, of Kensington, Maryland, stands in front of the White House during a student protest for gun control.
Strategy Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the NRA following gun-control activists' boycotts
null
Strategy We tried Olive Garden's most confusing take on Italian food yet — here's the verdict
null
Strategy The rise and fall of Hooters Air — the airline that lost the 'breastaurant' $40 million