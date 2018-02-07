Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Athletes at the Olympics get McDonald’s for free — here's what their personal fast-food restaurant looks like (MCD)


Strategy Athletes at the Olympics get McDonald’s for free — here's what their personal fast-food restaurant looks like (MCD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

McDonald's is yet again serving up free food to athletes at the Winter Olympics.

McDonald's Value Menu play

McDonald's Value Menu

(Hollis Johnson)

  • McDonald's is carrying on its tradition of serving athletes free food at the Olympics.
  • The fast-food chain opened two locations in Gangneung, South Korea, for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, including one restaurant that's shaped like a burger, fries, and a drink.
  • Free McDonald's has long been a perk for Olympic athletes, with the fast-food chain being forced to limit orders to 20 items at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games due to intense demand.


McDonald's is yet again serving up free fast food to Olympic athletes in 2018.

The chain recently opened two restaurants in Gangneung, where much of the ice skating and hockey competitions will take place.

The more stunning of the two is what the company described as a "hamburger meal"-shaped restaurant, located at the Gangneung Olympic Park. The restaurant, which holds 160 customers, is in the shape of a burger, fries, and a drink.

McDonald's also opened a location in Gangneung Olympic Village, which will serve free food to all Olympic athletes.

#emo#65Oc###emo#65SU###emo#7Ja0## 2#emo#7JuU## 1#emo#7J28## #emo#7JWE###emo#7Lmo## 8#emo#7Iuc##, ##emo#66el###emo#64+E###emo#64Kg###emo#65Oc## #emo#7Jis###emo#66a8###emo#7ZS9## #emo#7ISg###emo#7IiY###emo#7LSM## #emo#66ek###emo#7J6l## #emo#7Jik###emo#7ZSI##! Finally, #mcdonalds Gangneung Olympic Village is open! . . ##emo#6rCV###emo#66aJ## ##emo#7Y+J###emo#7LC9###emo#64+Z###emo#6rOE###emo#7Jis###emo#66a8###emo#7ZS9## ##emo#7Jis###emo#66a8###emo#7ZS9## ##emo#7ISg###emo#7IiY###emo#7LSM## ##emo#642w###emo#7J28###emo#66as## ##emo#7J28###emo#7IOB###emo#7Iqk###emo#7YOA###emo#6re4###emo#656o## ##emo#7Ja8###emo#7Iqk###emo#7YOA###emo#6re4###emo#656o## ##emo#7J28###emo#7ZWY###emo#64qU###emo#7KSR## #2018pyeongchang #gangneung #olympicvillage #photoofday

A post shared by Sujeong Grace Jeong (@grace_jeongjeong) on

Last year, McDonald's announced that it had ended its 41-year Olympics partnership deal. However, a representative confirmed that the fast-food chain is acting as a domestic sponsor of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang.

As a result, the chain will be able to advertise in Olympics programming in the Republic of Korea, as well as open the two restaurants in Olympic Park and the Olympic Village.

Wow what a week it has been in Rio! Have to say I am disappointed about the match today. We definitely had a good chance to stretch the match to three sets toward the end of the second set but couldn't close it out. We would have loved to end our first Olympic campaign with a win against a much higher ranked pair. Although having said that, there are lots of good things to learn from the matches in the last three days playing against more experienced pairs. Can't wait to go back home to start training and keep on improving! Just want to say thanks again to everyone back home for the on going support. Definitely motivated me to fight hard on court everyday! #emo#77iP## Now it's time to eat some junk food after months of eating clean!

A post shared by Sawan Serasinghe (@sawansera) on

McDonald's has long been a culinary staple for Olympic athletes.

In 2016, at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Olympic Village location was forced to ask athletes to limit their orders to 20 items, as they were gorging themselves on free fast food and slowing down service.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 WAEC Rankings Here are the best high schools in Ghanabullet
2 Food & Drugs Authority Ghana blacklists six over the counter fertility...bullet
3 Strategy 9 habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

undercover high nicolette
Strategy An adult who went undercover at a Kansas high school found teenage girls now think it's 'normal' to post 'promiscuous' pictures online
There's a lot of oatmeal. Figure skater Adam Rippon pictured.
Strategy What 9 Olympic athletes vying for gold in Pyeongchang eat for breakfast
McDonald's and Taco Bell are competing for budget-conscious diners.
Strategy We tried the new value menus at McDonald's and Taco Bell to see which is a better deal — and the winner is clear
Buffalo Wild Wings' sales are soaring.
Strategy Arby's CEO says it could start serving beer