Strategy :  Athletes at the Olympics get McDonald’s for free — here's what their personal fast-food restaurant looks like (MCD)

McDonald's is yet again serving up free fast food to Olympic athletes in 2018.
The chain recently opened two restaurants in Gangneung, where much of the ice skating and hockey competitions will take place.
The more stunning of the two is what the company described as a "hamburger meal"-shaped restaurant, located at the Gangneung Olympic Park. The restaurant, which holds 160 customers, is in the shape of a burger, fries, and a drink.
McDonald's also opened a location in Gangneung Olympic Village, which will serve free food to all Olympic athletes.
Last year, McDonald's announced that it had ended its 41-year Olympics partnership deal. However, a representative confirmed that the fast-food chain is acting as a domestic sponsor of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang.
As a result, the chain will be able to advertise in Olympics programming in the Republic of Korea, as well as open the two restaurants in Olympic Park and the Olympic Village.
McDonald's has long been a culinary staple for Olympic athletes.
In 2016, at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Olympic Village location was forced to ask athletes to limit their orders to 20 items, as they were gorging themselves on free fast food and slowing down service.