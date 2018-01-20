Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy Bartenders share the best ways to get their attention at the bar — and surefire ways you'll get snubbed

Among the many faux pas, don't ever yell, click your fingers — or even wave them. Bartenders hate that.

  • There are right and wrong ways to get a bartenders attention.
  • To figure out just what they are, we asked bartenders from around the world to weigh in.
  Among the many faux pas, don't ever yell, click your fingers — or even wave them. Bartenders hate that.


Do you wave your credit card in the air? Do you snap your fingers? Or maybe you reach over the bar and start pouring yourself a drink?

To find out the right and wrong ways to get a bartender's attention at the bar, we went directly to the source, and more than 30 bartenders from around the world weighed in with their opinions on the matter.

Below are some of worst things people do when they're trying to get a bartender's attention, as well as some better alternatives.

Clicking or snapping your fingers at them

"Say excuse me, politely putting your hand up without waving it in the air. Just wait your turn. We see you, I promise. Never snap your fingers."



Yelling at bartenders to get a drink made right away

"You're not the only customer in the bar, so we'll get to you when we get to you, especially if it's busy."

"Don't yell at us if you have been waiting for more than a minute to be served. If you are looking like you're about to vent your frustrations on us, then we will ignore you until we are calm enough to handle your attitude."



Waving your finger

"The finger wave must have originated in the 7th circle of hell."



Waving your money

"Have your money or credit card ready to go, but don't wave it around in my face."



Pretty much any waving or weird hand stuff

"I'll take a quick wave if it's packed. I am constantly scanning the bar, and have an order in my head of who to help next. I will do my best to give you acknowledgement to let you know I will be there soon. Any waving after that, it's a little much."

"We see you. No need to wave or do weird hand gestures."



Using your cell phone while you wait

"Making eye contact is key. Keep looking up and not on your phone posting photos on Instagram."



Reaching over the bar

"Don't stand on chairs and lunge all the way over the bar top to try and grab us."

"Just wait patiently. We see you and will get to you in the order that you came to the bar."



Using pet names

"Definitely do not call me honey or sugar. I'll skip over you."



Whistling

"A nice 'excuse me' is always a good way."



Standing too far back

"Get up to the bar so they see you — sometimes they might not, and they're not ignoring you."



Not knowing what you want

"Have your order ready before flagging a bartender down."



Overall, anything besides patiently waiting your turn is obnoxious

"Wait. Patiently. I'll make eye contact with you when I'm ready to take your order. There is a process to how I serve you and the rest of the bar."



