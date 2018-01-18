Strategy :  Burger King just took a direct shot at McDonald's with a new menu item (QSR)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Burger King is taking aim at McDonald's with its latest menu item.

Burger King's new Double Quarter Pound King. play

Burger King's new Double Quarter Pound King.

(Burger King)

  • Burger King just rolled out a new menu items that copies a McDonald's classic.
  • The Double Quarter Pound King sandwich is a clear imitation of McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder.
  • The ad for the burger is literally a funeral for "flat-top quarter-pound burgers."


On Thursday, the chain introduced the new Double Quarter Pound King sandwich. The burger will cost $5.39.

The menu item is a direct jab at one of McDonald's most iconic sandwiches — the Double Quarter Pounder.

The first ad for the new burger is literally a funeral for "flat-top quarter-pound burgers." According to Burger King, the flame-grilled version puts other quarter pounders to rest.

